2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017—More Celebrities Added!
Anokhi Today Nov 12, 2017
It’s getting closer! We have less than 2 weeks until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. Check out our detailed ticket information and—yes—MORE celebrities who will be there!
Join us for a glamorous evening celebrating Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017, at the historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex in Toronto.
Witness the regional, national and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asians — live!
Raj Girn, Founder, President and CEO of ANOKHI MEDIA, explains the theme of this year’s award show:
“Canada celebrates 150 years of independence this year, and ANOKHI MEDIA is proud to announce that this same year, we celebrate ten years of hosting our annual awards show honouring the ‘regional, national, and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asians.’ We are also celebrating the third edition of our coffee table book, Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017, which, through a rigorous three-part nomination process, has identified a record year for Canadian honourees.
“This is a true testament to the fact that Canada’s fastest-growing cultural group has finally come of age, dominating across all industries and all trajectories as an integral component of the Canadian and global landscape — all without losing its cultural identity. Along with my team, our sponsors and our partners, I look forward to launching the coffee table book at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017, on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017, at the Historic Liberty Grand in Toronto, celebrating another year of tremendous South Asian success.”
The Evening’s Program
6:00 PM–7:30 PM: Celebrity Red Carpet Reception in The Governer’s Ballroom
8:00 PM–10.30 PM: Awards, Fashion and Entertainment Show in Artifact’s Room
10:30 PM–1:00 AM: After-Show Soirée The Governor’s Ballroom
Get tickets here: https://anokhi17.eventbrite.ca/
What To Expect!
- A buzzing red carpet featuring over 30 tremendous personalities.
- Awards presentations in the fields of business, media, entertainment, crusader and glamour.
- Live performances by some of today’s hottest musical artists.
- A never-before-seen-in-Canada celebrity fashion runway show like no other.
- Delectable food stations and wine pre- and post-show as you mix, mingle and network. We have curated a stylish grab-and-go experience to encourage networking opportunities for you all. There will be a cash bar on site also for those of you who prefer to choose your own beverages. Please note that the food and beverage service will be closed during the show.
- Take home the much-anticipated third edition of our commemorative coffee table book profiling 30 of today’s disruptive South Asians in Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 — our gift to you ticketholders!
- And finally, the dress code … Be UNIQUE. Be ANOKHI. 😉
We Are Thrilled To Announce These Celebrities Who Will Be In Attendance!
To see their complete bios, CLICK HERE.
Jake Dheer
Senior Manager At Omni TV
“I am humbled and honoured to make Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 and to be included in this year’s one-of-a-kind Collector’s Edition Coffee Table Book. The ANOKHI brand, as the name suggests, is truly unique and I commend Founder and CEO Raj Girn, for being the visionary to launch this initiative and to bring it to the level where it is respected and highly regarded internationally.”
Angie Seth
News Anchor, Global TV
“ANOKHI truly represents the spirit of South Asian style, culture, and tradition of today’s generation … sophisticated, stylish, professional, and fierce. I have witnessed first-hand, ANOKHI grow from a twinkle in Raj’s eye, to the incredible company it is today. It is truly an honor to part of Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. Congratulations to Raj and her incredible team!!”
Devo Brown
Radio Host & Media Personality, 92.5 FM/ City TV
“After being recognized with an award a decade ago at ANOKHI’s first awards show, it’s an honour to return to their stage for the 5th time to present the Music Awards for Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. I look forward to seeing some familiar faces & honouring some fresh ones.”
Naveen Prasad
Executive Vice President, Elevation Pictures Corp.
“I’m very honored to be included in the 3rd edition of the coffee table book, ‘Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017’ and I look forward to meeting and celebrating the many accomplished attendees at this year’s celebration.”
Asad Mecci
Master Hypnotist
“I’m honored to be a part of Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017. ANOKHI MEDIA has supported me throughout my career and it is amazing to watch their incredible growth. I’m thrilled to attend this year’s awards show event and look forward to meeting my fellow honourees.”
Arshad Khan
Documentary Filmmaker
“Awards and acknowledgements are the food for the soul of an artist. They offer the appreciation that is often lacking in our culture; a culture that discourages young people from pursuing the arts. Where the arts are seen as hobbies or unrealistic pursuits for those seeking professional recognition and respect within the community. I was there since the inception of ANOKHI and I witnessed its steady and determined rise under the stewardship of Raj Girn. I am incredibly moved and honoured to have my work appreciated in Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 and my toil recognized by this incredible organization. I hope to continue making it proud with my future works as well. Thank you. Shukriya. Dhanevaad.”
