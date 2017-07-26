T.A.P.E Announces Presenters For #ThisIsMyStyle Event
Jul 26, 2017
ANOKHI MEDIA announces our list of presenters for #ThisIsMyStyle event as part of The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.) happening this August 20, 2017 in Toronto.
The must-attend salon event series Founder, President, CEO, Raj Girn explains why she spear-headed this initiative:
“The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.) has been formed to bring together like-minded people to IDENTIFY, EXPLORE, LEARN, SHARE lifestyle-based themes, with the aim of curating an incubator type environment to assist our members in creating their greatest and most rewarding life.”
For full details please go to www.anokhiprestige.com
For the full breakdown on what the day has in store please (scroll to the bottom) click here!
For all information regarding membership prices and purchasing information please click here!
T.A.P.E offers members a unique chance to mingle with internationally acclaimed experts as well as talent from the local sphere with the aim of exploring ways in which to which to amplify their individual life journeys. Each event will include keynotes, a panel discussion, presentations, break-out sessions, and a sponsor’s lounge with exclusive offers, opportunities, discounts, and so much more. Each member will enjoy munchies as well as a scrumptious sweet table, and leave with a bustling products and coupons signature gift bag!
We are pleased to announce the first batch of esteemed presenters *in order of appearance
To see the full bio of our speakers at our upcoming #ThisIsMyStyle event please click here:
*More personalities for #ThisIsMyStyle to be announced next week.*
Shae Invidiata – Founder of [free-them]
PRESENTER OF:
12.10pm – 12.20: [free-them] Charity Partner Presentation
“[free-them] is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of T.A.P.E Summer #ThisIsMyStyle event; to be in the company of passionate influencers is a great honour and I look forward to sharing a few words with all that attend.”
Raj Girn – Founder, President, CEO ANOKHI MEDIA, THE ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience, Open Chest
Click here for full bio.
HOST OF:
12.20pm – 1.00pm: Signature Presentation 1: Celebrity Fireside Chat
“Building An Iconic Brand”
“After the success of the inaugural event in this new boutique series known as The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.), which I launched with my team in the Spring of 2017, I’m pleased to announce that we will be taking the Summer edition, #ThisIsMyStyle to the next level with a partnership with host venue the Thompson Toronto, event planner Julie West Events, and fashion school the Toronto Fashion Academy. Additionally, our moderators, panelists, performers, and vendors have been carefully handpicked to showcase the multi-faceted definition of style from traditional concepts to out-of-the-box ideologies, and the public and media alike, are invited to participate in sharing in this much-anticipated experience in showcasing, educating, and discussing all aspects of what today’s society identifies as the notion of ‘style’, be it from a creative, business, or pop cultural perspective.”
Hina P. Ansari- Editor-In-Chief ANOKHI Magazine, Blogs, The ANOKHI List, Fashion Expert
Click here for full bio.
MODERATOR OF:
2.35pm – 3.15pm: Panel Discussion 1: “The Business of Fashion”
“I am humbled to be invited to moderate “The Business of Fashion” panel discussion taking place at The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience’s upcoming Summer event, #ThisIsMyStyle. This event series is such a great platform for information and networking and this particular event is incredible for fashion & style enthusiasts as well as business leaders of all stripes to engage, inspire and most importantly, to learn from each other in a supportive environment. I look forward to chatting with these industry leaders about their perspectives when it comes to navigating an often-challenging fashion landscape as designers, influencers, experts, entrepreneurs and mentors.”
Sonia Jhas – Wellness Media Personality
Click here for full bio.
MODERATOR OF:
4.40pm – 5.20pm: Panel Discussion 2: “How Style Influences Identity”
“I’m so excited to be involved with The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience a second time. If this event is anything like the first, I have no doubt that we will all come out of it with a wealth of new insights and inspiration.”
