1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards—Final List Of Celebrity Attendees!
Anokhi Today Nov 19, 2017
It’s next week! We have 1 week until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. With our VVIP & VIP Tickets all sold out, general tickets (click here!) are available now until 11:59 pm Monday November 27, 2017 or until quantities last!
*Scroll down to see our full list of attendees!
Join us for a glamorous evening celebrating Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017, at the historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex in Toronto.
Witness the regional, national and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asians — live!
Raj Girn, Founder, President and CEO of ANOKHI MEDIA, explains the theme of this year’s award show:
“Canada celebrates 150 years of independence this year, and ANOKHI MEDIA is proud to announce that this same year, we celebrate ten years of hosting our annual awards show honouring the ‘regional, national, and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asians.’ We are also celebrating the third edition of our coffee table book, Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017, which, through a rigorous three-part nomination process, has identified a record year for Canadian honourees.
“This is a true testament to the fact that Canada’s fastest-growing cultural group has finally come of age, dominating across all industries and all trajectories as an integral component of the Canadian and global landscape — all without losing its cultural identity. Along with my team, our sponsors and our partners, I look forward to launching the coffee table book at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017, on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017, at the Historic Liberty Grand in Toronto, celebrating another year of tremendous South Asian success.”
The Evening’s Program
6:00 PM–7:30 PM: Celebrity Red Carpet Reception in The Governer’s Ballroom
8:00 PM–10.30 PM: Awards, Fashion and Entertainment Show in Artifact’s Room
10:30 PM–1:00 AM: After-Show Soirée The Governor’s Ballroom
Get tickets here: https://anokhi17.eventbrite.ca/
What To Expect!
- A buzzing red carpet featuring over 30 tremendous personalities.
- Awards presentations in the fields of business, media, entertainment, crusader and glamour.
- Live performances by some of today’s hottest musical artists.
- A never-before-seen-in-Canada celebrity fashion runway show like no other.
- Delectable food stations and wine pre- and post-show as you mix, mingle and network. We have curated a stylish grab-and-go experience to encourage networking opportunities for you all. There will be a cash bar on site also for those of you who prefer to choose your own beverages. Please note that the food and beverage service will be closed during the show.
- Take home the much-anticipated third edition of our commemorative coffee table book profiling 30 of today’s disruptive South Asians in Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 — our gift to you ticketholders!
- And finally, the dress code … Be UNIQUE. Be ANOKHI. 😉
Plus, we are thrilled to announce that Pakistani Fashion Designer Ali Xeeshan will be making his Canadian runway debut here at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. He’ll also be hosting his very own trunk show immediately after his runway show. The trunk show is exclusive to fashion show ticket holders.
We Are Thrilled To Announce These Celebrities Who Will Be In Attendance!
To see their complete bios, CLICK HERE.
Travis Dhanraj
Anchor/Reporter, CP24/Co-host, CP24 BREAKFAST WEEKEND
“I can’t wait to be back on the Anokhi stage this year to celebrate the best of South Asian talent. Through the years this event has become a powerful force that brings together industry leaders who share a common sense of community and building up future stars.”
Please note our previously announced attendees!
Raj Girn
Founder, President, CEO, ANOKHI MEDIA
For the first time in our ten-year award show history, we’re marking the decade by introducing our very first main host for Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017.
Ali Hassan
Awards Show Host, Actor, Comedian, CBC Host
Ali Xeeshan
Celebrity & Bridal Fashion Designer
Monika Deol
Legendary Media Personality & President of STELLAR Beauty
Robin Sharma
World-Renowned, Award-Winning Author & Speaker
Amita Handa
Legendary Bollywood & Bhangra Deejay
Angie Seth
News Anchor, Global TV
Arshad Khan
Documentary Filmmaker
Asad Mecci
Master Hypnotist
Babbu the Painter
Artist and Instagram Star
Deep Jandu
Popular Bhangra Singer
DJ Fizza
Celebrated Deejay
Devo Brown
Radio Host & Media Personality, 92.5 FM/ City TV
Hatecopy
Artist, Author and Instagram Star
Hina P. Ansari
Editor-In-Chief of ANOKHI Magazine, Blogs, The ANOKHI List & Fashion Expert
Jake Dheer
Senior Manager at Omni TV
Mili Soch
Desi Hip-Hop Artist
Mohit Rajhans
Principle & Creative Director, Think Start Inc.
Naveen Prasad
Executive Vice President, Elevation Pictures Corp.
Niam Kumar Jain
Artist
Raxstar
Award-Winning Rap Artist
Reetu Gupta
COO, Gupta Group & Real Estate Developer
Roveena
Award-Wining Singer-Songwriter
Ruchika Bindra
Host #NoFilter, Rogers TV
Saman Munir
Beauty Blogger and Instagram Star
Shae Invidiata
[free-them] Founder
Vasudha Sharma
The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Producer/Host, ANOKHI Spotlight TV, Producer
YouTwoTv
Popular YouTube Stars
This is a not-to-be-missed event that sells out each year, so hurry up and book your ticket with us now!
