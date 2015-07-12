Top 5 Festivals from Pan Am Countries
Jul 12, 2015
It’s now Pan American and Parapan American time! It's festival central here in Toronto but let's celebrate these nations who have their own fantastic festivals as well. Here is our five favorite Pan Am festival cities!
As Toronto celebrated the launch of the Pan Am and Parapan Am Games yesterday with a lavish opening night ceremony, now is the time to celebrate the athletes representing their respective nations throughout the Americas (from Canada, to the Caribbean islands, to Argentina) compete in the games. But that’s not all that these countries have to celebrate, here’s a list of our top five carnivals from countries participating in this year’s Pan Am Games. Time to start planning your fest-filled vacation!
Carnival and J'ouvert in Trinidad
A culmination of hip-shaking soca music, daring, bright-coloured costumes, and non-stop dancing, Trinidad's Carnival and J'ouvert Monday draw crowds from near and far for an action-packed few days of fêting. Celebrities like Rihanna, Idris Elba and Nicki Minaj have jumped into costume and joined the party along with music powerhouses Machel Montano and Destra. Revellers from across the globe can connect with mas camps (bands) to join in the festivities and don a daring but beautiful outfit for the day. Be sure to get your rest on the flight there because there is no sleeping once the party starts.
Carnival of Brazil in Brazil
The Carnival of Brazil is one of the largest, most famous street carnivals in the world, and during the festivities many Brazilian cities come alive with song and dance. Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco and Bahia, just to name a few, host huge parades and festivities for six days leading to (and including) Ash Wednesday. Huge floats and party-goers flood the streets and take over the city. It’s a celebration of religion and culture, woven with fun, festivities, food, music, dance and more.
Mashramani in Guyana
Mashramani started in 1970 as Guyana's way of celebrating becoming a republic. Held on February 23rd, their day of independence, Mashramani entails a day of food, dancing, games, music and more. The night before they host a j’ouvert and people from all corners of the country flock to the streets to follow their favourite soca and calypso bands down the road. After the all-night party, the parade begins and elaborate costumes flood the streets.
Toronto Caribbean Carnival in Canada
North America’s biggest Caribbean festival packs the streets of Toronto with tourists and locals annually during the August long weekend. Formerly and still commonly called Caribana, the festival celebrates Caribbean culture and traditions with hundreds of brightly- and ornately-dressed dancers hitting the streets between slow-rolling trucks blaring that year’s soca hits. Food trucks, fresh juice stands and flag booths line the streets and there’s a king and queen competition, art shows, boat cruises and concerts. There’s also a junior version of the parade, Kiddie Caribana, giving children a chance to dress up, take part and learn about their culture.
Mardi Gras in the United States
Photo credit: www.blog.justlanded.com
Every year on Shrove Tuesday, the people of New Orleans (and tourists of course) hit the streets of New Orleans for Mardi Gras. French for Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras is the last day before Lent and therefore the last day to enjoy decadent food before fasting. The day of parades, culture, masks, beads, soul food, music and dance is an incredible sight to take in.
Photo credit: main image courtesy of www.asset-d.soup.com
Geeta Wahab
Author
A home décor addict, foodie at heart and techie nerd in her soul, Geeta has been with ANOKHI for over 5 years. Starting as an intern in the events section, she is gleefully channeling her love for lifestyle as the Home & Travel Editor. A teacup collector and dessert lover, Geeta is always on ...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
T.A.P.E.: #ThisIsMyBeauty Event's The State Of Beauty Female Panel
-
#ThisIsMyBeauty Highlights Part 2
-
No Dad Left Behind: Our Fabulous Father's Day 2017 Gift Guide
-
Salman Khan Gets Closer To Nature By Launching Being Human E-Cycles
-
T.A.P.E.: #ThisIsMyBeauty Event's Beauty & The Male Perspective Panel
-
T.A.P.E.: This Is My Beauty Event's Transformation Keynote Sonia Jhas
-
Ramadan Fasting Tips: Dietary Suggestions On How To Last The Fast
-
Wonder Woman Unleashed | Ariana Grande Returns to Manchester | Amitabh Bachchan says 'Darwaza Band'
-
Deepika Padukone Tops #MaximHot100 List As Hottest Woman Of 2017
-
4 Key Ways To Be An Efficient Investor
-
OCTV: Dragon's Den Star Manjit Minhas On Investing In Others
-
OCTV: Dragon's Den Star Michael Werkerle On 5 Investing Tips
-
#ThisIsMyBeauty Highlights Part 1
-
Two Heroes Killed For Standing Up To Anti-Muslim Hate
-
Our List Of Bollywood's Best-Dressed At Cannes International Film Festival
-
DIY: Must-Have Liquid Matte Lipsticks
-
ANOKHI TODAY Special: One-On-One With Priyanka Chopra Of 'Baywatch'
-
Best Dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet
-
Bollywood's Favourite Mom Reema Lagoo Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
-
IFFSA Toronto | Katy Perry Reveals New Album Name | Salman Khan Gets Twitter Emoji
-
DIY: Vegetarian Kebabs Recipe With A Tandoori Twist
-
British-Pakistani Woman Crowned MasterChef 2017 Champion
-
May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa
-
STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of "The Silent Killer"
-
Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!
-
Check Out Our Favourite Spring 2017 Nail Trends!
-
Our Must-Watch List Of May Bollywood Films
-
T.A.P.E. This Is My Beauty: A Day of Empowerment and Upliftment
-
Top Five Must-See Docs And Bio Films This Spring!
-
OCTV: Dragon's Den Star Joe Mimran On Fashion & Investing
-
Gotta Have Accessories For Spring/Summer
-
Top 10 Looks At The Star-Studded 2017 Met Gala
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's "This Is My Beauty" T.A.P.E. Event A Breakout Success!
-
"Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" India's Biggest Movie Ever?
-
Body Fantasies Scents Will Have You Ready To Indulge In This Summer!
-
5 Reasons To Read Love In The Empire
-
T.A.P.E's "This Is My Beauty" Event Announces Final Batch Of Speakers And Sponsors
-
T.A.P.E. This Is My Beauty | Fate of the Furious Breaks Records | IIFA in New York
-
3 Must-Have Beauty Products For Spring At Infuse Medspa
-
OCTV: Dragon's Den Star Michele Romanow Shares Unique Tech Investing
-
5 Reasons To See Anusree Roy In "Little Pretty and the Exceptional"
-
The 2nd Annual Indie Meme Film Festival Is The Place For Cool South Asian Indie Films
-
Four Facts To Teach Your Children About Financing And Investing
-
T.A.P.E's "This Is My Beauty" Event Announces More Speakers And Sponsors!
-
Malala Yousafzai Becomes Honorary Canadian Citizen
-
Get Reel Digital: April Hollywood Movies You Must See!
-
DIY: Treat Dark Circles And Shadows With Vasanti Cosmetics
-
T.A.P.E's "This Is My Beauty" Event Announces First Batch Of Speakers And Sponsors
-
Rakhi Sawant Wanted by Police | Kendall Jenner in Pepsi Ad | ANTM Drops Age Limit
-
Give Rice A Healthy Twist With Our Cauliflower Rice Recipe!
-
Ex-Vogue Model Raudha Athif Found Dead, Suicide Or Murder?
-
Cool April Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
OCTV: Dragon's Den Star Jim Treliving On The Art Of Entrepreneurship
-
Our Awesome Must-Watch April Bollywood Film List
-
DIY Review of Charlotte's Bum Butter With Our Must-Have Tips!
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!