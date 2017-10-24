5 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017—Tickets On Sale Now!
The countdown continues! We have less than 5 weeks until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. Check out our detailed ticket information and additional sponsors here!
Join us and the who’s-who of South Asian talent in a glamorous evening celebrating Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017 at the historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex in Toronto.
Witness the regional, national and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asians — live!
The Evening’s Program
6:00 PM–7:30 PM: Celebrity Red Carpet Reception in The Governer’s Ballroom
8:00 PM–10.30 PM: Awards, Fashion and Entertainment Show in Artifact’s Room
10:30 PM–1:00 AM: After-Show Soirée The Governor’s Ballroom
We are thrilled to announce our full ticket information right here: https://anokhi17.eventbrite.ca/
What To Expect!
- A buzzing red carpet featuring over 30 tremendous personalities.
- Awards presentations in the fields of business, media, entertainment, crusader and glamour.
- Live performances by some of today’s hottest musical artists.
- A never-before-seen-in-Canada celebrity fashion runway show like no other.
- Delectable food stations and wine pre- and post-show as you mix, mingle and network. We have curated a stylish grab-and-go experience to encourage networking opportunities for you all. There will be a cash bar on site also for those of you who prefer to choose your own beverages. Please note that the food and beverage service will be closed during the show.
- Take home the much-anticipated third edition of our commemorative coffee table book profiling 30 of today’s disruptive South Asians in Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 — our gift to you ticketholders!
- And finally, the dress code … Be UNIQUE. Be ANOKHI. 😉
This is a not-to-be-missed event that sells out each year, so hurry up and book your ticket with us now!
Ticket Info Right Here:
VVIP Experience: CLICK HERE For Tickets
“Up Close & Personal With The Honorees”
Pre-Post Show: In The Governor’s Ballroom, Access To Celebrity Lounge with White Glove Service
Show: In Artifacts Room, Seating Section A (front area)
VIP Experience: CLICK HERE For Tickets
“Better Than General Seating”
Pre-Post Show: In The Governor’s Ballroom, Access To General Area
Show: Section B (middle area)
General Seating: CLICK HERE For Tickets
“Best-Price Option”
Pre-Post Show: In The Governor’s Ballroom
Show: Section C (rear area)
Tickets will be on sale until Monday, November 27th, 11:59 pm or until quantities last.
First Attendance Announcement!
Raj Girn
Founder, President, CEO, ANOKHI MEDIA
“Canada celebrates 150 years of independence this year, and ANOKHI MEDIA is proud to announce that this same year, we celebrate ten years of hosting our annual awards show honouring the ‘regional, national, and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asians.’ We are also celebrating the third edition of our coffee table book, Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017, which, through a rigorous three-part nomination process, has identified a record year for Canadian honourees. This is a true testament to the fact that Canada’s fastest-growing cultural group has finally come of age, dominating across all industries and all trajectories as an integral component of the Canadian and global landscape — all without losing its cultural identity. Along with my team, our sponsors and our partners, I look forward to launching the coffee table book at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017, on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017, at the Historic Liberty Grand in Toronto, celebrating another year of tremendous South Asian success.”
For the first time in our ten-year award show history, we’re marking the decade by introducing our very first main host for Hotstars Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017.
Ali Hassan
Awards Show Host, Actor, Comedian, CBC Host
“In 2014, he was the first person to perform comedy at the our show, before presenting a comedy award to Lily Singh. In 2015, he won the same award himself. And now, in 2017, Ali Hassan will be the first person in the ten-year history of the event to host the entire awards show! We are pleased to welcome actor, comedian and CBC host Ali Hassan, who had this to say about the union: ‘It’s like Raj can’t help but promote me every year! 🙂 Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 is going to be an absolutely great night with some of the expected awards show stuff but also a ton of completely unexpected moments. I’ve been waiting a long time for a platform like this. Thank you, ANOKHI! And what are you waiting for? Get your tickets ASAP at www.anokhiawards.com!’”
Ali Xeeshan
Celebrity & Bridal Fashion Designer
“I am thrilled to be included in Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 and to be invited be showcased for the first time in Canada during the awards show. I look forward to seeing my Canadian fans on November 28th in Toronto with a show that will mesmerize!”
Don’t Forget Our Hashtags!
Don’t forget to include us in all of your social media posts with our official list of hashtags below:
Main Hashtag:
#hotstarANOKHI17
Secondary Hashtags:
#hotstarTheAnokhiAwards17
#hotstarTheAnokhiList17
CLICK HERE for video highlights.
CLICK HERE to see photo galleries of what to expect from previously sold-out events.
Check Out Our New Batch Of Sponsors:
*more sponsors to be announced in the coming weeks
Copper Sponsor
Charity Partner
Talent & Volunteer Meal Sponsor
