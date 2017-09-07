ANOKHI TODAY: Save The Date For The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & The ANOKHI List Nominations Now Open!
Anokhi Today Sep 07, 2017
‘Tis the season for our upcoming 14th annual The ANOKHI Awards 2017. We’re thrilled to bring you the first of many announcements with our brand-new site and front-of-line access to the hottest party in town! Check out all the details here for the upcoming ANOKHI Awards & ANOKHI List nominations call-out!
Save the date! The 14th Annual ANOKHI Awards 2017 will take place in Toronto on November 30th, 2017. Click here to check out our brand-new site!
The ANOKHI Awards 2017 Evening Details:
Red Carpet Media Reception: 6:00 PM–8:00 PM
Awards, Fashion and Entertainment Show: 8:00 PM–10:30 PM
Aftershow Soirée: 10:30 PM–1:00 AM
Check out the highlights of our annual event right here:
Front-of-Line Alerts!
Email us at [email protected] to register so you can stay on top of all the latest announcements, ticket info and updates on the most glamourous night of the season!
THE ANOKHI LIST 2017
The ANOKHI Awards not only help celebrate the fourteenth anniversary of ANOKHI MEDIA but it also give all of us a chance to recognize a global roster of South Asians with remarkable career milestones through our third edition of The ANOKHI List, our annual coffee table book.
The ANOKHI LIST highlights the world’s most influential South Asians! It’s meticulously compiled once a year through a series of screening processes to identify today’s most prolific South Asian personalities, and it contains three categories of success: Most Promising; Of The Year; Excellence, across five pillars: Business, Media, Entertainment, Glamour (Fashion & Business) and Crusader.
As part of our outreach to our global South Asian community, we have opened the nominations for The ANOKHI List! Submit your nominations right here!
DEADLINE TO NOMINATE: OCTOBER 6th, 2017
If your nominee is chosen by our global nominations committee, they’ll be included in our coveted THE ANOKHI LIST 2017, which is set to release during the much-anticipated 14th Annual ANOKHI Awards show taking place in Toronto on Thursday, November 30th, 2017.
CLICK HERE to view the last two editions of THE ANOKHI LIST.
Nomination Details
1. All nominees who make it into THE ANOKHI LIST 2017 will be automatically invited to attend the 14th Annual Awards Show (along with one guest).
2. They will also be under consideration for one of our prestigious ANOKHI MEDIA awards, which will be given out during the show!
In order to be eligible to nominate for the THE ANOKHI LIST 2017, you must be a member of our newsletter community. Click here to become a member!
Here are the nomination criteria that prospective nominees must fulfill in order to be eligible for consideration.
NOMINEES MUST BE:
– SOUTH ASIAN
– 16+
DEADLINE TO NOMINATE:
OCTOBER 6th, 2017
Nominees will only be contacted if they have been chosen to participate in the book.
Keep your eyes peeled for upcoming ticket information for the 14th Annual ANOKHI Awards and other details on our biggest party of the year! We can’t wait to celebrate all things ANOKHI with you.
Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
Anokhi Today
