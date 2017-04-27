Anokhi Today / New Movie / “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” India’s Biggest Movie Ever?

“Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” India’s Biggest Movie Ever?

Apr 27, 2017

Nomaan Khan

Baahubali, the Indian fantasy film that gave global box-office records a run for their money two years ago is back for a second showdown.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is a continuation of the tale of two brothers clashing for the ultimate supremacy and claiming the throne of a mythical kingdom. The film releases tomorrow and is said to be even more grandiose then the first; chock-full of fantasy, epic costumes, and special effects that might just put Hollywood to shame.

Trailer for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Photo Credit: YouTube.

 

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Nasser, Anushka Shetty, Tammannah, Ramya Krishnan and others.

The sequel will be re-mastered in immersive format and released in IMAX theatres in India, making it the third film after Dhoom 3 and Bang Bang to ever do so. It is is set to be the widest ever release for an Indian film, slated to hit 9000 screens worldwide – 1100 of them being released in the US.

According to Great India Films, advance ticket sales have already beat the highest Indian grossing film, raking in almost $3 million (Rs 19 crore approximately). Online box office collections reportedly sold one million tickets in 24 hours, breaking Amir Khan’s records for Dangal.

Baahubali 2
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Photo Credit: www.dnaindia.com

 

Massive buzz over the film has taken over social media, promising fans a wild ride in the final conclusion to the good vs. evil fantasy drama.

The censor board gets privileges of checking out a film before it’s release, and according to a report, a CBFC member’s “first review” says that the film will be putting Indian cinema on the global map.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is in every sense bigger than the first part of the film. The second part is longer than the first, and is almost three hours. But not a moment sits heavily on the narrative. We haven’t cut a single frame, shot, or a word from the dialogue,” he said. “There was not a single moment that we could eliminate. The action sequences are this time shot far more intricately and the special effects, especially in the war scenes are on par with what we’ve seen in the best Hollywood war epics from Richard Attenborough’s A Bridge Too Far to Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge.”

Early premieres of the film which were slated to release today in India have been cancelled following the death of veteran actor Vinod Khanna.

The Baahubali team including Karan Johar, who holds distribution rights to the Hindi version, decided to cancel shows as a mark of respect for the renowned actor who passed away today due to complications with cancer.

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.dnaindia.com

Nomaan Khan

Nomaan Khan

