Spinach And Chickpea Fritter Recipe Make The Perfect Holiday Apps
- 1/2 onion
- 1 cup of canned chickpeas
- 1 10-ounce box frozen spinach
- 1 tablespoon of ginger
- 2/3 cup of water
- 1 cup of all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup of cornstarch
- 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder
- 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds
- 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper
- Salt (to your preferred taste)
- Oil (you can use your preferred oil, but keep in mind that you are deep frying the fritters)
- Chutney (your preferred chutney) or plain yogurt
- I always like to do my prep work first: you’ll need to chop your onion (as fine as you can get it), strain and wash your chickpeas before chopping them up (no finesse needed for this part), thaw and squeeze out all of the liquid from your frozen spinach (give it a rough chop if it isn’t already), and peel and grate your ginger.
- Preheat your oil in a frying pan of your choice. You’ll need enough oil in the pain (at least 2 inches) to comfortably deep-fry the fritters!
- While the oil preheats, you can work on the batter! First, you’ll need to combine your dry ingredients and spices in one bowl and mix together.
- Next, whisk in the water. Try to get any lumps out so that the consistency is as silky as possible.
- At this point, you can fold in the stars of the dish, the chickpeas and spinach, as well as the finely chopped onion and minced ginger.
- Check to see if your oil is at the correct temperature (325 degrees Celsius) by using a thermometer, or you can just use your preferred tried-and-true method to confirm that the oil is good to go! Once it’s ready, using a regular tablespoon, gently spoon generous amounts of the delightful mixture into the oil.
- Let the fritters cook for approximately two minutes on each side or until golden brown. You’ll need to keep a close eye these little guys and adjust the temperature as needed to ensure they don’t burn! As well, be careful not to try to do large batches as they will spread out a little, and you may just end up with one large pancake, rather than cute individualized fritters!
- Once the golden treats have finished bubbling away in the hot tub, remove them from the pan, draining off any excess oil, and let them cool on some paper towel (which will soak up some of the oil as well).
- Now, once the fritters have cooled down a little (fair warning, they may still be lava hot, so you might want to use the bottom of a glass), you’ll need to shape it, so that it is round and they should all be approximately the same thickness (about 1/2 an inch or less).
- To retain the shape and crisp up our newly facelifted fritters, pop them back into the oil for a quick re-fry (approximately 1 minute).
- Lastly, you’ll need to salt them and serve with your preferred dipping sauce. You can also sprinkle over a touch of cayenne pepper for an added kick!
Devika Goberdhan
Author
Devika is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Within this, her passion and research throughout her graduate studies focused on immigrants in Canada, which is an important topic that has inspired her to share her interests with others! Devika writes on current news...
