DIY: Add Zing To Your Summer With Our Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe
Anokhi DIY Awesome Recipes Jul 17, 2017
Summer is in full swing and so is BBQ season. If you’re entertaining or attending a party this summer, you have my word that you will be the talk of any soirée if you make this to-die-for Spicy South Asian Potato Salad recipe that packs a flavourful tang and spicy punch.
Nonetheless, what I adore the most about this marvellous, yet simple summery dish is that it combines so many flavourful South Asian spices and staple ingredients that you are bound to have on hand.
Most people have potatoes and tomatoes on hand, particularly in the summertime, when many of us decide to put our ‘green thumbs’ to work in the garden. The recipe incorporates many common South Asian spices, such as cumin seeds, garlic, ground black pepper, turmeric (which is a natural anti-inflammatory and can increase the antioxidant count of the body), cardamom, and mustard seeds, and ultimately helps you to clear out your spice rack.
- 2 cups baby red potatoes, washed and cut into quarters or bite-sized pieces
- 1 1/2 cups sour cream (I usually get a larger container so I can adjust the recipe if I want it to be a little creamier.)
- 1 tablespoon oil (You can use your preferred choice.)
- 1 cup water
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1/2 red onion, diced up
- 1 tomato, chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon cardamom seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (or to taste)
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 2 tablespoons dried curry leaves
- Salt (to taste)
- Ground black pepper (to taste)
- Optional: a handful of cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
- Optional: 1/3 cup cilantro, roughly chopped
- Optional: 1 cup sweet green peas
Instructions
Part One:
- Wash and chop your potatoes into bite sized pieces. I like to leave the skin on, as I like the more rustic look and taste, and I am a tad lazy, but if you prefer to remove the skin, you can.
- Add your potatoes to a large pot with boiling hot and salted water, and cook until the potatoes are fork tender. Do your best not to overcook them to where they’re better for a mash, you will still need the potato to stand up to a thorough mixing when you add the sauce.
Part Two:
- In a medium-sized pan, on medium heat, add about 2 tablespoons of oil, along with your garlic and onions. Cook until the onions are translucent.
- Toss in your tomatoes and cook for a couple minutes until they soften.
- Turn down the heat to medium-low, and at this point, if your stove has a range feature, I would recommend you use it or at least crack a window. It’s time to add in your plethora of spices (including the turmeric, mustard seeds, cumin, dried curry leaves, cardamom seeds, salt, and black pepper) that will fill your kitchen and nostrils with exotic scents. Give your spices at least 30 seconds to a minute to warm up to each other in the pot, stirring frequently, which will allow them to release stronger and develop more pungent flavours that will further enhance your dish, but be careful not to burn them.
- On low heat, add a generous helping of sour cream to the pot, water, a dash of cayenne pepper, and mix. The sauce will start to bubble up and coagulate into a golden sauce. If the sauce gets too thick, simply add a splash of water.
- Take your sauce off the heat. It’s now time to gently incorporate those piping hot taters with the sauce, coating evenly.
- Optional: I like to add some sliced cherry tomatoes, cooked peas (you warm them through while you’re almost done cooking your potatoes) and cilantro to brighten up this summery dish and for a little fresh burst of citrus and sweetness in each forkful.
- Plate and devour.
Devika Goberdhan
Author
Devika is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Within this, her passion and research throughout her graduate studies focused on immigrants in Canada, which is an important topic that has inspired her to share her interests with others! Devika writes on current news...
