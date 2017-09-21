Anokhi DIY / Awesome Recipes / DIY: Keep That Summer Vibe Going With This Spicy And Succulent Lamb Recipe!

Anokhi DIY Awesome Recipes Sep 21, 2017

Devika Goberdhan

Keep that summer vibe going with this fabulous spicy lamb recipe!
That dreadful time of year has come, summer is winding down, and now, pumpkin, spice, and everything nice is in the air. It’s aromatic and wonderful, sure, but for those of us that are in denial about the arrival of fall and want to get our grill on, you can (your indoor grill anyway)!
Spicy Lamb Recipe: Fire up your grill and prepare some lip-smacking BBQ! What are you waiting for?! Photo Credit: www.8tracks.com
If you’re interested in a recipe that is mouthwatering, indulgent and takes you back to your comforting and warm summertime paradise, you need to check out this lamb recipe with a South Asian spin! I love lamb. It’s rich, absorbs flavours like a sponge, and it’s super simple to cook up as it takes little to no time. In particular, this recipe will warm you from your lips to your stomach, takes little to no effort to prep, and minutes to actually cook.
This dish incorporates numerous staple South Asian spices that you’re sure to have kicking around your pantry. For example, it calls for cumin seeds, which adds a strong smoky, earthy and aromatic note to the marinade. Coriander is also very popular in South Asian cooking and it enhances the marinade by bringing a citrusy element.
As well, the Kashmiri chillies, which has a mild heat, as Emeril Lagasse would proudly say, kicks the lamb up a notch, and is sure to have you feeling summer-time warm in no time. Garam masala is another spice blend that is commonly used in South Asian cooking that brings a balance of sweet spicy flavours to a dish. However, garam masala also works to improve your immune system, decreases blood sugar levels, relieves an aching tummy, and soothes gas and heartburn.
Meanwhile, the dish calls for curry powder, which is a staple in any respectable kitchen (never mind a South Asian household) and it adds an exotic punch that really elevates the dish.
Spicy Lamb Recipe: Toast up these seeds to release its pungent flavours before crushing it up to really elevate your marinade! Photo Credit: www.spice-root.com
If your mouth is now officially watering, and your stomach is grumbling, check out this quick and easy recipe below. You will not regret it.
Ingredients
  • 4 lamb chops
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons onion powder (or you can grate in fresh onion)
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder (or you can grate in fresh garlic)
  • 1 teaspoon Garam Masala
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
  • 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 5 dried Kashmiri chillies (you can substitute with your favourite dried chilli or chilli powder)
  • 1 tablespoon rapeseed oil (you can substitute with whatever oil you have on hand)
  • 1 lemon (juice the whole lemon)
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 teaspoon white vinegar
  • 1/4 cup of yogurt (optional)
Spicy Lamb Recipe: Do not fear this chilli as it is on the mild side, and will only add a pungent little kick to your dish! Photo Credit: www.sarahtodd.com
Instructions
  • First, you need to prepare your paste for the marinade. You can use a pestle and mortar to crush your fresh spices (if you have one), you can whiz it up in your trusty food processor, or get creative by using a heavy frying pan and a sturdy Ziploc bag! Crush up or blitz the coriander, fennel and cumin seeds (toast your cumin and coriander for about 30 seconds to really bring out its intense flavours), along with the dried Kashmiri chillies (adjust how many chillis you add based on your heat preference).
  • Once everything is crushed, pour in your oil, lemon, water and vinegar, as well as the onion powder, garlic powder, garam masala and curry powder. Mix it all up until you’ve got a paste (it may be a little on the loose side) and your mouth is drooling from the exotic and fragrant flavours that are now taking over your senses.

 

 

Spicy Lamb Recipe: Crushing your herbs and spices allows you to retain the freshness of the ingredients by releasing its oils and flavours, which makes a pestle and mortar a fabulous investment! Photo Credit: www.johnlewis.com

 

  • Next, you’ll need to get a little dirty: in a Ziploc bag, toss in your meat and then lovingly drizzle in your marinade. Get your hands in the bag and gently massage the marinade into the meat. Then, seal the bag and leave it in the fridge for as long as you can (a minimum of 1 hour) in order to allow those aromatic flavours and spices to really permeate the lamb. Before cooking, take the meat out of the fridge to bring it back up to room temperature, which allows for more even cooking.

 

Spicy Lamb Recipe: The wonderful grilling scent in your kitchen will make you swoon! Yes! Swoon! Photo Credit: www.foodnetwork.com
  • While this is happening, you can fire up your grill or you can warm up your indoor griddle. On medium heat, ensure your grill is oiled to avoid having the meat stick and then place the chops on the grill. Let the lamb cook on each side for about 4 to 5 minutes (or until cooked through, you may need to adjust your cooking time based on the thickness of your lamb chops), and then remove from the heat.
  • This is the hardest part: allow the meat to rest a little under a makeshift tinfoil tent and then devour. I like to serve some yogurt along with the lamb for dipping, which allows you to cool down your palette and adds a refreshing element.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.foodnetwork.com

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

