DIY Tips On Creating The Perfect Holiday Party Favour

Nov 16, 2017

Naemah Abid

Tis the season of gift giving! What better way to make your guests feel extra special this Holiday season. These DIY ideas will make you the hottest host—and it won’t even burn a hole in your pocket. Check out our tips on making the perfect  holiday party favour! 

 

  • Masala Chai Jars

You will need: Small Mason jars, loose leaf black tea (or teabags) cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods, cloves, some labels & a sharpie.

Dump a few table spoons or teabags in a jar with a cinnamon stick, 2-4 cardamom pods and cloves. Write “Sweet Chai of mine” and hand them out.

 

The Perfect Holiday Party Favour
The Perfect Holiday Party Favour: A perfect warm gift for your guests! Photo Credit: Buzzfeed

 

  • Cinnamon Lip Scrub

You will need: Small Mason jars, sharpie, labels, sugar, cinnamon powder, honey and coconut oil.

Combine ¼ cup sugar, 1 tbsp coconut oil, 1 tbsp honey and 1 tsp cinnamon powder. Place in jars and place labels that say: “Sugar and Spice for somebody Nice”

 

The Perfect Holiday Party Favour
The Perfect Holiday Party Favour: Cinnamon powder makes the perfect ingredient for your scrub! Photo Credit: Amazon
  • Popcorn

You will need: Microwavable popcorn, cookie bags, ribbon, sharpie and labels.

Make popcorn as per directions. Let cool and add to cookie bags. Tie the ribbon and put the “Thanks for popping by!” labels.

 

The Perfect Holiday Party Favour
Who doesn’t love popcorn? Photo Credit: Etsy
  • Sugar cookies

You will need: Store bought sugar cookie mix, sprinkles, cookie cutters, mason jars, ribbon, labels and sharpie.

Place the sugar cookie mix in the jar and place sprinkles on top. Close the lid and put ribbon through the cookie cutter and tie it to the jar.

 

The Perfect Holiday Party Favour
The Perfect Holiday Party Favour: Sugar cookies will leave your guests wanting more! Photo Credit: King Arthur Flour

 

  • Smore Kit

You will need: Cookie bags, ribbon, sharpie and labels. Marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate.

Place 2 Graham cookies in the bottom, then chocolate and then marshmallows. Tie the ribbon and add a label that says: “Take S’more for later!”

 

The Perfect Holiday Party Favour
The Perfect Holiday Favour: Smores are the best for any party! Photo Credit: Pinterest

 

Main Image Photo Credit: King Arthur Flour 

The Perfect Holiday Favour

DIY Tips On Creating The Perfect Holiday Party Favour
Three Reasons 'The Breadwinner' Could Be An Oscar Winner

The Perfect Holiday Favour

DIY Tips On Creating The Perfect Holiday Party Favour
The Perfect Holiday Favour

DIY Tips On Creating The Perfect Holiday Party Favour
