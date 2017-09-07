Anokhi Today / ANOKHI TODAY: Save The Date For The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & The ANOKHI List Nominations Now Open!

ANOKHI TODAY: Save The Date For The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & The ANOKHI List Nominations Now Open!

Anokhi Today Sep 07, 2017

Hina P. Ansari

by  

‘Tis the season for our upcoming 14th annual The ANOKHI Awards 2017. We’re thrilled to bring you the first of many announcements with our brand-new site and front-of-line access to the hottest party in town! Check out all the details here for the upcoming ANOKHI Awards & ANOKHI List nominations call-out! 

THE ANOKHI AWARDS 2017

Save the date! The 14th Annual ANOKHI Awards 2017 will take place in Toronto on November 30th, 2017. Click here to check out our brand-new site! 

 

The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & The ANOKHI List
The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & The ANOKHI List: Our star-studded past recipients of The ANOKHI Awards include (L–R) Priyanka Chopra, Jay Sean and Anjulie. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA

The ANOKHI Awards 2017 Evening Details: 

Red Carpet Media Reception: 6:00 PM–8:00 PM

Awards, Fashion and Entertainment Show: 8:00 PM–10:30 PM

Aftershow Soirée: 10:30 PM–1:00 AM

Check out the highlights of our annual event right here:

 

 

Front-of-Line Alerts!

Email us at [email protected] to register so you can stay on top of all the latest announcements, ticket info and updates on the most glamourous night of the season! 

THE ANOKHI LIST 2017 

The ANOKHI Awards not only help celebrate the fourteenth anniversary of ANOKHI MEDIA but it also give all of us a chance to recognize a global roster of South Asians with remarkable career milestones through our third edition of The ANOKHI List, our annual coffee table book.

The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & The ANOKHI List
The ANOKHI List 2016 coffee table book. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA

 

The ANOKHI LIST highlights the world’s most influential South Asians! It’s meticulously compiled once a year through a series of screening processes to identify today’s most prolific South Asian personalities, and it contains three categories of success: Most Promising; Of The Year; Excellence, across five pillars: Business, Media, Entertainment, Glamour (Fashion & Business) and Crusader.

As part of our outreach to our global South Asian community, we have opened the nominations for The ANOKHI List! Submit your nominations right here

DEADLINE TO NOMINATE: OCTOBER 6th, 2017

If your nominee is chosen by our global nominations committee, they’ll be included in our coveted THE ANOKHI LIST 2017, which is set to release during the much-anticipated 14th Annual ANOKHI Awards show taking place in Toronto on Thursday, November 30th, 2017.

CLICK HERE to view the last two editions of THE ANOKHI LIST.

The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & The ANOKHI List
 The ANOKHI List 2015 coffee table book. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA

Nomination Details

1. All nominees who make it into THE ANOKHI LIST 2017 will be automatically invited to attend the 14th Annual Awards Show (along with one guest).

2. They will also be under consideration for one of our prestigious ANOKHI MEDIA awards, which will be given out during the show!

In order to be eligible to nominate for the THE ANOKHI LIST 2017, you must be a member of our newsletter community. Click here to become a member! 

Here are the nomination criteria that prospective nominees must fulfill in order to be eligible for consideration.

NOMINEES MUST BE:
– SOUTH ASIAN
– 16+

DEADLINE TO NOMINATE:
OCTOBER 6th, 2017

Nominees will only be contacted if they have been chosen to participate in the book.

Keep your eyes peeled for upcoming ticket information for the 14th Annual ANOKHI Awards and other details on our biggest party of the year! We can’t wait to celebrate all things ANOKHI with you.

 

Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA 

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Hina P. Ansari

Hina P. Ansari

Author

Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...

COMMENTS

ANOKHI TODAY: Special Report: Taste Of India Food Festival Marks Canada's 150th Birthday

T.A.P.E's #ThisIsMyStyle — A Fulfilling Day Of Style, Support And Inspiration!

ANOKHI TODAY: Special Report: One-On-One With Jacqueline Fernandez

India's Supreme Court Abolishes Practice Of 'Instant Divorce'

T.A.P.E's Final Round Of Speakers For Sunday's #ThisIsMyStyle Event!

T.A.P.E’s Newest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event

T.A.P.E Announces Latest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event!

Priyanka Chopra To Produce New Show On Madhuri Dixit

Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!

Mindy Kaling Will Soon Be A Mom!

IIFA 2017 Rolls Into NYC For A Seriously Glam Bollywood Weekend!

T.A.P.E's #ThisIsMyStyle August Event Announces First Set Of Sponsors

T.A.P.E's Summer Fete #ThisIsMyStyle All Set For August 20, 2017

iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards Highlights 2017

Muslims Hand Out 3000 Red Roses On London Bridge To Show Love & Solidarity

Salman Khan Gets Closer To Nature By Launching Being Human E-Cycles

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anokhi Today

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology

ANOKHI TODAY: Save The Date For The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & The ANOKHI List Nominations Now Open!
Current News
Food

ANOKHI TODAY: Special Report: Taste Of India Food Festival Marks Canada's 150th Birthday

FEATURED

Business & Technology
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
Business & Technology

Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"
Fashion & Beauty

Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'
Culture & Lifestyle

Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'
Business & Technology

Protecting Your Privacy Online
Fashion & Beauty

Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

Trending

Our Society
Food

ANOKHI TODAY: Special Report: Taste Of India Food Festival Marks Canada's 150th Birthday
Our Society

Our Top Reasons Why We're Excited About #TIFF2017
Our Society
Hot Tech Gadgets For September!

Must-Have Hot Tech Gadgets For September!
Our Society

ANOKHI TODAY: Save The Date For The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & The ANOKHI List Nominations Now Open!
Our Society
Monika Deol

Open Chest Power Series Interview With Monika Deol

Popular

Anokhi Today

ANOKHI TODAY: Save The Date For The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & The ANOKHI List Nominations Now Open!
Anokhi Today

Our Top Reasons Why We're Excited About #TIFF2017
Anokhi Today
Monika Deol

Open Chest Power Series Interview With Monika Deol
Our Society
Food

ANOKHI TODAY: Special Report: Taste Of India Food Festival Marks Canada's 150th Birthday
Our Society
Hot Tech Gadgets For September!

Must-Have Hot Tech Gadgets For September!
Our Society

4 Key Rules To Avoid Relationship Roadblocks