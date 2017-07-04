DIY: Vasanti Cosmetics Highlighter Takes You From AM To PM
Anokhi DIY Fashion & Beauty Tips & Tricks Galore Jul 04, 2017
With summer in full swing, what better way to get the summer glow than by using a soft weightless highlighter to give a natural, supple glow. Check out our key three highlighter beauty tips!
Vasanti Cosmetics has a See The Light Powder Highlighter Duo that gives a sun kissed shine on the cheeks, taking you from day to night with one swipe. Available in Silver Champagne (Rose Gold) and White Gold Champagne (18K Gold) this highlighter can be used in several ways.
1) Light Shimmer
For a natural glow, apply the highlighter on the apples of the cheeks. After contouring, simply use this as the final step for a radiant highlight.
2) Strobing
Strobing is still a hit trend in both Hollywood and Bollywood. This technique gives you a natural, glowing look with minimal effort. The more shimmer and glow you dab on, the more dewy finish you achieve. You can even combine bother the Silver Champagne and the White Gold Champagne for a dewy, illuminating red carpet look.
3) Eye Shadow
You can also use the highlighters as a shimmering eye shadow. Simply dab the shadow on the centre of the lid and use a blending brush over the corners of the lids. For a sharp look, apply the Vasanti Cosmetics Kajal Waterline Eyeliner Pencil on the waterline and tightline. This will create a defining look that will last all day long.
Main Image Photo Credit: Vasanti Cosmetics
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska is a passionate writer/blogger. Being born and raised in Dubai, this twenty-something is now exploring her new hometown, Toronto. She has a passion for fashion, entertainment and pop culture. Her portfolio includes a tete-a-tete with Nelly Furtado, Veronica Chail, Hema Malini, Sonu So...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
DIY: Music Festival Essentials You Need Now!
-
DIY: Get Your Eid Makeup On-Point From Dawn To Dusk!
-
Tips On How To Stretch Your Wallet During Wedding Season
-
Beauty Trends at Cannes International Film Festival 2017
-
DIY: Must-Have Liquid Matte Lipsticks
-
DIY: Vegetarian Kebabs Recipe With A Tandoori Twist
-
Check Out Our Favourite Spring 2017 Nail Trends!
-
Body Fantasies Scents Will Have You Ready To Indulge In This Summer!
-
DIY: Treat Dark Circles And Shadows With Vasanti Cosmetics
-
Give Rice A Healthy Twist With Our Cauliflower Rice Recipe!
-
DIY Review of Charlotte's Bum Butter With Our Must-Have Tips!
-
DIY: Review Of Monika Deol’s STELLAR* Makeup Collection With Tips
-
DIY: Bread Pudding Recipe With South Asian Spices
-
DIY: This Spring's Top New Beauty Products To Try Out
-
DIY: Reinvented Makki Ki Ghaat Cornmeal Porridge Recipe
-
DIY: Body Contour Tips To Accentuate Your Assets In A Sari
-
DIY Healthy Turkey Keema Masala Recipe
-
5 Key Beauty Products For Your Winter Hair Care
-
Check Out These 3 Naan Pizza Recipes Perfect For Your Tastebuds
-
DIY: Curried Cauliflower Florets Recipe
-
Tips On A Stress-Free Beach Vacation With South Asian Parents
-
DIY: Battle Your Cold With This Indian Hot Drink Recipe
-
DIY: Warm Up With This Hearty Vegetarian Daal Recipe
-
DIY Recipe: Pasta Sauce With Sausage, Basil and Olive Oil
-
DIY: 3 Ways To Wear Glitter Makeup As An Adult
-
DIY: Tips On Getting Your Skin Colour Corrected
-
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
DIY: Handy Cleaning Tips For Your Silver, Brass And More!
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
Review Of Cover FX Contour Kits With Tips!
-
Manners At A Marriage: How To Be A Wonderful Wedding Guest
-
Today's Latest Trend For People On-The-Go: A Meal In A Mug
-
DIY: Nutella Hot Chocolate With Desi Flair!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products and Tips!
-
M.A.C Celebrates Diwali With Limited Edition Palette
-
10 On-Screen Bollywood #CoupleGoals
-
DIY: How To Make A Table Top Paper Craft Diwali Lantern
-
Madonna Narrates Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's Short Film About Qandeel Baloch Honour Killing
-
DIY How To Make Cool Diyas For Diwali
-
The Latest On India's IRS Call Center Tax Scandal: Over $1 Million US Stolen!
-
5 Reasons To Watch India In A Day
-
3 DIY Fall Scents For Your Home
-
Pakistan Responds To IMPPA With A Ban On Bollywood Films Nationwide
-
Bollywood Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee Slams Indian Show For Poking Fun At Her Skin Tone
-
DIY: Masala Chai Recipes With A Twist
-
Bollywood Films To Check Out This October
-
Fawad Khan And Other Pakistani Artists Under Threat In India?
-
#TIFF16 Red Carpet Style Highlights: The Looks We Loved From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
DIY: White Fish With Tomato And Herb Salsa Recipe
-
Priyanka Chopra And Aziz Ansari Bring Diversity To The Emmy Awards
-
DIY: Make Delicious Onion Rings Desi Style!
-
South Asian Films Creating Buzz At #TIFF2016
-
Coldplay Is Finally India-Bound For A Massive Show!
-
5 Reasons To Watch "Baar Baar Dekho"
-
Get Reel: Films To Watch At This Year's Toronto International Film Festival 2016
Anokhi DIY
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!