DETAILED EVENTS PROGRAM *subject to change
LOBBY LOUNGE (GROUND LEVEL)
With Continental Breakfast, Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 1, Media Interviews 1, Deejay
PROGRAM SEGMENT ONE: 11.55AM – 1.35PM
BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)
11.55am – 12.05pm: Performance 1
12.05pm – 12.10pm: Welcome By CEO, Raj Girn
12.10pm – 12.20: [free-them] Charity Partner Presentation by Founder, Shae Invidiata
12.20pm – 1.00pm: Signature Presentation 1: Celebrity Fireside Chat “Building An Iconic Brand”
Hosted By Open Chest With Raj Girn
1.00pm – 1.20pm: Demonstration 1: T-Fal
1.20pm – 1.35pm: Breakout Session 1
LUNCH: 1.35PM – 2.15PM
LOBBY LOUNGE
With Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 2, Media Interviews 2, Deejay
PROGRAM SEGMENT TWO: 2.15PM – 3.35PM
BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)
2.15pm – 2.25pm: Performance 2
2.25pm – 2.35pm: Signature Presentation 2: Fashion Designer Installation In Partnership With Toronto Fashion Academy
2.35pm – 3.15pm: Panel Discussion 1: “The Business of Fashion” Moderated by Hina P. Ansari
3.15pm – 3.35pm: Demonstration 2
DESSERT: 3.35PM – 4.15PM
LOBBY LOUNGE
With Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 3, Media Interviews 3, Deejay
PROGRAM SEGMENT THREE: 4.15PM – 5.25PM
BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)
4.15pm – 4.25pm: Performance 3
4.25pm – 4.40pm: Breakout Session 2
4.40pm – 5.20pm: Panel Discussion 2: “How Style Influences Identity” Moderated by Sonia Jhas
5.20pm – 5.25pm: Closing Remarks by CEO, Raj Girn
Ticket Info:
Here are the details:
Event
#ThisIsMyStyle
Date
Sunday, August 20, 2017
Location
Thompson Toronto, 550 Wellington Street West, Toronto M5V 2V4
Early Bird Special
$49 per person *Available until Sunday, July 29, 2017, at 11:59 PM EST
Bulk Price Special
$39 per person (if purchasing four or more tickets)
Regular Price
$79 per person (available from Monday, July 30, 2017, while quantities last)
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS!
Each Ticket Includes:
Full Access To The Complete Programming – Value $499.00
A Products/Services Gift Bag – Value $499.00 (minimum)
Membership With The Monthly ANOKHI PRESTIGE Newsletter With Exclusive Coupons, Discounts, and V.I.P. Opportunities Reserved For Our T.A.P.E. Members – Value: $199.00 (annual subscription)
Continental Breakfast, Light Lunch, Afternoon Sweets Table, Non-Alcoholic Beverages – Value: $199.00
Opportunity To Network In Person With Sponsor Vendors, Speakers, Performers, Members – Value: Priceless!
Total Membership Value of $1,396 per event!
If you would like be a sponsor to this unique event, please feel free to email us at: [email protected]
A special “thank you” to the following sponsors:
*More sponsors for #ThisIsMyStyle to be announced soon.*
Event Management
Julie West Events
Fashion Installation Partner
Toronto Fashion Academy
Cuisine Demo Brought To You By
Gold Sponsor
T-Fal
Bronze Sponsors
Vasanti Cosmetics
Infuse Med Spa
Gift Bag Sponsors:
For Beloved GIRL
Charity Sponsor
[free-them]
Venue Partner
Thompson Toronto Hotel
Branding Partner
Anentity: Design & Inspire
Public Relations
Media Works
Coverage By
ANOKHI PULSE TV
ANOKHI Spotlight TV
OPEN CHEST with Raj Girn
And We’ll Be Live-Streaming, Too!
Facebook Live
Open Chest Facebook Live
Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Direct From Italy: Our Fabulous Butternut Squash Pasta Recipe
-
IIFA 2017 | Aladdin cast announced | Mindy Kaling Pregnant?
