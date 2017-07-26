T.A.P.E Announces Presenters For #ThisIsMyStyle Event

ANOKHI MEDIA announces our list of presenters for #ThisIsMyStyle event as part of The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.) happening this August 20, 2017 in Toronto.

The must-attend salon event series Founder, President, CEO, Raj Girn explains why she spear-headed this initiative:

“The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.) has been formed to bring together like-minded people to IDENTIFY, EXPLORE, LEARN, SHARE lifestyle-based themes, with the aim of curating an incubator type environment to assist our members in creating their greatest and most rewarding life.”

For full details please go to www.anokhiprestige.com

For the full breakdown on what the day has in store please (scroll to the bottom) click here!

For all information regarding membership prices and purchasing information please click here!

T.A.P.E offers members a unique chance to mingle with internationally acclaimed experts as well as talent from the local sphere with the aim of exploring ways in which to which to amplify their individual life journeys. Each event will include keynotes, a panel discussion, presentations, break-out sessions, and a sponsor’s lounge with exclusive offers, opportunities, discounts, and so much more. Each member will enjoy munchies as well as a scrumptious sweet table, and leave with a bustling products and coupons signature gift bag!

We are pleased to announce the first batch of esteemed presenters *in order of appearance

To see the full bio of our speakers at our upcoming #ThisIsMyStyle event please click here:

*More personalities for #ThisIsMyStyle to be announced next week.*

Shae Invidiata – Founder of [free-them]

PRESENTER OF:

12.10pm – 12.20: [free-them] Charity Partner Presentation

“[free-them] is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of T.A.P.E Summer #ThisIsMyStyle event; to be in the company of passionate influencers is a great honour and I look forward to sharing a few words with all that attend.”

Raj Girn – Founder, President, CEO ANOKHI MEDIA, THE ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience, Open Chest

Click here for full bio.

HOST OF:

12.20pm – 1.00pm: Signature Presentation 1: Celebrity Fireside Chat

“Building An Iconic Brand”

“After the success of the inaugural event in this new boutique series known as The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.), which I launched with my team in the Spring of 2017, I’m pleased to announce that we will be taking the Summer edition, #ThisIsMyStyle to the next level with a partnership with host venue the Thompson Toronto, event planner Julie West Events, and fashion school the Toronto Fashion Academy. Additionally, our moderators, panelists, performers, and vendors have been carefully handpicked to showcase the multi-faceted definition of style from traditional concepts to out-of-the-box ideologies, and the public and media alike, are invited to participate in sharing in this much-anticipated experience in showcasing, educating, and discussing all aspects of what today’s society identifies as the notion of ‘style’, be it from a creative, business, or pop cultural perspective.”

Hina P. Ansari- Editor-In-Chief ANOKHI Magazine, Blogs, The ANOKHI List, Fashion Expert

Click here for full bio.

MODERATOR OF:

2.35pm – 3.15pm: Panel Discussion 1: “The Business of Fashion”

“I am humbled to be invited to moderate “The Business of Fashion” panel discussion taking place at The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience’s upcoming Summer event, #ThisIsMyStyle. This event series is such a great platform for information and networking and this particular event is incredible for fashion & style enthusiasts as well as business leaders of all stripes to engage, inspire and most importantly, to learn from each other in a supportive environment. I look forward to chatting with these industry leaders about their perspectives when it comes to navigating an often-challenging fashion landscape as designers, influencers, experts, entrepreneurs and mentors.”

Sonia Jhas – Wellness Media Personality

Click here for full bio.

MODERATOR OF:

4.40pm – 5.20pm: Panel Discussion 2: “How Style Influences Identity”

“I’m so excited to be involved with The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience a second time. If this event is anything like the first, I have no doubt that we will all come out of it with a wealth of new insights and inspiration.”

DETAILED EVENTS PROGRAM *subject to change

REGISTRATION: 11.00AM – 11.50AM

LOBBY LOUNGE (GROUND LEVEL)

With Continental Breakfast, Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 1, Media Interviews 1, Deejay

PROGRAM SEGMENT ONE: 11.55AM – 1.35PM

BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)

11.55am – 12.05pm: Performance 1

12.05pm – 12.10pm: Welcome By CEO, Raj Girn

12.10pm – 12.20: [free-them] Charity Partner Presentation by Founder, Shae Invidiata

12.20pm – 1.00pm: Signature Presentation 1: Celebrity Fireside Chat “Building An Iconic Brand”

Hosted By Open Chest With Raj Girn

1.00pm – 1.20pm: Demonstration 1: T-Fal

1.20pm – 1.35pm: Breakout Session 1

LUNCH: 1.35PM – 2.15PM

LOBBY LOUNGE

With Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 2, Media Interviews 2, Deejay

PROGRAM SEGMENT TWO: 2.15PM – 3.35PM

BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)

2.15pm – 2.25pm: Performance 2

2.25pm – 2.35pm: Signature Presentation 2: Fashion Designer Installation In Partnership With Toronto Fashion Academy

2.35pm – 3.15pm: Panel Discussion 1: “The Business of Fashion” Moderated by Hina P. Ansari

3.15pm – 3.35pm: Demonstration 2

DESSERT: 3.35PM – 4.15PM

LOBBY LOUNGE

With Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 3, Media Interviews 3, Deejay

PROGRAM SEGMENT THREE: 4.15PM – 5.25PM

BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)

4.15pm – 4.25pm: Performance 3 4.25pm – 4.40pm: Breakout Session 2 4.40pm – 5.20pm: Panel Discussion 2: “How Style Influences Identity” Moderated by Sonia Jhas 5.20pm – 5.25pm: Closing Remarks by CEO, Raj Girn

Ticket Info:

Here are the details:

Event

#ThisIsMyStyle

Date

Sunday, August 20, 2017

Location

Thompson Toronto, 550 Wellington Street West, Toronto M5V 2V4

Early Bird Special

$49 per person *Available until Sunday, July 29, 2017, at 11:59 PM EST

Bulk Price Special

$39 per person (if purchasing four or more tickets)

Regular Price

$79 per person (available from Monday, July 30, 2017, while quantities last)

Each Ticket Includes:

Full Access To The Complete Programming – Value $499.00

A Products/Services Gift Bag – Value $499.00 (minimum)

Membership With The Monthly ANOKHI PRESTIGE Newsletter With Exclusive Coupons, Discounts, and V.I.P. Opportunities Reserved For Our T.A.P.E. Members – Value: $199.00 (annual subscription)

Continental Breakfast, Light Lunch, Afternoon Sweets Table, Non-Alcoholic Beverages – Value: $199.00

Opportunity To Network In Person With Sponsor Vendors, Speakers, Performers, Members – Value: Priceless!

Total Membership Value of $1,396 per event!

If you would like be a sponsor to this unique event, please feel free to email us at: [email protected]

A special “thank you” to the following sponsors:

*More sponsors for #ThisIsMyStyle to be announced soon.*

Event Management

Julie West Events

Fashion Installation Partner

Toronto Fashion Academy

Cuisine Demo Brought To You By

Gold Sponsor

T-Fal

Bronze Sponsors

Vasanti Cosmetics

Infuse Med Spa

Gift Bag Sponsors:

For Beloved GIRL

Charity Sponsor

[free-them]

Venue Partner

Thompson Toronto Hotel

Branding Partner

Anentity: Design & Inspire

Public Relations

Media Works

Coverage By

ANOKHI PULSE TV

ANOKHI Spotlight TV

OPEN CHEST with Raj Girn

And We’ll Be Live-Streaming, Too!

Facebook Live

Open Chest Facebook Live

Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA