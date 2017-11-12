2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017—More Celebrities Added!

It’s getting closer! We have less than 2 weeks until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. Check out our detailed ticket information and—yes—MORE celebrities who will be there!

Join us for a glamorous evening celebrating Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017, at the historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex in Toronto.

Witness the regional, national and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asians — live!

Raj Girn, Founder, President and CEO of ANOKHI MEDIA, explains the theme of this year’s award show:

“Canada celebrates 150 years of independence this year, and ANOKHI MEDIA is proud to announce that this same year, we celebrate ten years of hosting our annual awards show honouring the ‘regional, national, and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asians.’ We are also celebrating the third edition of our coffee table book, Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017, which, through a rigorous three-part nomination process, has identified a record year for Canadian honourees.

“This is a true testament to the fact that Canada’s fastest-growing cultural group has finally come of age, dominating across all industries and all trajectories as an integral component of the Canadian and global landscape — all without losing its cultural identity. Along with my team, our sponsors and our partners, I look forward to launching the coffee table book at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017, on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017, at the Historic Liberty Grand in Toronto, celebrating another year of tremendous South Asian success.”

The Evening’s Program

6:00 PM–7:30 PM: Celebrity Red Carpet Reception in The Governer’s Ballroom

8:00 PM–10.30 PM: Awards, Fashion and Entertainment Show in Artifact’s Room

10:30 PM–1:00 AM: After-Show Soirée The Governor’s Ballroom

What To Expect!

A buzzing red carpet featuring over 30 tremendous personalities.

Awards presentations in the fields of business, media, entertainment, crusader and glamour.

Live performances by some of today's hottest musical artists.

A never-before-seen-in-Canada celebrity fashion runway show like no other.

Delectable food stations and wine pre- and post-show as you mix, mingle and network. We have curated a stylish grab-and-go experience to encourage networking opportunities for you all. There will be a cash bar on site also for those of you who prefer to choose your own beverages. Please note that the food and beverage service will be closed during the show.

Take home the much-anticipated third edition of our commemorative coffee table book profiling 30 of today's disruptive South Asians in Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 — our gift to you ticketholders!

And finally, the dress code … Be UNIQUE. Be ANOKHI. 😉

We Are Thrilled To Announce These Celebrities Who Will Be In Attendance!

Jake Dheer

Senior Manager At Omni TV

“I am humbled and honoured to make Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 and to be included in this year’s one-of-a-kind Collector’s Edition Coffee Table Book. The ANOKHI brand, as the name suggests, is truly unique and I commend Founder and CEO Raj Girn, for being the visionary to launch this initiative and to bring it to the level where it is respected and highly regarded internationally.”

Angie Seth

News Anchor, Global TV

“ANOKHI truly represents the spirit of South Asian style, culture, and tradition of today’s generation … sophisticated, stylish, professional, and fierce. I have witnessed first-hand, ANOKHI grow from a twinkle in Raj’s eye, to the incredible company it is today. It is truly an honor to part of Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. Congratulations to Raj and her incredible team!!”

Devo Brown

Radio Host & Media Personality, 92.5 FM/ City TV

“After being recognized with an award a decade ago at ANOKHI’s first awards show, it’s an honour to return to their stage for the 5th time to present the Music Awards for Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. I look forward to seeing some familiar faces & honouring some fresh ones.”

Naveen Prasad

Executive Vice President, Elevation Pictures Corp.

“I’m very honored to be included in the 3rd edition of the coffee table book, ‘Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017’ and I look forward to meeting and celebrating the many accomplished attendees at this year’s celebration.”

Asad Mecci

Master Hypnotist

“I’m honored to be a part of Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017. ANOKHI MEDIA has supported me throughout my career and it is amazing to watch their incredible growth. I’m thrilled to attend this year’s awards show event and look forward to meeting my fellow honourees.”