Reetu Gupta
COO, Gupta Group & Real Estate Developer
“Thank you and blessings to Ms. Raj Girn, a true Canadian legend, as well as the ANOKHI team, for bestowing upon me this honour of inclusion in Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017. To be included in this group of honourees on the 150th anniversary of Canada, is no less than a blessing from above. I am a proud Indian and a patriotic Canadian, so to be honoured by this Canadian organization that has truly taken the world by storm and not only encouraged South Asians globally but also elevated them, I feel empowered and inspired. I am so excited for the upcoming festivities!”
Mohit Rajhans
Principle & Creative Director, Think Start Inc.
“The persistence and passion of ANOKHI is what we need more of as a culture. It’s once again an honour to serve as a guest host for this landmark event, featuring the next generation of stars from this talented community.”
Ruchika Bindra
Host #NoFilter, Rogers TV
“I am honoured to be asked to be a part of the 2017 ANOKHI Awards, the most glamorous South Asian event in North America. Coming on board as a special guest host for ANOKHI PULSE TV is very special and I look forward to seeing you all for a memorable evening at the awards gala.”
Niam Kumar Jain
Artist
“I’m so proud to hear that Niam has been named to the ANOKHI List. I had the pleasure of getting to know him well through our Samsung Look at Me Project, where we work to connect and support families living with autism through the power of technology. Niam’s positive attitude, love for his family and passion for his artwork make him an exceptionally inspiring young man. He is a role model and a reminder to each of us to always strive to reach our full potential.”
Please note our previously announced attendees!
Raj Girn
Founder, President, CEO, ANOKHI MEDIA
For the first time in our ten-year award show history, we’re marking the decade by introducing our very first main host for Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017.
Ali Hassan
Awards Show Host, Actor, Comedian, CBC Host
Ali Xeeshan
Celebrity & Bridal Fashion Designer
Robin Sharma
World-Renowned, Award-Winning Author & Speaker
Amita Handa
Legendary Bollywood & Bhangra Deejay
Babbu the Painter
Artist and Instagram Star
Deep Jandu
Popular Bhangra Singer
DJ Fizza
Celebrated Deejay
Hatecopy
Artist, Author and Instagram Star
Hina P. Ansari
Editor-In-Chief of ANOKHI Magazine, Blogs, The ANOKHI List & Fashion Expert
Mili Soch
Desi Hip-Hop Artist
Monika Deol
Legendary Media Personality & President of STELLAR Beauty
Raxstar
Award-Winning Rap Artist
Roveena
Award-Wining Singer-Songwriter
Saman Munir
Beauty Blogger and Instagram Star
Shae Invidiata
[free-them] Founder
Vasudha Sharma
The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Producer/Host, ANOKHI Spotlight TV, Producer
YouTwoTv
Popular YouTube Stars
This is a not-to-be-missed event that sells out each year, so hurry up and book your ticket with us now!
Ticket Info Right Here:
VVIP Experience: CLICK HERE For Tickets
“Up Close & Personal With The Honorees”
Pre-Post Show: In The Governor’s Ballroom, Access To Celebrity Lounge with White Glove Service
Show: In Artifacts Room, Seating Section A (front area)
VIP Experience: CLICK HERE For Tickets
“Better Than General Seating”
Pre-Post Show: In The Governor’s Ballroom, Access To General Area
Show: Section B (middle area)
General Seating: CLICK HERE For Tickets
“Best-Price Option”
Pre-Post Show: In The Governor’s Ballroom
Show: Section C (rear area)
Tickets will be on sale until Monday, November 27th, 11:59 pm or until quantities last.
All ticketholders will receive a complimentary copy of Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017.
Don’t forget to include us in all of your social media posts with our official list of hashtags below!
Main Hashtag:
#hotstarANOKHI17
Secondary Hashtags:
#hotstarTheAnokhiAwards17
#hotstarTheAnokhiList17
CLICK HERE for video highlights.
CLICK HERE to see photo galleries of what to expect from previously sold-out events.
