ANOKHI TODAY: 7 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 – First Round Of Sponsors Announced

Anokhi Today Oct 10, 2017

Hina P. Ansari

by  

We’re thrilled to announce our upcoming gala taking place seven weeks today on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at the Historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex in Toronto!

Announcing Our Presenting Sponsor

For this year’s gala, we’re delighted to announce Hotstar as our Presenting Sponsor. Hotstar is India’s premier online video streaming platform. The service currently offers over 60,000 hours of TV and movies across eight languages as well as live coverage of every major sport. With its highly evolved video streaming technology and close attention to the quality of users’ experience across devices and platforms, Hotstar is the most complete video destination for over-the-top (OTT) video consumers!

Official hashtag: #hotstarANOKHI17

 

Official hashtag: #hotstarANOKHI17

You can check out all the pertinent details as we announce them at www.AnokhiAwards.com

PROGRAM
6:00 PM–7:30 PM: Celebrity Red Carpet Reception
8:00 PM–10.30 PM: Awards, Fashion and Entertainment Show
10:30 PM–1:00 AM: After-Show Soirée

We Would Like To Thank Our First Batch Of Sponsors & Partners 

*More sponsors & partners to be announced in the coming weeks*

Presenting Sponsor

Hotstar

Hosted By

ANOKHI MEDIA

ANOKHI MEDIA

Chrome Sponsor

Cargo Jet

Cargo Jet

Tin Sponsors

Home of Dentistry

Home of Dentistry

Vasanti Cosmetics

Vasanti Cosmetics

Venue Partner

Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex

Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex

Hotel Partner

Sheraton Centre Hotel Toronto

Sheraton Centre Hotel Toronto 

Event Logistics Management

Think Big Productions

Think Big Productions

Talent Management by

Chic Events by Sonia

Chic Events by Sonia 

Award Show Produced & Directed by

Krista Slack

Krista Slack 

Fashion Show Produced & Choreographed by

Toronto Fashion Academy

Toronto Fashion Academy

Show Animations by

Philip Studios

Philip Studios 

Branding By

Anentity Inc.

Anentity Inc.

Media Relations by

Mediaworks!

Mediaworks!

Facebook Live by

ANOKHI MEDIA

ANOKHI MEDIA

Open Chest with Raj Girn

Open Chest with Raj Girn

Coverage By

ANOKHI Pulse TV

ANOKHI Pulse TV

ANOKHI Spotlight TV

ANOKHI Spotlight TV

Open Chest with Raj Girn

Thank you to our past sponsors! For sponsorship enquiries email us at [email protected]. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA

 

Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 Coffee Table Book


ANOKHI MEDIA will be releasing the third edition of our highly anticipated coffee table book to commemorate the regional, national and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asian personalities.

Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017, our annual coffee table book. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA
Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017, our annual coffee table book. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA

The print version of the book will be unveiled during our gala, followed by the global release of the digital version.

Past Celebrity Guests Of The ANOKHI Awards Gala

Past star-studded galas have included some of today’s biggest stars: Priyanka Chopra, Freida Pinto, Jay Sean, “Superwoman,” Jus Reign and Deepa Mehta.

Previous live musical performances have included some of the world’s hottest acts: Manj Musik, Rishi Rich, Raghav, ARJUN, Anjulie and JoSH.

Hotstar The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & First Round Of Sponsors
Previous ANOKHI Award recipients from past galas included (L–R) Priyanka Chopra, Jay Sean and Anjulie. This year’s star-studded gala will take place at the Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex on November 28, 2017. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA

And our stellar fashion shows have included some of the world’s most sought-after designers: Bibhu Mohapatra, Shantanu & Nikhil, Falguni & Shane Peacock, Vikram Phadnis, Archana Kochhar, Ashley Rebello and Payal Singhal.

This year’s attendance announcements will begin soon, so stay tuned and locked in at www.AnokhiAwards.com!

Don’t Forget Our Hashtags!

Don’t forget to include us in all of your social media posts with our official list of hashtags.

Main hashtag: 

#hotstarANOKHI17

Secondary hashtags:

#hotstarTheAnokhiAwards17

#hotstarTheAnokhiList17

 

Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA 

TAGS

