DIY Tips On Creating The Perfect Holiday Party Favour
Anokhi DIY Tips & Tricks Galore Nov 16, 2017
Tis the season of gift giving! What better way to make your guests feel extra special this Holiday season. These DIY ideas will make you the hottest host—and it won’t even burn a hole in your pocket. Check out our tips on making the perfect holiday party favour!
- Masala Chai Jars
You will need: Small Mason jars, loose leaf black tea (or teabags) cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods, cloves, some labels & a sharpie.
Dump a few table spoons or teabags in a jar with a cinnamon stick, 2-4 cardamom pods and cloves. Write “Sweet Chai of mine” and hand them out.
- Cinnamon Lip Scrub
You will need: Small Mason jars, sharpie, labels, sugar, cinnamon powder, honey and coconut oil.
Combine ¼ cup sugar, 1 tbsp coconut oil, 1 tbsp honey and 1 tsp cinnamon powder. Place in jars and place labels that say: “Sugar and Spice for somebody Nice”
- Popcorn
You will need: Microwavable popcorn, cookie bags, ribbon, sharpie and labels.
Make popcorn as per directions. Let cool and add to cookie bags. Tie the ribbon and put the “Thanks for popping by!” labels.
- Sugar cookies
You will need: Store bought sugar cookie mix, sprinkles, cookie cutters, mason jars, ribbon, labels and sharpie.
Place the sugar cookie mix in the jar and place sprinkles on top. Close the lid and put ribbon through the cookie cutter and tie it to the jar.
- Smore Kit
You will need: Cookie bags, ribbon, sharpie and labels. Marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate.
Place 2 Graham cookies in the bottom, then chocolate and then marshmallows. Tie the ribbon and add a label that says: “Take S’more for later!”
Main Image Photo Credit: King Arthur Flour
Naemah Abid
Author
Born in Saudi Arabia and originally from Pakistan, this Canadian immigrant is all too familiar with airport life. After taking her first pleasure trip abroad post-graduation, Naemah was hit with the travel bug. Find this frequent traveller sharing pictures and experiences, offering up advice and tra...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
