2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017—More Celebrities Added!

Anokhi Today Nov 12, 2017

It’s getting closer! We have less than 2 weeks until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. Check out our detailed ticket information and—yes—MORE celebrities who will be there! 

Join us for a glamorous evening celebrating Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017, at the historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex in Toronto.

Witness the regional, national and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asians — live!

Raj Girn, Founder, President and CEO of ANOKHI MEDIA, explains the theme of this year’s award show: 

“Canada celebrates 150 years of independence this year, and ANOKHI MEDIA is proud to announce that this same year, we celebrate ten years of hosting our annual awards show honouring the ‘regional, national, and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asians.’ We are also celebrating the third edition of our coffee table book, Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017, which, through a rigorous three-part nomination process, has identified a record year for Canadian honourees.

“This is a true testament to the fact that Canada’s fastest-growing cultural group has finally come of age, dominating across all industries and all trajectories as an integral component of the Canadian and global landscape — all without losing its cultural identity. Along with my team, our sponsors and our partners, I look forward to launching the coffee table book at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017, on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017, at the Historic Liberty Grand in Toronto, celebrating another year of tremendous South Asian success.”  

The Evening’s Program 
6:00 PM–7:30 PM: Celebrity Red Carpet Reception in The Governer’s Ballroom
8:00 PM–10.30 PM: Awards, Fashion and Entertainment Show in Artifact’s Room
10:30 PM–1:00 AM: After-Show Soirée The Governor’s Ballroom

Get tickets here: https://anokhi17.eventbrite.ca/

What To Expect! 

  • A buzzing red carpet featuring over 30 tremendous personalities.
  • Awards presentations in the fields of business, media, entertainment, crusader and glamour.
  • Live performances by some of today’s hottest musical artists.
  • A never-before-seen-in-Canada celebrity fashion runway show like no other.
  • Delectable food stations and wine pre- and post-show as you mix, mingle and network. We have curated a stylish grab-and-go experience to encourage networking opportunities for you all. There will be a cash bar on site also for those of you who prefer to choose your own beverages. Please note that the food and beverage service will be closed during the show.
  • Take home the much-anticipated third edition of our commemorative coffee table book profiling 30 of today’s disruptive South Asians in Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 — our gift to you ticketholders!
  • And finally, the dress code … Be UNIQUE. Be ANOKHI. 😉

We Are Thrilled To Announce These Celebrities Who Will Be In Attendance! 

To see their complete bios, CLICK HERE.

Jake Dheer

Senior Manager At Omni TV

2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Jake Dheer. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jake Dheer

 

I am humbled and honoured to make Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 and to be included in this year’s one-of-a-kind Collector’s Edition Coffee Table Book.  The ANOKHI brand, as the name suggests, is truly unique and I commend Founder and CEO Raj Girn, for being the visionary to launch this initiative and to bring it to the level where it is respected and highly regarded internationally.”  

 

Angie Seth

News Anchor, Global TV

2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Angie Seth. Photo Credit: Global TV

 

“ANOKHI truly represents the spirit of South Asian style, culture, and tradition of today’s generation … sophisticated, stylish, professional, and fierce. I have witnessed first-hand, ANOKHI grow from a twinkle in Raj’s eye, to the incredible company it is today. It is truly an honor to part of Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. Congratulations to Raj and her incredible team!!”

Devo Brown

Radio Host & Media Personality, 92.5 FM/ City TV

2 Weeks Until Hotstar The ANOKHI List 2017: Devo Brown. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Devo Brown.

“After being recognized with an award a decade ago at ANOKHI’s first awards show, it’s an honour to return to their stage for the 5th time to present the Music Awards for Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. I look forward to seeing some familiar faces & honouring some fresh ones.”

Naveen Prasad

Executive Vice President, Elevation Pictures Corp.

2 weeks until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 weeks until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Naveen Prasad. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Naveen Prasad

“I’m very honored to be included in the 3rd edition of the coffee table book, ‘Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017’ and I look forward to meeting and celebrating the many accomplished attendees at this year’s celebration.”

