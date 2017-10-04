Anokhi DIY / Awesome Recipes / Scrumptious Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice And Peas Recipe

Scrumptious Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice And Peas Recipe

Pooja Rao

Looking to re-vamp your weeknight dinner? Well, check out this delicious jerk chicken with rice and peas recipe. It’s the ultimate comfort food with an abundance of flavour.

A Caribbean classic, this recipe makes a delicious and satisfying weekday meal.

Ingredients

For the Chicken:

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1.5 pounds chicken drumsticks
  • 3 cloves garlic, peeled
  • 1/2 yellow onion, roughly chopped
  • 1 to 2 (or to taste) Scotch bonnet peppers, seeded
  • 2 teaspoons ground allspice
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons regular or low sodium soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger
  • Salt, to taste
Jerk Chicken with Rice and Peas Recipe
Jerk Chicken with Rice and Peas Recipe: One thing which ties South Asian food with Jamaican is our love for all things spicy with Scotch bonnet peppers! Photo Credit: Alibaba.com

For the Rice and Peas:

  • 1 cup long grain basmati rice, washed and drained
  • 2 cups water
  • 1/2 cup coconut milk
  • 1 can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  • ½ cup chopped green onions
  • Salt, to taste
  • 1 Scotch bonnet pepper, finely diced
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1-inch cinnamon stick

Method:

  1. For the chicken, add all of the ingredients for the marinade in a food processor and pulse until the mixture is pureed and resembles a paste. Place the marinade and the chicken in a large bowl, coat the chicken well and pop it in the fridge for 4 to 5 hours or overnight.
  2. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees, place the chicken and marinade on to a baking dish and allow your chicken to rest at room temperature for a few minutes (about 5 minutes).
  3. Roast the chicken for about 40 to 45 minutes or until it develops a roasted color.
  4. While the chicken cooks, make the rice and peas.
  5. Heat a pot (with a lid) with 1 to 2 tablespoons vegetable oil over a medium heat.
  6. Once hot, add the spring onion, Scotch bonnet pepper and cinnamon and cook for 30 seconds, or until fragrant, stirring constantly.
  7. Stir in the rice, and then add the kidney beans. Stir fry all the ingredients together for about a minute.
  8. Add water to the pot along with salt and add the fresh thyme sprigs. Cover with a lid and bring to a boil over a high heat.
  9. Once boiling, reduce the heat to very low and cook, covered, for 15 to 20 minutes or until all the water has absorbed and the rice is cooked and fluffy.
  10. Once cooked, remove from the heat and keep covered until serving.
  11. Serve along side of the jerk chicken and enjoy!
  12. *Extra Tip: Add some mint chutney on the side to give your rice and beans an extra kick!

 

Main Image Photo Credit: Pooja Rao 

Pooja Rao

Pooja Rao

Author

A self-taught home-cook with a passion for what cooking really stands for…Pooja believes that food really feeds the soul not just the stomach. Realtor by profession but a foodie at heart, Pooja's love for food earned her a spot as one of the Top100 on MasterChef Canada.

