DIY: This Lamb Stew Recipe Is Comfort Food At Its Finest
Anokhi DIY Awesome Recipes Oct 26, 2017
First of all, I just love lamb, which is commonly used in South Asian cooking, as it has a more earthy taste and brings a unique flavour to any dish it’s used in. What I really love about this dish though, is that once the initial prep work is done, you can just add everyone to the tub and just let it bubble away to do its delicious thing.
Not to mention, this recipe is a great way to use up a lot of the ingredients, especially veggies, that you probably already have on hand. Although the recipe isn’t loaded with heavier carbs, like pasta, it definitely packs a hearty and satisfying punch with the use of potatoes and squash, which contribute unique textures and tastes to the dish. The stew also incorporates other commonly used South Asian herbs and spices, such as garlic, thyme, and rosemary, which is often paired with lamb.
Trust me when I tell you, you will not regret giving this recipe a try! Check it out below:
Ingredients
- 1 pound of lamb shoulder (cut into 1 1/2 inch cubes)
- 1 can of chopped tomatoes (28 ounces)
- cups of chicken stock (or beef)
- 1 cup of water
- 1 cup of all-purpose flour
-
1 cup of red wine (use one you’d like to actually drink)
-
1 medium-sized onion (roughly chopped)
-
Salt (to taste)
-
Pepper (to taste)
-
2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
-
1 cup of frozen pearl onions
-
3/4 cup of carrots (cut into bite-sized chunks)
-
2 cloves garlic (minced)
-
2 sprigs of thyme
-
1 sprig of rosemary
-
2 bay leaves
-
2 cups of butternut squash (cubed)
-
1 cup of potatoes (cubed)
-
1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce
- I always like to start out by prepping my veggies. Once this is done, prep your meat by seasoning to your taste with salt and pepper, and then give each piece a light dusting of flour.
- In a deep saucepan, on medium heat, heat up your oil and add your meat. Without overcrowding the pan, the goal will be to brown the lamb on each side. This is a little bit of a tedious process (it takes at least five minutes), but I can assure you, your patience will be worth it! Once the meat is all browned, let it rest on a plate.
- In the same pan, on low heat, add in your chopped onion and garlic. Be sure to continuously stir the pan and scrape up the brown bits of scrumptiousness left behind from searing the meat. Once the onions have softened, it’s time to deglaze the pan by adding in your wine.
- Next, add in your tomatoes, stock, thyme, bay leaves, rosemary, water, Worcestershire sauce, and the lamb (be sure to drizzle in any juices that have seeped out of the meat while it rested – it’s basically liquid gold)! Give the pot a good stir, place the lid on top, and let it work its magic until the lamb is tender.
- Once the lamb has become tender, check on your sauce. If you’re finding that the sauce is a little too thin, you can let it cook a little longer to thicken up or add in a mixture of water and flour (heavier on the flour). As well, now is a good time to taste to make sure you’ve got your seasonings to your preferred taste.
- Now, it’s time to add your veggies and your pearl onions. Leave the pot uncovered while all of these flavours and ingredients join together in a joyous union in the pot! Let the veggies cook until they’re done (you can always check with a fork to see if they are tender).
- Lastly, it is finally time to indulge in this masterpiece of a meal that is sure to warm you and leave you feeling very satisfied!
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
DIY Recipe: Dry Moong Dal For A Healthy Snack
-
Step-By-Step Candle-Lit Diwali DIY Beauty Tips
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Holistic Health Mantra For Her Post-Baby Body
-
Scrumptious Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice And Peas Recipe
-
Healthy Spelt & Quinoa Flour Chapatti-Roti Recipe
-
DIY: Keep That Summer Vibe Going With This Spicy And Succulent Lamb Recipe!
-
The Best Beauty Looks At TIFF 2017 & DIY Tips!
-
Key Financial and Life Tips To Get You And Your Kids Ready For School
-
4 Key Rules To Avoid Relationship Roadblocks
-
Delicious And Healthy Tuna Cutlets Recipe
-
DIY: Tips On How to Be Your Own Best Friend
-
Get Some Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard
-
Decor Tips To Make Your Small Balcony Look Huge!
-
Direct From Italy: Our Fabulous Butternut Squash Pasta Recipe
-
DIY: Add Zing To Your Summer With Our Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe
-
Keep That Glow With Our Beauty Hacks To Stay Oil-Free
-
DIY: Vasanti Cosmetics Highlighter Takes You From AM To PM
-
DIY: Music Festival Essentials You Need Now!
-
DIY: Get Your Eid Makeup On-Point From Dawn To Dusk!
-
Tips On How To Stretch Your Wallet During Wedding Season
-
Beauty Trends at Cannes International Film Festival 2017
-
DIY: Must-Have Liquid Matte Lipsticks
-
DIY: Vegetarian Kebabs Recipe With A Tandoori Twist
-
Check Out Our Favourite Spring 2017 Nail Trends!
-
Body Fantasies Scents Will Have You Ready To Indulge In This Summer!
-
DIY: Treat Dark Circles And Shadows With Vasanti Cosmetics
-
Give Rice A Healthy Twist With Our Cauliflower Rice Recipe!
-
DIY Review of Charlotte's Bum Butter With Our Must-Have Tips!
-
DIY: Review Of Monika Deol’s STELLAR* Makeup Collection With Tips
-
DIY: Bread Pudding Recipe With South Asian Spices
-
DIY: This Spring's Top New Beauty Products To Try Out
-
DIY: Reinvented Makki Ki Ghaat Cornmeal Porridge Recipe
-
DIY: Body Contour Tips To Accentuate Your Assets In A Sari
-
DIY Healthy Turkey Keema Masala Recipe
-
5 Key Beauty Products For Your Winter Hair Care
-
Check Out These 3 Naan Pizza Recipes Perfect For Your Tastebuds
-
DIY: Curried Cauliflower Florets Recipe
-
Tips On A Stress-Free Beach Vacation With South Asian Parents
-
DIY: Battle Your Cold With This Indian Hot Drink Recipe
-
DIY: Warm Up With This Hearty Vegetarian Daal Recipe
-
DIY Recipe: Pasta Sauce With Sausage, Basil and Olive Oil
-
DIY: 3 Ways To Wear Glitter Makeup As An Adult
-
DIY: Tips On Getting Your Skin Colour Corrected
-
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
DIY: Handy Cleaning Tips For Your Silver, Brass And More!
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
Review Of Cover FX Contour Kits With Tips!
-
Manners At A Marriage: How To Be A Wonderful Wedding Guest
-
Today's Latest Trend For People On-The-Go: A Meal In A Mug
-
DIY: Nutella Hot Chocolate With Desi Flair!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products and Tips!
-
M.A.C Celebrates Diwali With Limited Edition Palette
-
10 On-Screen Bollywood #CoupleGoals
-
DIY: How To Make A Table Top Paper Craft Diwali Lantern
-
Madonna Narrates Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's Short Film About Qandeel Baloch Honour Killing
Anokhi DIY
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!