Asad Mecci

Master Hypnotist

2 weeks until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 weeks until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Asad Mecci. Photo Credit: Asad Mecci

“I’m honored to be a part of Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017.  ANOKHI MEDIA has supported me throughout my career and it is amazing to watch their incredible growth. I’m thrilled to attend this year’s awards show event and look forward to meeting my fellow honourees.” 

Arshad Khan

Documentary Filmmaker

2 weeks until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 weeks until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Arshad Khan. Photo Credit: Padmakumar

“Awards and acknowledgements are the food for the soul of an artist. They offer the appreciation that is often lacking in our culture; a culture that discourages young people from pursuing the arts. Where the arts are seen as hobbies or unrealistic pursuits for those seeking professional recognition and respect within the community. I was there since the inception of ANOKHI and I witnessed its steady and determined rise under the stewardship of Raj Girn. I am incredibly moved and honoured to have my work appreciated in Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 and my toil recognized by this incredible organization. I hope to continue making it proud with my future works as well. Thank you. Shukriya. Dhanevaad.”

Reetu Gupta

COO, Gupta Group & Real Estate Developer

2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Reetu Gupta. Photo Credit: Robin Gartner Dolce Media Group

“Thank you and blessings to Ms. Raj Girn, a true Canadian legend, as well as the ANOKHI team, for bestowing upon me this honour of inclusion in Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017. To be included in this group of honourees on the 150th anniversary of Canada, is no less than a blessing from above. I am a proud Indian and a patriotic Canadian, so to be honoured by this Canadian organization that has truly taken the world by storm and not only encouraged South Asians globally but also elevated them, I feel empowered and inspired. I am so excited for the upcoming festivities!”

 

Mohit Rajhans

Principle & Creative Director, Think Start Inc.

2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Mohit Rajhans. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mohit Rajhans

 

“The persistence and passion of ANOKHI is what we need more of as a culture. It’s once again an honour to serve as a guest host for this landmark event, featuring the next generation of stars from this talented community.”   

 

Ruchika Bindra

Host #NoFilter, Rogers TV

2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Ruchika Bindra. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ruchika Bindra

“I am honoured to be asked to be a part of the 2017 ANOKHI Awards, the most glamorous South Asian event in North America. Coming on board as a special guest host for ANOKHI PULSE TV is very special and I look forward to seeing you all for a memorable evening at the awards gala.”

 

Niam Kumar Jain 

Artist

2 weeks until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 weeks until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Niam Kumar Jain. Photo Credit: Nina Jain

“I’m so proud to hear that Niam has been named to the ANOKHI List. I had the pleasure of getting to know him well through our Samsung Look at Me Project, where we work to connect and support families living with autism through the power of technology. Niam’s positive attitude, love for his family and passion for his artwork make him an exceptionally inspiring young man. He is a role model and a reminder to each of us to always strive to reach our full potential.”

 

 

Please note our previously announced attendees!

Raj Girn 

Founder, President, CEO, ANOKHI MEDIA

Five Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Raj Girn, Founder, President, CEO, ANOKHI MEDIA. Photo Credit: Courtesy of ANOKHI MEDIA

For the first time in our ten-year award show history, we’re marking the decade by introducing our very first main host for Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. 

Ali Hassan

Awards Show Host, Actor, Comedian, CBC Host

5 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Announcing our host of the evening, Ali Hassan. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ali Hassan

Ali Xeeshan

Celebrity & Bridal Fashion Designer

5 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Ali Xeeshan, Celebrity & Bridal Fashion Designer. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ali Xeeshan

 

Robin Sharma

World-Renowned, Award-Winning Author & Speaker

2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: World-Renowned, Award-Winning Author & Speaker Robin Sharma. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Robin Sharma

 

Amita Handa

Legendary Bollywood & Bhangra Deejay

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Legendary Deejay Amita Handa. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amita Handa

 

Babbu the Painter

Artist and Instagram Star

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Artist and Instagram Star  Babbu the Painter. Photo Credit: Babbu the Painter

 

Deep Jandu

Popular Bhangra Singer

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Popular Bhangra singer Deep Jandu. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Deep Jandu

 

DJ Fizza

Celebrated Deejay

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Celebrated Deejay DJ Fizza. Photo Credit: Courtesy of DJ Fizza

