We’re thrilled to announce our upcoming gala taking place seven weeks today on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at the Historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex in Toronto!

Announcing Our Presenting Sponsor

For this year’s gala, we’re delighted to announce Hotstar as our Presenting Sponsor. Hotstar is India’s premier online video streaming platform. The service currently offers over 60,000 hours of TV and movies across eight languages as well as live coverage of every major sport. With its highly evolved video streaming technology and close attention to the quality of users’ experience across devices and platforms, Hotstar is the most complete video destination for over-the-top (OTT) video consumers!

Official hashtag: #hotstarANOKHI17

You can check out all the pertinent details as we announce them at www.AnokhiAwards.com.

PROGRAM

6:00 PM–7:30 PM: Celebrity Red Carpet Reception

8:00 PM–10.30 PM: Awards, Fashion and Entertainment Show

10:30 PM–1:00 AM: After-Show Soirée

We Would Like To Thank Our First Batch Of Sponsors & Partners

*More sponsors & partners to be announced in the coming weeks*

Presenting Sponsor

Hotstar

Hosted By

ANOKHI MEDIA

Chrome Sponsor

Cargo Jet

Tin Sponsors

Home of Dentistry

Vasanti Cosmetics

Venue Partner

Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex

Hotel Partner

Sheraton Centre Hotel Toronto

Event Logistics Management

Think Big Productions

Talent Management by

Chic Events by Sonia

Award Show Produced & Directed by

Krista Slack

Fashion Show Produced & Choreographed by

Toronto Fashion Academy

Show Animations by

Philip Studios

Branding By

Anentity Inc.

Media Relations by

Mediaworks!

Facebook Live by

ANOKHI MEDIA

Open Chest with Raj Girn

Coverage By

ANOKHI Pulse TV

ANOKHI Spotlight TV

Open Chest with Raj Girn

Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 Coffee Table Book



ANOKHI MEDIA will be releasing the third edition of our highly anticipated coffee table book to commemorate the regional, national and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asian personalities.

The print version of the book will be unveiled during our gala, followed by the global release of the digital version.

Past Celebrity Guests Of The ANOKHI Awards Gala

Past star-studded galas have included some of today’s biggest stars: Priyanka Chopra, Freida Pinto, Jay Sean, “Superwoman,” Jus Reign and Deepa Mehta.

Previous live musical performances have included some of the world’s hottest acts: Manj Musik, Rishi Rich, Raghav, ARJUN, Anjulie and JoSH.

And our stellar fashion shows have included some of the world’s most sought-after designers: Bibhu Mohapatra, Shantanu & Nikhil, Falguni & Shane Peacock, Vikram Phadnis, Archana Kochhar, Ashley Rebello and Payal Singhal.

This year’s attendance announcements will begin soon, so stay tuned and locked in at www.AnokhiAwards.com!

Don’t Forget Our Hashtags!

Don’t forget to include us in all of your social media posts with our official list of hashtags.

Main hashtag:

#hotstarANOKHI17

Secondary hashtags:

#hotstarTheAnokhiAwards17

#hotstarTheAnokhiList17

Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA