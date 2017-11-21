Anokhi Today / 1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards—More Celebrity Attendees!

It’s next week! We have 1 week until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. With our VVIP & VIP Tickets all sold out, general tickets (click here!) are available now until 11:59 PM on Monday, November 27th, 2017, or while quantities last! 

 

*Scroll down to see our full list of attendees! 

Join us for a glamorous evening celebrating Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017, at the historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex in Toronto.

Witness the regional, national and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asians — live!

Raj Girn, Founder, President and CEO of ANOKHI MEDIA, explains the theme of this year’s award show: 

“Canada celebrates 150 years of independence this year, and ANOKHI MEDIA is proud to announce that this same year, we celebrate ten years of hosting our annual awards show honouring the ‘regional, national, and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asians.’ We are also celebrating the third edition of our coffee table book, Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017, which, through a rigorous three-part nomination process, has identified a record year for Canadian honourees.

“This is a true testament to the fact that Canada’s fastest-growing cultural group has finally come of age, dominating across all industries and all trajectories as an integral component of the Canadian and global landscape — all without losing its cultural identity. Along with my team, our sponsors and our partners, I look forward to launching the coffee table book at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017, on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017, at the Historic Liberty Grand in Toronto, celebrating another year of tremendous South Asian success.”  

The Evening’s Program 
6:00 PM–7:30 PM: Celebrity Red Carpet Reception in The Governer’s Ballroom
8:00 PM–10.30 PM: Awards, Fashion and Entertainment Show in Artifact’s Room
10:30 PM–1:00 AM: After-Show Soirée The Governor’s Ballroom

Get tickets here VVIP & VIP Tickets sold out. Only a few general tickets remaining: https://anokhi17.eventbrite.ca/

What To Expect! 

  • A buzzing red carpet featuring over 30 tremendous personalities.
  • Awards presentations in the fields of business, media, entertainment, crusader and glamour.
  • Live performances by some of today’s hottest musical artists.
  • A never-before-seen-in-Canada celebrity fashion runway show like no other.
  • Delectable food stations and wine pre- and post-show as you mix, mingle and network. We have curated a stylish grab-and-go experience to encourage networking opportunities for you all. There will be a cash bar on site also for those of you who prefer to choose your own beverages. Please note that the food and beverage service will be closed during the show.
  • Take home the much-anticipated third edition of our commemorative coffee table book profiling 30 of today’s disruptive South Asians in Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 — our gift to you ticketholders!
  • And finally, the dress code … Be UNIQUE. Be ANOKHI. 😉

ONE NIGHT ONLY: Plus, we are thrilled to announce that Pakistani Fashion Designer Ali Xeeshan will be making his Canadian runway debut here at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. He’ll also be hosting his very own trunk show immediately after his runway show. The trunk show is exclusive to fashion show ticket holders. 

We Are Thrilled To Announce These Celebrities Who Will Be In Attendance! 

To see their complete bios, CLICK HERE.

Travis Dhanraj

Anchor/Reporter, CP24/Co-host, CP24 Breakfast Weekend

1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Travis Dhanraj. Photo Credit: CityTV

“I can’t wait to be back on the Anokhi stage this year to celebrate the best of South Asian talent. Through the years, this event has become a powerful force that brings together industry leaders who share a common sense of community and building up future stars.”

Please note our previously announced attendees!

Raj Girn 

Founder, President, CEO, ANOKHI MEDIA

Five Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Raj Girn, Founder, President, CEO, ANOKHI MEDIA. Photo Credit: Courtesy of ANOKHI MEDIA

For the first time in our ten-year award show history, we’re marking the decade by introducing our very first main host for Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. 

Ali Hassan

Awards Show Host, Actor, Comedian, CBC Host

5 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Announcing our host of the evening, Ali Hassan. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ali Hassan

Ali Xeeshan

Celebrity & Bridal Fashion Designer

5 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Ali Xeeshan, Celebrity & Bridal Fashion Designer. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ali Xeeshan

Monika Deol 

Legendary Media Personality & President of STELLAR Beauty

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Television Icon, Monika Deol. Photo Credit: The Collective You

Robin Sharma

World-Renowned, Award-Winning Author & Speaker

1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: World-Renowned, Award-Winning Author & Speaker Robin Sharma. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Robin Sharma

Amita Handa

Legendary Bollywood & Bhangra Deejay

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Legendary Deejay Amita Handa. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amita Handa

 

Angie Seth

News Anchor, Global TV

2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Angie Seth. Photo Credit: Global TV

 

Arshad Khan

Documentary Filmmaker

2 weeks until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Arshad Khan. Photo Credit: Padmakumar

 

Asad Mecci

Master Hypnotist

2 weeks until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Asad Mecci. Photo Credit: Asad Mecci

 

Babbu the Painter

Artist and Instagram Star

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Artist and Instagram Star  Babbu the Painter. Photo Credit: Babbu the Painter

