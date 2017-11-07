Anokhi Today / 3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — New Celebrity Announcements!

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — New Celebrity Announcements!

Anokhi Today Nov 07, 2017

Hina P. Ansari

The clock is ticking! We have less than 3 weeks until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. Check out our detailed ticket information and our amazing celebrity lineup right here! 

Join us for a glamorous evening celebrating Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017, at the historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex in Toronto.

Witness the regional, national and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asians — live!

Raj Girn, Founder, President and CEO of ANOKHI MEDIA, explains the theme of this year’s award show: 

“Canada celebrates 150 years of independence this year, and ANOKHI MEDIA is proud to announce that this same year, we celebrate ten years of hosting our annual awards show honouring the ‘regional, national, and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asians.’ We are also celebrating the third edition of our coffee table book, Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017, which, through a rigorous three-part nomination process, has identified a record year for Canadian honourees.

“This is a true testament to the fact that Canada’s fastest-growing cultural group has finally come of age, dominating across all industries and all trajectories as an integral component of the Canadian and global landscape — all without losing its cultural identity. Along with my team, our sponsors and our partners, I look forward to launching the coffee table book at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017, on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017, at the Historic Liberty Grand in Toronto, celebrating another year of tremendous South Asian success.”  

The Evening’s Program 
6:00 PM–7:30 PM: Celebrity Red Carpet Reception in The Governer’s Ballroom
8:00 PM–10.30 PM: Awards, Fashion and Entertainment Show in Artifact’s Room
10:30 PM–1:00 AM: After-Show Soirée The Governor’s Ballroom

Get tickets here: https://anokhi17.eventbrite.ca/

What To Expect! 

  • A buzzing red carpet featuring over 30 tremendous personalities.
  • Awards presentations in the fields of business, media, entertainment, crusader and glamour.
  • Live performances by some of today’s hottest musical artists.
  • A never-before-seen-in-Canada celebrity fashion runway show like no other.
  • Delectable food stations and wine pre- and post-show as you mix, mingle and network. We have curated a stylish grab-and-go experience to encourage networking opportunities for you all. There will be a cash bar on site also for those of you who prefer to choose your own beverages. Please note that the food and beverage service will be closed during the show.
  • Take home the much-anticipated third edition of our commemorative coffee table book profiling 30 of today’s disruptive South Asians in Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 — our gift to you ticketholders!
  • And finally, the dress code … Be UNIQUE. Be ANOKHI. 😉

We Are Thrilled To Announce These Celebrities Who Will Be In Attendance! 

To see their complete bios, CLICK HERE.

Robin Sharma

World-Renowned, Award-Winning Author & Speaker

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: World-Renowned, Award-Winning Author & Speaker Robin Sharma. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Robin Sharma

Monika Deol 

Legendary Media Personality & President of STELLAR Beauty

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Television Icon, Monika Deol. Photo Credit: The Collective You

 

“ANOKHI celebrates what South Asians have accomplished all over the world, and I have been a fan from its earliest days.  It’s an honour to be included in the third edition of Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017.  I can’t wait to read about everyone else!!”

 

YouTwoTv

Popular YouTube Stars

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
 3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: YouTube comedians YouTwoTv. Photo Credit: Courtesy of YouTwoTv

 

“We are so excited and honoured to be included in ANOKHI MEDIA’S third annual commemorative coffee table book, Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017. Being supported by the South Asian community is of huge importance to us and we’re so excited to attend the Awards Show on Tuesday, November 28th, in Toronto. It’s a great feeling to be a part of such an outstanding community and we can’t wait to celebrate with the other amazing and talented attendees.”

 

Saman Munir

Beauty Blogger and Instagram Star

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Beauty Blogger and Instagram Star Saman Munir. Photo Credit: Behind The Veil Photography

 

“I am truly humbled and honoured to be included in Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017. Thank you, ANOKHI, for nominating me amongst such talented South Asian influencers across the world. I am thrilled to be attending the ANOKHI awards event on November 28th in Toronto and hope to see you there. A huge thank you to Raj and the entire team for having me :-)”

 

Hatecopy

Artist, Author and Instagram Star

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Artist, Author and Instagram Star-Hatecopy. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Maria Qamar

 

Babbu the Painter

Artist and Instagram Star

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Artist and Instagram Star  Babbu the Painter. Photo Credit: Babbu the Painter

 

Hina P. Ansari 

Editor-In-Chief of ANOKHI Magazine, Blogs, The ANOKHI List & Fashion Expert

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Editor-In-Chief of ANOKHI Magazine, Blogs, The ANOKHI List & Fashion Expert. Photo Credit: Andy Lee Photography

“I’m thrilled to be able to present again the Crusader Award at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards happening this November 28th in Toronto. I always find myself being truly inspired by such acts of social awareness and I am humbled to play a small part in ensuring that such efforts are recognized and celebrated.”

