Spinach And Chickpea Fritter Recipe Make The Perfect Holiday Apps

Nov 08, 2017

Devika Goberdhan

Now that we are gearing up for the holiday parties, the planning starts now! Check out our spinach and chickpea fritter recipe which are perfect for your holiday appetizers!
If you are anything like me around the holidays, you are not the most creative person in the kitchen, and you are almost always crunched for time. It doesn’t make for a sophisticated combination, especially not when you’ve put your foot in your mouth and volunteered to bring some to-die-for appetizers to your friend or family’s shindig! However, I am here with some relieving news: there are easy recipes out there that take little to no time to whip up and they pack a seriously flavourful punch! I can assure you that your family and friends will be impressed with your cheffing talents (hopefully not too impressed that they ask you to host next year though)!
Spinach And Chickpea Fritter Recipe: This is essentially how I look in the kitchen when I am scrambling to think of what to make at the last minute. Don’t let this be you – try out this recipe! Photo Credit: www. cdn.deccanchronicle.com
This scrumptious recipe combines spinach and chickpeas, which makes for a perfect addition to any holiday party with its streaks of green spinach and golden fried chickpeas!
The reason that I love this recipe is two-fold: it is dead simple to make and it requires ingredients that you will either already have at home or are readily available in your supermarket. Truthfully, there is nothing I dislike more than spending far too much time hunting down exotic items at the grocery or having to make multiple trips – ain’t nobody got time for that! For example, these fritters call for the smoky flavours of cumin seeds, chickpeas or garbanzo beans, and the pungent and peppery undertones of fresh ginger, all of which are commonly used in South Asian cooking!
Spinach And Chickpea Fritter Recipe: You won’t miss the meat in this recipe as these little chickpeas are packed with protein! Photo Credit: www.ocdn.eu
Try this recipe out this coming holiday season (it pumps out about 20-25 of these little bad boys, based on the size of your fritters, and so you’ll need to adjust your recipe as needed) – you won’t be disappointed and neither will anyone else!
Ingredients
  • 1/2 onion
  • 1 cup of canned chickpeas
  • 1 10-ounce box frozen spinach
  • 1 tablespoon of ginger
  • 2/3 cup of water
  • 1 cup of all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup of cornstarch
  • 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper
  • Salt (to your preferred taste)
  • Oil (you can use your preferred oil, but keep in mind that you are deep frying the fritters)
  • Chutney (your preferred chutney) or plain yogurt

 

Spinach And Chickpea Fritter Recipe: Along with tasting great, ginger has medicinal qualities too, so you can feel a little better about the dish being deep fried! Photo Credit: www.ourgom.com
Instructions
  • I always like to do my prep work first: you’ll need to chop your onion (as fine as you can get it), strain and wash your chickpeas before chopping them up (no finesse needed for this part), thaw and squeeze out all of the liquid from your frozen spinach (give it a rough chop if it isn’t already), and peel and grate your ginger.
  • Preheat your oil in a frying pan of your choice. You’ll need enough oil in the pain (at least 2 inches) to comfortably deep-fry the fritters!
  • While the oil preheats, you can work on the batter! First, you’ll need to combine your dry ingredients and spices in one bowl and mix together.
  • Next, whisk in the water. Try to get any lumps out so that the consistency is as silky as possible.
  • At this point, you can fold in the stars of the dish, the chickpeas and spinach, as well as the finely chopped onion and minced ginger.

 

Spinach And Chickpea Fritter Recipe: Spinach is another stealthy source of protein that does not take away from the flavours of the dish! Photo Credit: www.well-beingsecrets.com
  • Check to see if your oil is at the correct temperature (325 degrees Celsius) by using a thermometer, or you can just use your preferred tried-and-true method to confirm that the oil is good to go! Once it’s ready, using a regular tablespoon, gently spoon generous amounts of the delightful mixture into the oil.
  • Let the fritters cook for approximately two minutes on each side or until golden brown. You’ll need to keep a close eye these little guys and adjust the temperature as needed to ensure they don’t burn! As well, be careful not to try to do large batches as they will spread out a little, and you may just end up with one large pancake, rather than cute individualized fritters!
  • Once the golden treats have finished bubbling away in the hot tub, remove them from the pan, draining off any excess oil, and let them cool on some paper towel (which will soak up some of the oil as well).
  • Now, once the fritters have cooled down a little (fair warning, they may still be lava hot, so you might want to use the bottom of a glass), you’ll need to shape it, so that it is round and they should all be approximately the same thickness (about 1/2 an inch or less).
  • To retain the shape and crisp up our newly facelifted fritters, pop them back into the oil for a quick re-fry (approximately 1 minute).

 

Spinach And Chickpea Fritter Recipe: Let’s face it: everything is better when it’s fried! Photo Credit: www.quickmeme.com
  • Lastly, you’ll need to salt them and serve with your preferred dipping sauce. You can also sprinkle over a touch of cayenne pepper for an added kick!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.enjoylifefoods.com
