DIY: This Lamb Stew Recipe Is Comfort Food At Its Finest

Oct 26, 2017

Hina P. Ansari

Comfort food season is here so rejoice with our fantastic lamb stew recipe! 
Fall has finally descended upon us. Maybe it’s just me, but when the temperature drops, I tend to reach for foods that will comfort me, keep me warm, and make me feel good (like a hug). However, my pants don’t seem to appreciate the regular comfort foods that I reach for, as they are typically deep-fried or oozing with cheese. Alas, I have had to find alternatives that are a little more healthy and figure-friendly, such as this rich, flavourful, and warming lamb stew!
Lamb Stew Recipe
Lamb Stew Recipe: Fall is upon is, and so is all things pumpkin spice, except in this recipe thankfully! Photo Credit: www.desertsagenatural.com

First of all, I just love lamb, which is commonly used in South Asian cooking, as it has a more earthy taste and brings a unique flavour to any dish it’s used in. What I really love about this dish though, is that once the initial prep work is done, you can just add everyone to the tub and just let it bubble away to do its delicious thing.

Not to mention, this recipe is a great way to use up a lot of the ingredients, especially veggies, that you probably already have on hand. Although the recipe isn’t loaded with heavier carbs, like pasta, it definitely packs a hearty and satisfying punch with the use of potatoes and squash, which contribute unique textures and tastes to the dish. The stew also incorporates other commonly used South Asian herbs and spices, such as garlic, thyme, and rosemary, which is often paired with lamb.

 

Lamb Stew Recipe
Lamb Stew Recipe: Herbs go a long way with helping to develop complex flavours in this lamb stew! Photo Credit: www.simplyscratch.com

Trust me when I tell you, you will not regret giving this recipe a try! Check it out below:

Ingredients

  • 1 pound of lamb shoulder (cut into 1 1/2 inch cubes)
  • 1 can of chopped tomatoes (28 ounces)
  • cups of chicken stock (or beef)
  • 1 cup of water
  • 1 cup of all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup of red wine (use one you’d like to actually drink)
  • 1 medium-sized onion (roughly chopped)
  • Salt (to taste)
  • Pepper (to taste)
  • 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
  • 1 cup of frozen pearl onions
  • 3/4 cup of carrots (cut into bite-sized chunks)
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 2 sprigs of thyme
  • 1 sprig of rosemary
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 cups of butternut squash (cubed)
  • 1 cup of potatoes (cubed)
  • 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce
    Lamb Stew Recipe
    Lamb Stew Recipe: Preparing a butternut squash for cooking may appear to be a daunting task, but check out this neat little step-by-step breakdown on how to approach the task! Your stew will thank you! Photo Credit: www.marthastewart.com

     

Instructions
  • I always like to start out by prepping my veggies. Once this is done, prep your meat by seasoning to your taste with salt and pepper, and then give each piece a light dusting of flour.
  • In a deep saucepan, on medium heat, heat up your oil and add your meat. Without overcrowding the pan, the goal will be to brown the lamb on each side. This is a little bit of a tedious process (it takes at least five minutes), but I can assure you, your patience will be worth it! Once the meat is all browned, let it rest on a plate.
Lamb Stew Recipe
Lamb Stew Recipe: Browning the lamb can be a little time-consuming, but the fabulous smells that fill your kitchen will help to make up for it! Photo Credit: www.theprimalist.com
  • In the same pan, on low heat, add in your chopped onion and garlic. Be sure to continuously stir the pan and scrape up the brown bits of scrumptiousness left behind from searing the meat. Once the onions have softened, it’s time to deglaze the pan by adding in your wine.
  • Next, add in your tomatoes, stock, thyme, bay leaves, rosemary, water, Worcestershire sauce, and the lamb (be sure to drizzle in any juices that have seeped out of the meat while it rested – it’s basically liquid gold)! Give the pot a good stir, place the lid on top, and let it work its magic until the lamb is tender.
  • Once the lamb has become tender, check on your sauce. If you’re finding that the sauce is a little too thin, you can let it cook a little longer to thicken up or add in a mixture of water and flour (heavier on the flour). As well, now is a good time to taste to make sure you’ve got your seasonings to your preferred taste.
  • Now, it’s time to add your veggies and your pearl onions. Leave the pot uncovered while all of these flavours and ingredients join together in a joyous union in the pot! Let the veggies cook until they’re done (you can always check with a fork to see if they are tender).
  • Lastly, it is finally time to indulge in this masterpiece of a meal that is sure to warm you and leave you feeling very satisfied!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.goodtoknow.media.ipcdigital.co.uk
