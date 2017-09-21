DIY: Keep That Summer Vibe Going With This Spicy And Succulent Lamb Recipe!
Anokhi DIY Awesome Recipes Sep 21, 2017
- 4 lamb chops
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons onion powder (or you can grate in fresh onion)
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder (or you can grate in fresh garlic)
- 1 teaspoon Garam Masala
- 2 teaspoons curry powder
- 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
- 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 5 dried Kashmiri chillies (you can substitute with your favourite dried chilli or chilli powder)
- 1 tablespoon rapeseed oil (you can substitute with whatever oil you have on hand)
- 1 lemon (juice the whole lemon)
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 teaspoon white vinegar
- 1/4 cup of yogurt (optional)
- First, you need to prepare your paste for the marinade. You can use a pestle and mortar to crush your fresh spices (if you have one), you can whiz it up in your trusty food processor, or get creative by using a heavy frying pan and a sturdy Ziploc bag! Crush up or blitz the coriander, fennel and cumin seeds (toast your cumin and coriander for about 30 seconds to really bring out its intense flavours), along with the dried Kashmiri chillies (adjust how many chillis you add based on your heat preference).
- Once everything is crushed, pour in your oil, lemon, water and vinegar, as well as the onion powder, garlic powder, garam masala and curry powder. Mix it all up until you’ve got a paste (it may be a little on the loose side) and your mouth is drooling from the exotic and fragrant flavours that are now taking over your senses.
- Next, you’ll need to get a little dirty: in a Ziploc bag, toss in your meat and then lovingly drizzle in your marinade. Get your hands in the bag and gently massage the marinade into the meat. Then, seal the bag and leave it in the fridge for as long as you can (a minimum of 1 hour) in order to allow those aromatic flavours and spices to really permeate the lamb. Before cooking, take the meat out of the fridge to bring it back up to room temperature, which allows for more even cooking.
- While this is happening, you can fire up your grill or you can warm up your indoor griddle. On medium heat, ensure your grill is oiled to avoid having the meat stick and then place the chops on the grill. Let the lamb cook on each side for about 4 to 5 minutes (or until cooked through, you may need to adjust your cooking time based on the thickness of your lamb chops), and then remove from the heat.
- This is the hardest part: allow the meat to rest a little under a makeshift tinfoil tent and then devour. I like to serve some yogurt along with the lamb for dipping, which allows you to cool down your palette and adds a refreshing element.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.foodnetwork.com
Devika Goberdhan
Author
Devika is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Within this, her passion and research throughout her graduate studies focused on immigrants in Canada, which is an important topic that has inspired her to share her interests with others! Devika writes on current news...