 

Vasudha Sharma

The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Producer/Host, ANOKHI Spotlight TV, Producer

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Producer/Host, ANOKHI Spotlight TV, Producer, ANOKHI Pulse TV. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vasudha Sharma

 

Amita Handa

Legendary Bollywood & Bhangra Deejay

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Legendary Deejay Amita Handa. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amita Handa

“It’s always an honour to be a part of ANOKHI’s Awards Ceremony because this event truly celebrates South Asian artists and talent, and provides us with a sense of community. Hope to see everyone at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards on November 28th at the Liberty Grand in Toronto!”

 

Please note our previously announced attendees!

Raj Girn 

Founder, President, CEO, ANOKHI MEDIA

Five Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Raj Girn, Founder, President, CEO, ANOKHI MEDIA. Photo Credit: Courtesy of ANOKHI MEDIA

For the first time in our ten-year award show history, we’re marking the decade by introducing our very first main host for Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. 

Ali Hassan

Awards Show Host, Actor, Comedian, CBC Host

5 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Announcing our host of the evening, Ali Hassan. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ali Hassan

Ali Xeeshan

Celebrity & Bridal Fashion Designer

5 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Ali Xeeshan, Celebrity & Bridal Fashion Designer. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ali Xeeshan

 

Raxstar 

Award-Winning Rap Artist

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Award-winning rap artist, Raxstar. Photo Credit: Marcus Flemming, Bame Agency

Deep Jandu

Popular Bhangra Singer

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Popular Bhangra singer Deep Jandu. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Deep Jandu

Roveena

Award-Wining Singer-Songwriter

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Roveena. Photo Credit: Chetwynd Rodrigo Photography

Mili Soch

Desi Hip-Hop Artist

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Desi Hip-Hop Artist, Mili Soch. Photo Credit: Yousuf Din

DJ Fizza

Celebrated Deejay

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Celebrated Deejay DJ Fizza. Photo Credit: Courtesy of DJ Fizza

Shae Invidiata

[free-them] Founder

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Shae Invidiata founder of [free-them].  Photo Credit: [free-them]

This is a not-to-be-missed event that sells out each year, so hurry up and book your ticket with us now!

Ticket Info Right Here: 

VVIP Experience: CLICK HERE For Tickets 

“Up Close & Personal With The Honorees”

Pre-Post Show: In The Governor’s Ballroom, Access To Celebrity Lounge with White Glove Service

Show: In Artifacts Room, Seating Section A (front area)

VIP Experience: CLICK HERE For Tickets 

“Better Than General Seating”

Pre-Post Show: In The Governor’s Ballroom, Access To General Area

Show: Section B (middle area)

General Seating: CLICK HERE For Tickets 

“Best-Price Option”

Pre-Post Show: In The Governor’s Ballroom

Show: Section C (rear area)

Tickets will be on sale until Monday, November 27th, 11:59 pm or until quantities last.

All ticketholders will receive a complimentary copy of Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017. 

5 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Our Official Third Annual Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 coffee table book. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA

 

Check out our latest sponsor announcements!
For the full portfolio, CLICK HERE.
Many thanks to our incredible roster of sponsors! 
Featured Drink Sponsored By
Thank you, Jaan Liquer, for your incredible support this year!

Promotional Partners 

Thank you, Must be Kismet, for your incredible support this year!
Thank you, Empire Entertainment, for your incredible support this year!

Thank you, Empire Entertainment, for your incredible support this year!

Don’t Forget Our Hashtags!

Don’t forget to include us in all of your social media posts with our official list of hashtags below!

Main Hashtag:
#hotstarANOKHI17

Secondary Hashtags:
#hotstarTheAnokhiAwards17
#hotstarTheAnokhiList17

CLICK HERE for video highlights.

CLICK HERE to see photo galleries of what to expect from previously sold-out events.

 

We would like to sincerely thank our current portfolio of sponsors and partners for their invaluable support this year.
For the full portfolio, CLICK HERE.
Hosted By: ANOKHI MEDIA
Presenting Sponsor: Hotstar
Chrome Sponsor: Brar Desserts
Charity Partner: [free-them]
Copper Sponsors: CargojetHome of DentistryRogers
Tin Sponsor: Vasanti Cosmetics
Event Logistics Management: Think Big Productions
Talent Management By Chic Events by Sonia 
Award Show Produced & Directed By Krista Slack 
Fashion Show Produced & Choreographed By Toronto Fashion Academy
Show Animations By Philip Studios 
Promotional Partners: Besharam,  SAPNA Toronto, Shanu & Karim, Society’s Choice
Talent & Volunteer Meal Sponsor: Eat Clean Meals
Branding By AnEntity Inc.
Media Relations By Mediaworks!!
Facebook Live By ANOKHI MEDIAOpen Chest TV

Main Image Photo Credit: Marcus Flemming, Bame Agency

Hina P. Ansari

Hina P. Ansari

Author

Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...