Deep Jandu

Popular Bhangra Singer

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Popular Bhangra Singer Deep Jandu. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Deep Jandu

DJ Fizza

Celebrated Deejay

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Celebrated Deejay DJ Fizza. Photo Credit: Courtesy of DJ Fizza

Devo Brown

Radio Host & Media Personality, 92.5 FM/City TV

1 Week Until Hotstar The ANOKHI List 2017: Devo Brown. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Devo Brown.

Hatecopy

Artist, Author and Instagram Star

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Artist, Author and Instagram Star Hatecopy. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Maria Qamar

Hina P. Ansari 

Editor-In-Chief of ANOKHI Magazine, Blogs, The ANOKHI List & Fashion Expert

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Editor-In-Chief of ANOKHI Magazine, Blogs, The ANOKHI List & Fashion Expert. Photo Credit: Andy Lee Photography

Jake Dheer

Senior Manager at Omni TV

2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Jake Dheer. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jake Dheer

 

Mili Soch

Desi Hip-Hop Artist

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Desi Hip-Hop Artist, Mili Soch. Photo Credit: Yousuf Din

Mohit Rajhans

Principle & Creative Director, Think Start Inc.

2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Mohit Rajhans. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mohit Rajhans

 

Naveen Prasad

Executive Vice President, Elevation Pictures Corp.

2 weeks until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Naveen Prasad. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Naveen Prasad

Niam Kumar Jain 

Artist

2 weeks until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Niam Kumar Jain. Photo Credit: Nina Jain

Raxstar 

Award-Winning Rap Artist

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Award-winning rap artist, Raxstar. Photo Credit: Marcus Flemming, Bame Agency

Reetu Gupta

COO, Gupta Group & Real Estate Developer

2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Reetu Gupta. Photo Credit: Robin Gartner Dolce Media Group

Roveena

Award-Wining Singer-Songwriter

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Roveena. Photo Credit: Chetwynd Rodrigo Photography

Ruchika Bindra

Host #NoFilter, Rogers TV

2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Ruchika Bindra. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ruchika Bindra

Saman Munir

Beauty Blogger and Instagram Star

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Beauty Blogger and Instagram Star Saman Munir. Photo Credit: Behind The Veil Photography

Shae Invidiata

[free-them] Founder

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Shae Invidiata founder of [free-them].  Photo Credit: [free-them]

Vasudha Sharma

The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Producer/Host, ANOKHI Spotlight TV, Producer

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Producer/Host, ANOKHI Spotlight TV, Producer, ANOKHI Pulse TV. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vasudha Sharma

YouTwoTv

Popular YouTube Stars

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: YouTube comedians YouTwoTv. Photo Credit: Courtesy of YouTwoTv

 

This is a not-to-be-missed event that sells out each year, so hurry up and book your ticket with us now!

General Seating: CLICK HERE For Tickets 

“Best-Price Option”

Pre-Post Show: In The Governor’s Ballroom

Show: Section C (rear area)

Tickets will be on sale until Monday, November 27th, 11:59 PM, or while quantities last.

All ticketholders will receive a complimentary copy of Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017. 

5 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Our Official Third Annual Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 coffee table book. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA
 Don’t Forget Our Hashtags!

Don’t forget to include us in all of your social media posts with our official list of hashtags below!

Main Hashtag:
#hotstarANOKHI17

Secondary Hashtags:
#hotstarTheAnokhiAwards17
#hotstarTheAnokhiList17

CLICK HERE for video highlights.

CLICK HERE to see photo galleries of what to expect from previously sold-out events.

 

We would like to sincerely thank our current portfolio of sponsors and partners for their invaluable support this year.
For the full portfolio, CLICK HERE.
Hosted By: ANOKHI MEDIA
Presenting Sponsor: Hotstar
Chrome Sponsor: Brar Desserts
Charity Partner: [free-them]
Copper Sponsors: CargojetHome of DentistryRogers
Tin Sponsor: Vasanti Cosmetics
Event Logistics Management: Think Big Productions
Talent Management By Chic Events by Sonia 
Official Hair Sponsor: Joico
Offical Makeup Sponsor: Pretty Woman Cosmetics 
Award Show Produced & Directed By Krista Slack 
Fashion Show Produced & Choreographed By Toronto Fashion Academy
Show Animations By Philip Studios 
Promotional Partners: Besharam,  SAPNA Toronto, Shanu & Karim, Society’s Choice
Talent & Volunteer Meal Sponsor: Eat Clean Meals
Featured Cocktail Sponsor: Jaan Liqueur 
Branding By AnEntity Inc.
Media Relations By Mediaworks!!
Facebook Live By ANOKHI MEDIAOpen Chest TV

We look forward to hosting everyone and having an incredible evening on

Tuesday, November 28th, 2017. 

 

Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA 

TAGS