Hatecopy

Artist, Author and Instagram Star

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Artist, Author and Instagram Star-Hatecopy. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Maria Qamar

 

Hina P. Ansari 

Editor-In-Chief of ANOKHI Magazine, Blogs, The ANOKHI List & Fashion Expert

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Editor-In-Chief of ANOKHI Magazine, Blogs, The ANOKHI List & Fashion Expert. Photo Credit: Andy Lee Photography

 

Mili Soch

Desi Hip-Hop Artist

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Desi Hip-Hop Artist, Mili Soch. Photo Credit: Yousuf Din

Monika Deol 

Legendary Media Personality & President of STELLAR Beauty

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Television Icon, Monika Deol. Photo Credit: The Collective You

 

Raxstar 

Award-Winning Rap Artist

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Award-winning rap artist, Raxstar. Photo Credit: Marcus Flemming, Bame Agency

 

Roveena

Award-Wining Singer-Songwriter

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Roveena. Photo Credit: Chetwynd Rodrigo Photography

 

Saman Munir

Beauty Blogger and Instagram Star

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Beauty Blogger and Instagram Star Saman Munir. Photo Credit: Behind The Veil Photography

 

Shae Invidiata

[free-them] Founder

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Shae Invidiata founder of [free-them].  Photo Credit: [free-them]

Vasudha Sharma

The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Producer/Host, ANOKHI Spotlight TV, Producer

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Producer/Host, ANOKHI Spotlight TV, Producer, ANOKHI Pulse TV. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vasudha Sharma

 

YouTwoTv

Popular YouTube Stars

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
 2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: YouTube comedians YouTwoTv. Photo Credit: Courtesy of YouTwoTv

 

This is a not-to-be-missed event that sells out each year, so hurry up and book your ticket with us now!

Ticket Info Right Here: 

VVIP Experience: CLICK HERE For Tickets 

“Up Close & Personal With The Honorees”

Pre-Post Show: In The Governor’s Ballroom, Access To Celebrity Lounge with White Glove Service

Show: In Artifacts Room, Seating Section A (front area)

VIP Experience: CLICK HERE For Tickets 

“Better Than General Seating”

Pre-Post Show: In The Governor’s Ballroom, Access To General Area

Show: Section B (middle area)

General Seating: CLICK HERE For Tickets 

“Best-Price Option”

Pre-Post Show: In The Governor’s Ballroom

Show: Section C (rear area)

Tickets will be on sale until Monday, November 27th, 11:59 pm or until quantities last.

All ticketholders will receive a complimentary copy of Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017. 

5 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Our Official Third Annual Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 coffee table book. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA
Check out our latest sponsor announcements!
Many thanks to our incredible roster of sponsors! 
 Don’t Forget Our Hashtags!

Don’t forget to include us in all of your social media posts with our official list of hashtags below!

Main Hashtag:
#hotstarANOKHI17

Secondary Hashtags:
#hotstarTheAnokhiAwards17
#hotstarTheAnokhiList17

CLICK HERE for video highlights.

CLICK HERE to see photo galleries of what to expect from previously sold-out events.

 

We would like to sincerely thank our current portfolio of sponsors and partners for their invaluable support this year.
For the full portfolio, CLICK HERE.
Hosted By: ANOKHI MEDIA
Presenting Sponsor: Hotstar
Chrome Sponsor: Brar Desserts
Charity Partner: [free-them]
Copper Sponsors: CargojetHome of DentistryRogers
Tin Sponsor: Vasanti Cosmetics
Event Logistics Management: Think Big Productions
Talent Management By Chic Events by Sonia 
Award Show Produced & Directed By Krista Slack 
Fashion Show Produced & Choreographed By Toronto Fashion Academy
Featured Cocktail Sponsor: Jaan Liquer 
Show Animations By Philip Studios 
Promotional Partners: Besharam,  SAPNA Toronto, Shanu & Karim, Society’s Choice
Talent & Volunteer Meal Sponsor: Eat Clean Meals
Branding By AnEntity Inc.
Media Relations By Mediaworks!!
Facebook Live By ANOKHI MEDIAOpen Chest TV

 

Main Image Photo Credit:

