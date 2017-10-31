It’s almost here! We have less than 4 weeks until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. Check out our detailed ticket information, new performers and charity partner here!

Join us for a glamorous evening celebrating Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017 at the historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex in Toronto.

Witness the regional, national and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asians — live!

Raj Girn, Founder, President and CEO of ANOKHI MEDIA, explains the theme of this year’s award show:

“Canada celebrates 150 years of independence this year, and ANOKHI MEDIA is proud to announce that this same year, we celebrate ten years of hosting our annual awards show honouring the ‘regional, national, and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asians.’ We are also celebrating the third edition of our coffee table book, Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017, which, through a rigorous three-part nomination process, has identified a record year for Canadian honourees.

“This is a true testament to the fact that Canada’s fastest-growing cultural group has finally come of age, dominating across all industries and all trajectories as an integral component of the Canadian and global landscape — all without losing its cultural identity. Along with my team, our sponsors and our partners, I look forward to launching the coffee table book at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017, on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017, at the Historic Liberty Grand in Toronto, celebrating another year of tremendous South Asian success.”

The Evening’s Program

6:00 PM–7:30 PM: Celebrity Red Carpet Reception in The Governer’s Ballroom

8:00 PM–10.30 PM: Awards, Fashion and Entertainment Show in Artifact’s Room

10:30 PM–1:00 AM: After-Show Soirée The Governor’s Ballroom

What To Expect!

A buzzing red carpet featuring over 30 tremendous personalities.

like no other. Delectable food stations and wine pre- and post-show as you mix, mingle and network. We have curated a stylish grab-and-go experience to encourage networking opportunities for you all. There will be a cash bar on site also for those of you who prefer to choose your own beverages. Please note that the food and beverage service will be closed during the show.

We Are Thrilled To Announce Our Performance Roster For The Award Show!

Raxstar

Award-Winning Rap Artist

“I’m honoured and humbled to be included in ‘Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017’ amongst such diverse South Asian talent in various fields, and to be invited to perform at the awards show. A heartfelt thank you to ANOKHI and everyone involved.”

Deep Jandu

Popular Bhangra Singer

Roveena

Award-Wining Singer-Songwriter

“I am extremely proud to be included in ‘Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017’ — to share this honour with fellow creators, innovators and talented individuals from around the globe is truly a special privilege. I would like to thank the ANOKHI Team for recognizing the achievements within the South Asian Community. Thank you for inspiring us to continue to follow our dreams fearlessly!”

Mili Soch

Desi Hip-Hop Artist

“I am truly grateful and ecstatic to be recognized by Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 and the 3rd annual commemorative coffee table book. I’m looking forward to my performance and feel blessed to be sharing the same stage with successful peers from my community. Thank you, ANOKHI MEDIA, for including me in Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 and as one of the five performers that will be showcased that night. I’m excited to attend the Award Show on 28th of November and can’t wait to meet all of my Toronto fans, so make sure to purchase your tickets at www.anokhiawards.com. See you there!”

DJ Fizza

Celebrated Deejay

“I couldn’t ask for a better birthday gift this year than being invited to spin at ‘Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017’ on November 28th at Liberty Grand in Toronto! It’s always an honour to be a part of the prestigious ANOKHI events and the awards show is my absolute fave! Looking forward to rocking the 1’s and 2’s on Nov 28th, not just because it’s my birthday, but because I LOVE being a part of ANOKHI — the most glamourous South Asian event in North America!!!!”

We are proud to continue our year-long partnership with the not-for-profit charity [free-them], a worthy organization that focuses on the fight against human trafficking.

Shae Invidiata

[free-them] Founder

“[free-them] is proud and honoured to say that 2017 has been a great collaboration with ANOKHI MEDIA, in conjunction with events earlier this year, we now look forward to ending the year with Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017! Anokhi Media is passionate about what they do and hold such a strong platforms in ‘their own area of expertise’ that is being used to bring awareness to the cause of Human Trafficking and exploitation. [free-them] is grateful for the opportunity to be included by such a leading dynamic media company that brings together all different walks of life, different cultures and backgrounds from all over the world, to hear and learn about the importance of standing up for those who are being silenced by slavery. We look forward to seeing everyone this November dazzled up at the gala!”

Please note our previously announced attendees!

Raj Girn

Founder, President, CEO, ANOKHI MEDIA

For the first time in our ten-year award show history, we’re marking the decade by introducing our very first main host for Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017.

Ali Hassan

Awards Show Host, Actor, Comedian, CBC Host

Ali Xeeshan

Celebrity & Bridal Fashion Designer

This is a not-to-be-missed event that sells out each year, so hurry up and book your ticket with us now!

Ticket Info Right Here:

VVIP Experience: CLICK HERE For Tickets

“Up Close & Personal With The Honorees”

Pre-Post Show: In The Governor’s Ballroom, Access To Celebrity Lounge with White Glove Service

Show: In Artifacts Room, Seating Section A (front area)

VIP Experience: CLICK HERE For Tickets

“Better Than General Seating”

Pre-Post Show: In The Governor’s Ballroom, Access To General Area

Show: Section B (middle area)

General Seating: CLICK HERE For Tickets

“Best-Price Option”

Pre-Post Show: In The Governor’s Ballroom

Show: Section C (rear area)

Tickets will be on sale until Monday, November 27th, 11:59 pm or until quantities last.

All ticketholders will receive a complimentary copy of Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017.

Check out our latest sponsor announcements!

For the full portfolio, CLICK HERE.

Promotional Partners

We would like to sincerely thank our current portfolio of sponsors and partners for their invaluable support this year.

Main Image Photo Credit: Marcus Flemming, Bame Agency