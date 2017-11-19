1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards—Final List Of Celebrity Attendees!

It’s next week! We have 1 week until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. With our VVIP & VIP Tickets all sold out, general tickets (click here!) are available now until 11:59 pm Monday November 27, 2017 or until quantities last!

*Scroll down to see our full list of attendees!

Join us for a glamorous evening celebrating Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017, at the historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex in Toronto.

Witness the regional, national and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asians — live!

Raj Girn, Founder, President and CEO of ANOKHI MEDIA, explains the theme of this year’s award show:

“Canada celebrates 150 years of independence this year, and ANOKHI MEDIA is proud to announce that this same year, we celebrate ten years of hosting our annual awards show honouring the ‘regional, national, and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asians.’ We are also celebrating the third edition of our coffee table book, Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017, which, through a rigorous three-part nomination process, has identified a record year for Canadian honourees.

“This is a true testament to the fact that Canada’s fastest-growing cultural group has finally come of age, dominating across all industries and all trajectories as an integral component of the Canadian and global landscape — all without losing its cultural identity. Along with my team, our sponsors and our partners, I look forward to launching the coffee table book at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017, on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017, at the Historic Liberty Grand in Toronto, celebrating another year of tremendous South Asian success.”

The Evening’s Program

6:00 PM–7:30 PM: Celebrity Red Carpet Reception in The Governer’s Ballroom

8:00 PM–10.30 PM: Awards, Fashion and Entertainment Show in Artifact’s Room

10:30 PM–1:00 AM: After-Show Soirée The Governor’s Ballroom

Get tickets here: https://anokhi17.eventbrite.ca/

What To Expect!

A buzzing red carpet featuring over 30 tremendous personalities.

featuring over 30 tremendous personalities. Awards presentations in the fields of business, media, entertainment, crusader and glamour.

in the fields of business, media, entertainment, crusader and glamour. Live performances by some of today’s hottest musical artists.

by some of today’s hottest musical artists. A never-before-seen-in-Canada celebrity fashion runway show like no other.

like no other. Delectable food stations and wine pre- and post-show as you mix, mingle and network. We have curated a stylish grab-and-go experience to encourage networking opportunities for you all. There will be a cash bar on site also for those of you who prefer to choose your own beverages. Please note that the food and beverage service will be closed during the show.

pre- and post-show as you mix, mingle and network. We have curated a stylish grab-and-go experience to encourage networking opportunities for you all. There will be a cash bar on site also for those of you who prefer to choose your own beverages. Please note that the food and beverage service will be closed during the show. Take home the much-anticipated third edition of our commemorative coffee table book profiling 30 of today’s disruptive South Asians in Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 — our gift to you ticketholders!

the much-anticipated third edition of our commemorative coffee table book profiling 30 of today’s disruptive South Asians in Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017 — our gift to you ticketholders! And finally, the dress code … Be UNIQUE. Be ANOKHI. 😉

Plus, we are thrilled to announce that Pakistani Fashion Designer Ali Xeeshan will be making his Canadian runway debut here at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. He’ll also be hosting his very own trunk show immediately after his runway show. The trunk show is exclusive to fashion show ticket holders.

We Are Thrilled To Announce These Celebrities Who Will Be In Attendance!

To see their complete bios, CLICK HERE.

Travis Dhanraj

Anchor/Reporter, CP24/Co-host, CP24 BREAKFAST WEEKEND

“I can’t wait to be back on the Anokhi stage this year to celebrate the best of South Asian talent. Through the years this event has become a powerful force that brings together industry leaders who share a common sense of community and building up future stars.”

Please note our previously announced attendees!

Raj Girn

Founder, President, CEO, ANOKHI MEDIA

For the first time in our ten-year award show history, we’re marking the decade by introducing our very first main host for Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017.

Ali Hassan

Awards Show Host, Actor, Comedian, CBC Host

Ali Xeeshan

Celebrity & Bridal Fashion Designer

Monika Deol

Legendary Media Personality & President of STELLAR Beauty

Robin Sharma

World-Renowned, Award-Winning Author & Speaker

Amita Handa

Legendary Bollywood & Bhangra Deejay

Angie Seth

News Anchor, Global TV

Arshad Khan

Documentary Filmmaker

Asad Mecci

Master Hypnotist

Babbu the Painter

Artist and Instagram Star

Deep Jandu

Popular Bhangra Singer

DJ Fizza

Celebrated Deejay

Devo Brown

Radio Host & Media Personality, 92.5 FM/ City TV

Hatecopy

Artist, Author and Instagram Star

Hina P. Ansari

Editor-In-Chief of ANOKHI Magazine, Blogs, The ANOKHI List & Fashion Expert

Jake Dheer

Senior Manager at Omni TV

Mili Soch

Desi Hip-Hop Artist

Mohit Rajhans

Principle & Creative Director, Think Start Inc.

Naveen Prasad

Executive Vice President, Elevation Pictures Corp.

Niam Kumar Jain

Artist

Raxstar

Award-Winning Rap Artist

Reetu Gupta

COO, Gupta Group & Real Estate Developer

Roveena

Award-Wining Singer-Songwriter

Ruchika Bindra

Host #NoFilter, Rogers TV

Saman Munir

Beauty Blogger and Instagram Star

Shae Invidiata

[free-them] Founder

Vasudha Sharma

The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Producer/Host, ANOKHI Spotlight TV, Producer

YouTwoTv

Popular YouTube Stars

This is a not-to-be-missed event that sells out each year, so hurry up and book your ticket with us now!

General Seating: CLICK HERE For Tickets

“Best-Price Option”

Pre-Post Show: In The Governor’s Ballroom

Show: Section C (rear area)

Tickets will be on sale until Monday, November 27th, 11:59 PM or until quantities last.

All ticketholders will receive a complimentary copy of Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017.

Don’t Forget Our Hashtags!

Don’t forget to include us in all of your social media posts with our official list of hashtags below!

Main Hashtag:

#hotstarANOKHI17

Secondary Hashtags:

#hotstarTheAnokhiAwards17

#hotstarTheAnokhiList17

CLICK HERE for video highlights.

CLICK HERE to see photo galleries of what to expect from previously sold-out events.

We would like to sincerely thank our current portfolio of sponsors and partners for their invaluable support this year.

For the full portfolio, CLICK HERE.

Eat Clean Meals Talent & Volunteer Meal Sponsor:

Jaan Liquer Featured Cocktail Sponsor:

Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA