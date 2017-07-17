Summer is in full swing and so is BBQ season. If you’re entertaining or attending a party this summer, you have my word that you will be the talk of any soirée if you make this to-die-for Spicy South Asian Potato Salad recipe that packs a flavourful tang and spicy punch.

The refreshing salad also appeals to multiple palettes as it is creamy, it is hearty and it offers a little heat to add to the party that is sure to ensue in your mouth when you take an indulgent bite. Your friends and family will think that you spent tons of time making this dish, with the rich flavours that it offers.

But, between you and I, this outstanding dish is truly a breeze to make, especially if you’re pinched for time or just don’t want to be slaving over a hot stove, particularly when it is already unbearably hot.

Nonetheless, what I adore the most about this marvellous, yet simple summery dish is that it combines so many flavourful South Asian spices and staple ingredients that you are bound to have on hand. Most people have potatoes and tomatoes on hand, particularly in the summertime, when many of us decide to put our ‘green thumbs’ to work in the garden. The recipe incorporates many common South Asian spices, such as cumin seeds, garlic, ground black pepper, turmeric (which is a natural anti-inflammatory and can increase the antioxidant count of the body), cardamom, and mustard seeds, and ultimately helps you to clear out your spice rack.

Check out the recipe for Spicy South Asian Potato Salad below.

Ingredients

2 cups baby red potatoes, washed and cut into quarters or bite-sized pieces

1 1/2 cups sour cream (I usually get a larger container so I can adjust the recipe if I want it to be a little creamier.)

1 tablespoon oil (You can use your preferred choice.)

1 cup water

2 garlic cloves

1/2 red onion, diced up

1 tomato, chopped

1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon cardamom seeds

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (or to taste)

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

2 tablespoons dried curry leaves

Salt (to taste)

Ground black pepper (to taste)

Optional: a handful of cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

Optional: 1/3 cup cilantro, roughly chopped

Optional: 1 cup sweet green peas

Instructions

Part One:

Wash and chop your potatoes into bite sized pieces. I like to leave the skin on, as I like the more rustic look and taste, and I am a tad lazy, but if you prefer to remove the skin, you can. Add your potatoes to a large pot with boiling hot and salted water, and cook until the potatoes are fork tender. Do your best not to overcook them to where they’re better for a mash, you will still need the potato to stand up to a thorough mixing when you add the sauce.

Part Two: