Keep that summer vibe going with this fabulous spicy lamb recipe!

That dreadful time of year has come, summer is winding down, and now, pumpkin, spice, and everything nice is in the air. It’s aromatic and wonderful, sure, but for those of us that are in denial about the arrival of fall and want to get our grill on, you can (your indoor grill anyway)!

If you’re interested in a recipe that is mouthwatering, indulgent and takes you back to your comforting and warm summertime paradise, you need to check out this lamb recipe with a South Asian spin! I love lamb. It’s rich, absorbs flavours like a sponge, and it’s super simple to cook up as it takes little to no time. In particular, this recipe will warm you from your lips to your stomach, takes little to no effort to prep, and minutes to actually cook.

This dish incorporates numerous staple South Asian spices that you’re sure to have kicking around your pantry. For example, it calls for cumin seeds, which adds a strong smoky, earthy and aromatic note to the marinade . Coriander is also very popular in South Asian cooking and it enhances the marinade by bringing a citrusy element.

Meanwhile, the dish calls for curry powder, which is a staple in any respectable kitchen (never mind a South Asian household) and it adds an exotic punch that really elevates the dish.