-
Decor Tips To Make Your Small Balcony Look Huge!
-
Mindy Kaling Will Soon Be A Mom!
-
The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017
-
Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
DIY: Add Zing To Your Summer With Our Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe
-
IIFA 2017 Rolls Into NYC For A Seriously Glam Bollywood Weekend!
-
Key Investment Tips For The Single Parent
-
Keep That Glow With Our Beauty Hacks To Stay Oil-Free
-
July 2017 Hot Bollywood Films To Watch Now!
-
The Big Sick Makes A Big Splash | Sonam Kapoor at Paris Fasion Week | Why Tupac Ended It With Madonna
-
T.A.P.E's #ThisIsMyStyle August Event Announces First Set Of Sponsors
-
10 Books By Canadian South Asian Authors You Need To Discover!
-
DIY: Vasanti Cosmetics Highlighter Takes You From AM To PM
-
10 Tips To Make Your Road Trip More Tolerable
-
T.A.P.E's Summer Fete #ThisIsMyStyle All Set For August 20, 2017
-
Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
DIY: Music Festival Essentials You Need Now!
-
OCTV: T.A.P.E. #ThisIsMyBeauty Fireside Chat With Melinda Shankar Pt. 2
-
Mani Jassal 'Alamari' Fashion Show Highlights
-
DIY: Get Your Eid Makeup On-Point From Dawn To Dusk!
-
Here's What To Expect From CBC Music's Two South Asian Web Stations
-
Tips On How To Stretch Your Wallet During Wedding Season
-
iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards Highlights 2017
-
Dave Chappelle Returns | Priyanka Chopra back in Bollywood | Forbes Highest Paid Celebs
-
Beauty Trends at Cannes International Film Festival 2017
-
Our Hot List Of June 2017 Bollywood Films To Watch!
-
OCTV: T.A.P.E. #ThisIsMyBeauty Fireside Chat With Melinda Shankar Pt. 1
-
The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Muslims Hand Out 3000 Red Roses On London Bridge To Show Love & Solidarity
-
T.A.P.E.: #ThisIsMyBeauty Event's The State Of Beauty Female Panel
-
#ThisIsMyBeauty Highlights Part 2
-
No Dad Left Behind: Our Fabulous Father's Day 2017 Gift Guide
-
Salman Khan Gets Closer To Nature By Launching Being Human E-Cycles
-
T.A.P.E.: #ThisIsMyBeauty Event's Beauty & The Male Perspective Panel
-
T.A.P.E.: This Is My Beauty Event's Transformation Keynote Sonia Jhas
-
Ramadan Fasting Tips: Dietary Suggestions On How To Last The Fast
-
Wonder Woman Unleashed | Ariana Grande Returns to Manchester | Amitabh Bachchan says 'Darwaza Band'
-
Deepika Padukone Tops #MaximHot100 List As Hottest Woman Of 2017
-
4 Key Ways To Be An Efficient Investor
-
OCTV: Dragon's Den Star Manjit Minhas On Investing In Others
-
OCTV: Dragon's Den Star Michael Werkerle On 5 Investing Tips
-
#ThisIsMyBeauty Highlights Part 1
-
Two Heroes Killed For Standing Up To Anti-Muslim Hate
-
Our List Of Bollywood's Best-Dressed At Cannes International Film Festival
-
DIY: Must-Have Liquid Matte Lipsticks
-
ANOKHI TODAY Special: One-On-One With Priyanka Chopra Of 'Baywatch'
-
Best Dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet
-
Bollywood's Favourite Mom Reema Lagoo Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
-
IFFSA Toronto | Katy Perry Reveals New Album Name | Salman Khan Gets Twitter Emoji
-
DIY: Vegetarian Kebabs Recipe With A Tandoori Twist
-
British-Pakistani Woman Crowned MasterChef 2017 Champion
-
May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa
-
STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of "The Silent Killer"
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!