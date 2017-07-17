Anokhi DIY / Awesome Recipes / DIY: Add Zing To Your Summer With Our Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe

DIY: Add Zing To Your Summer With Our Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe

Jul 17, 2017

Devika Goberdhan

Summer is in full swing and so is BBQ season. If you’re entertaining or attending a party this summer, you have my word that you will be the talk of any soirée if you make this to-die-for Spicy South Asian Potato Salad recipe that packs a flavourful tang and spicy punch.

 

Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe
Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe: An entree simply isn’t as satisfying without a delicious side. Photo Credit: buccihomesblog.com
The refreshing salad also appeals to multiple palettes as it is creamy, it is hearty and it offers a little heat to add to the party that is sure to ensue in your mouth when you take an indulgent bite. Your friends and family will think that you spent tons of time making this dish, with the rich flavours that it offers.
But, between you and I, this outstanding dish is truly a breeze to make, especially if you’re pinched for time or just don’t want to be slaving over a hot stove, particularly when it is already unbearably hot.

Nonetheless, what I adore the most about this marvellous, yet simple summery dish is that it combines so many flavourful South Asian spices and staple ingredients that you are bound to have on hand.

Most people have potatoes and tomatoes on hand, particularly in the summertime, when many of us decide to put our ‘green thumbs’ to work in the garden. The recipe incorporates many common South Asian spices, such as cumin seeds, garlic, ground black pepper, turmeric (which is a natural anti-inflammatory and can increase the antioxidant count of the body), cardamom, and mustard seeds, and ultimately helps you to clear out your spice rack.

Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe:
Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe:With all the health benefits that some of these spices, such as turmeric offer, you can feel a little better about treating yourself to this healthy-ish salad. Photo Credit: www.cdn-img.health.com
Check out the recipe for Spicy South Asian Potato Salad below.
Ingredients
  • 2 cups baby red potatoes, washed and cut into quarters or bite-sized pieces
  • 1 1/2 cups sour cream (I usually get a larger container so I can adjust the recipe if I want it to be a little creamier.)
  • 1 tablespoon oil (You can use your preferred choice.)
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1/2 red onion, diced up
  • 1 tomato, chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon cardamom seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (or to taste)
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 2 tablespoons dried curry leaves
  • Salt (to taste)
  • Ground black pepper (to taste)
  • Optional: a handful of cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
  • Optional: 1/3 cup cilantro, roughly chopped
  • Optional: 1 cup sweet green peas
Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe
Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe: Transform this versatile starch into a scrumptious side dish that will be sure to disappear at any party. Photo Credit: www.livestrong.com

Instructions

Part One:

  1. Wash and chop your potatoes into bite sized pieces. I like to leave the skin on, as I like the more rustic look and taste, and I am a tad lazy, but if you prefer to remove the skin, you can.
  2. Add your potatoes to a large pot with boiling hot and salted water,  and cook until the potatoes are fork tender. Do your best not to overcook them to where they’re better for a mash, you will still need the potato to stand up to a thorough mixing when you add the sauce.

Part Two:

  1. In a medium-sized pan, on medium heat, add about 2 tablespoons of oil, along with your garlic and onions. Cook until the onions are translucent.
  2. Toss in your tomatoes and cook for a couple minutes until they soften.
  3. Turn down the heat to medium-low, and at this point, if your stove has a range feature, I would recommend you use it or at least crack a window. It’s time to add in your plethora of spices (including the turmeric, mustard seeds, cumin, dried curry leaves, cardamom seeds, salt, and black pepper) that will fill your kitchen and nostrils with exotic scents. Give your spices at least 30 seconds to a minute to warm up to each other in the pot, stirring frequently, which will allow them to release stronger and develop more pungent flavours that will further enhance your dish, but be careful not to burn them.
  4. On low heat, add a generous helping of sour cream to the pot, water, a dash of cayenne pepper, and mix. The sauce will start to bubble up and coagulate into a golden sauce. If the sauce gets too thick, simply add a splash of water.
    Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe
    Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe: A little sprinkling of cayenne better is a surefire way to take any dish to the next level. Photo Credit: www.watchfit.com
  5. Take your sauce off the heat. It’s now time to gently incorporate those piping hot taters with the sauce, coating evenly.
  6. Optional: I like to add some sliced cherry tomatoes, cooked peas (you warm them through while you’re almost done cooking your potatoes) and cilantro to brighten up this summery dish and for a little fresh burst of citrus and sweetness in each forkful.
  7. Plate and devour.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.cookingchanneltv.com
Devika Goberdhan