Arshad Khan

Documentary Filmmaker

“Awards and acknowledgements are the food for the soul of an artist. They offer the appreciation that is often lacking in our culture; a culture that discourages young people from pursuing the arts. Where the arts are seen as hobbies or unrealistic pursuits for those seeking professional recognition and respect within the community. I was there since the inception of ANOKHI and I witnessed its steady and determined rise under the stewardship of Raj Girn. I am incredibly moved and honoured to have my work appreciated in Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 and my toil recognized by this incredible organization. I hope to continue making it proud with my future works as well. Thank you. Shukriya. Dhanevaad.”

Reetu Gupta

COO, Gupta Group & Real Estate Developer

“Thank you and blessings to Ms. Raj Girn, a true Canadian legend, as well as the ANOKHI team, for bestowing upon me this honour of inclusion in Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017. To be included in this group of honourees on the 150th anniversary of Canada, is no less than a blessing from above. I am a proud Indian and a patriotic Canadian, so to be honoured by this Canadian organization that has truly taken the world by storm and not only encouraged South Asians globally but also elevated them, I feel empowered and inspired. I am so excited for the upcoming festivities!”

Mohit Rajhans

Principle & Creative Director, Think Start Inc.

“The persistence and passion of ANOKHI is what we need more of as a culture. It’s once again an honour to serve as a guest host for this landmark event, featuring the next generation of stars from this talented community.”

Ruchika Bindra

Host #NoFilter, Rogers TV

“I am honoured to be asked to be a part of the 2017 ANOKHI Awards, the most glamorous South Asian event in North America. Coming on board as a special guest host for ANOKHI PULSE TV is very special and I look forward to seeing you all for a memorable evening at the awards gala.”

Niam Kumar Jain

Artist

“I’m so proud to hear that Niam has been named to the ANOKHI List. I had the pleasure of getting to know him well through our Samsung Look at Me Project, where we work to connect and support families living with autism through the power of technology. Niam’s positive attitude, love for his family and passion for his artwork make him an exceptionally inspiring young man. He is a role model and a reminder to each of us to always strive to reach our full potential.”

Please note our previously announced attendees!

Raj Girn

Founder, President, CEO, ANOKHI MEDIA

For the first time in our ten-year award show history, we’re marking the decade by introducing our very first main host for Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017.

Ali Hassan

Awards Show Host, Actor, Comedian, CBC Host

Ali Xeeshan

Celebrity & Bridal Fashion Designer

Robin Sharma

World-Renowned, Award-Winning Author & Speaker

Amita Handa

Legendary Bollywood & Bhangra Deejay

Babbu the Painter

Artist and Instagram Star

Deep Jandu

Popular Bhangra Singer

DJ Fizza

Celebrated Deejay

Hatecopy

Artist, Author and Instagram Star

Hina P. Ansari

Editor-In-Chief of ANOKHI Magazine, Blogs, The ANOKHI List & Fashion Expert

Mili Soch

Desi Hip-Hop Artist

Monika Deol

Legendary Media Personality & President of STELLAR Beauty

Raxstar

Award-Winning Rap Artist

Roveena

Award-Wining Singer-Songwriter

Saman Munir

Beauty Blogger and Instagram Star

Shae Invidiata

[free-them] Founder

Vasudha Sharma

The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Producer/Host, ANOKHI Spotlight TV, Producer

YouTwoTv

Popular YouTube Stars

This is a not-to-be-missed event that sells out each year, so hurry up and book your ticket with us now!

“Up Close & Personal With The Honorees”

Pre-Post Show: In The Governor’s Ballroom, Access To Celebrity Lounge with White Glove Service

Show: In Artifacts Room, Seating Section A (front area)

“Better Than General Seating”

Pre-Post Show: In The Governor’s Ballroom, Access To General Area

Show: Section B (middle area)

“Best-Price Option”

Pre-Post Show: In The Governor’s Ballroom

Show: Section C (rear area)

Tickets will be on sale until Monday, November 27th, 11:59 pm or until quantities last.

All ticketholders will receive a complimentary copy of Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017.

Many thanks to our incredible roster of sponsors!

We would like to sincerely thank our current portfolio of sponsors and partners for their invaluable support this year.

