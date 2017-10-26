DIY: This Lamb Stew Recipe Is Comfort Food At Its Finest

Comfort food season is here so rejoice with our fantastic lamb stew recipe!

Fall has finally descended upon us. Maybe it’s just me, but when the temperature drops, I tend to reach for foods that will comfort me, keep me warm, and make me feel good (like a hug). However, my pants don’t seem to appreciate the regular comfort foods that I reach for, as they are typically deep-fried or oozing with cheese. Alas, I have had to find alternatives that are a little more healthy and figure-friendly, such as this rich, flavourful, and warming lamb stew!

First of all, I just love lamb, which is commonly used in South Asian cooking, as it has a more earthy taste and brings a unique flavour to any dish it’s used in. What I really love about this dish though, is that once the initial prep work is done, you can just add everyone to the tub and just let it bubble away to do its delicious thing.

Not to mention, this recipe is a great way to use up a lot of the ingredients, especially veggies, that you probably already have on hand. Although the recipe isn’t loaded with heavier carbs, like pasta, it definitely packs a hearty and satisfying punch with the use of potatoes and squash, which contribute unique textures and tastes to the dish. The stew also incorporates other commonly used South Asian herbs and spices, such as garlic, thyme, and rosemary, which is often paired with lamb.

Trust me when I tell you, you will not regret giving this recipe a try! Check it out below: Ingredients 1 pound of lamb shoulder (cut into 1 1/2 inch cubes)

1 can of chopped tomatoes (28 ounces)

cups of chicken stock (or beef)

1 cup of water

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1 cup of red wine (use one you’d like to actually drink)

1 medium-sized onion (roughly chopped)

Salt (to taste)

Pepper (to taste)

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 cup of frozen pearl onions

3/4 cup of carrots (cut into bite-sized chunks)

2 cloves garlic (minced)

2 sprigs of thyme

1 sprig of rosemary

2 bay leaves

2 cups of butternut squash (cubed)

1 cup of potatoes (cubed)

1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce Instructions

I always like to start out by prepping my veggies. Once this is done, prep your meat by seasoning to your taste with salt and pepper, and then give each piece a light dusting of flour.

In a deep saucepan, on medium heat, heat up your oil and add your meat. Without overcrowding the pan, the goal will be to brown the lamb on each side. This is a little bit of a tedious process (it takes at least five minutes), but I can assure you, your patience will be worth it! Once the meat is all browned, let it rest on a plate.