General Seating: CLICK HERE For Tickets
“Best-Price Option”
Pre-Post Show: In The Governor’s Ballroom
Show: Section C (rear area)
Tickets will be on sale until Monday, November 27th, 11:59 PM or until quantities last.
All ticketholders will receive a complimentary copy of Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017.
Don’t forget to include us in all of your social media posts with our official list of hashtags below!
Main Hashtag:
#hotstarANOKHI17
Secondary Hashtags:
#hotstarTheAnokhiAwards17
#hotstarTheAnokhiList17
CLICK HERE for video highlights.
CLICK HERE to see photo galleries of what to expect from previously sold-out events.
Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017—VVIP & VIP Tickets Sold Out!
-
3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — New Celebrity Announcements!
-
4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — Performers & Charity Partner Announced!
-
5 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017—Tickets On Sale Now!
-
ANOKHI TODAY: 6 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017!
-
ANOKHI TODAY: 7 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 – First Round Of Sponsors Announced
-
Our Top 3 Reasons Why Omertà Is A Film You Need To Check Out
-
Vogue India Women of the Year Awards 2017 Highlights
-
Anokhi Today Special Report: TIFF 2017 One-On-One With Ali Fazal
-
Our Fave Emmy Award Moments And Our Best-Dressed Stars
-
TIFF 2017: Five Thoughts On Star-Studded Fest Favourite 'Downsizing'
-
ANOKHI TODAY Special Report: Pantene Global Brand Ambassador Priyanka Chopra's Beauty Secrets
-
ANOKHI TODAY: Save The Date For The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & The ANOKHI List Nominations Now Open!
-
ANOKHI TODAY: Special Report: Taste Of India Food Festival Marks Canada's 150th Birthday
-
T.A.P.E's #ThisIsMyStyle — A Fulfilling Day Of Style, Support And Inspiration!
-
ANOKHI TODAY: Special Report: One-On-One With Jacqueline Fernandez
-
India's Supreme Court Abolishes Practice Of 'Instant Divorce'
-
T.A.P.E's Final Round Of Speakers For Sunday's #ThisIsMyStyle Event!
-
T.A.P.E’s Newest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event
-
T.A.P.E Announces Latest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event!
-
Priyanka Chopra To Produce New Show On Madhuri Dixit
-
Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!
-
Mindy Kaling Will Soon Be A Mom!
-
IIFA 2017 Rolls Into NYC For A Seriously Glam Bollywood Weekend!
-
T.A.P.E's #ThisIsMyStyle August Event Announces First Set Of Sponsors
-
T.A.P.E's Summer Fete #ThisIsMyStyle All Set For August 20, 2017
-
iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards Highlights 2017
-
Muslims Hand Out 3000 Red Roses On London Bridge To Show Love & Solidarity
-
Salman Khan Gets Closer To Nature By Launching Being Human E-Cycles
-
Deepika Padukone Tops #MaximHot100 List As Hottest Woman Of 2017
-
Two Heroes Killed For Standing Up To Anti-Muslim Hate
-
ANOKHI TODAY Special: One-On-One With Priyanka Chopra Of 'Baywatch'
-
Bollywood's Favourite Mom Reema Lagoo Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
-
British-Pakistani Woman Crowned MasterChef 2017 Champion
-
STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of "The Silent Killer"
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's "This Is My Beauty" T.A.P.E. Event A Breakout Success!
-
"Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" India's Biggest Movie Ever?
-
T.A.P.E's "This Is My Beauty" Event Announces Final Batch Of Speakers And Sponsors
-
The 2nd Annual Indie Meme Film Festival Is The Place For Cool South Asian Indie Films
-
Malala Yousafzai Becomes Honorary Canadian Citizen
-
T.A.P.E's "This Is My Beauty" Event Announces First Batch Of Speakers And Sponsors
-
Ex-Vogue Model Raudha Athif Found Dead, Suicide Or Murder?
-
Jacqueline Fernandez To Give Justin Bieber A Taste Of India
-
Honour Killing Case Back Before The Supreme Court
-
European Union Court Bans Headscarves And Religious Symbols At Work
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Launches T.A.P.E. – A New Boutique Event Series Celebrating Life!
-
Oscars 2017 Make History In More Ways Than One
-
3rd Annual Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival
-
The 59th Grammy Awards: Our Top Ten Best Dressed
-
Nepal's First Transgender Model At Lakme Fashion Week
-
Quebec Mosque Massacre Leaves 6 Dead
-
Dev Patel Makes History With Oscar Nomination For Lion
-
Aziz Ansari Becomes SNL’s First South Asian Host
-
Deepika Padukone And Vin Diesel's Film Premieres In India
-
Pakistan's First Transgender Model Makes Her Fashionable Mark
-
Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling Among The Highest Paid Television Actresses In The World
Anokhi Today
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!