Anokhi DIY / Tips & Tricks Galore / Get Some Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard

Get Some Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard

Anokhi DIY Tips & Tricks Galore Aug 03, 2017

Geeta Wahab

by  

It’s not too late to give your backyard the makeover it deserves! With temperatures that can be mild from now through fall you can enjoy your outdoor oasis for a while still. Check out our must-have list to get some serious retro decor vibes for your backyard. 

Backyard trends are upping the colour ante as bright colours and patterns are making their way onto furniture and poolside accessories. This summer’s backyard trends can be summed up in three things: cute pool accessories, chic white or metallic digs, and pops of bold colour or pattern. We’ve pulled a few of the sassiest options to get your summer going.

Poolside

Fun pool blow up floats having been making their way to decks since they hit the scene earlier this season. Take a break from the standard pool noodle with floats like this Watermelon Pool Float from Winners. The options are endless with patterns such as doughnuts, pizza, and golden floating swans also available. But the blow up trend doesn’t stop there, the redecorated beach ball is now a thing with pizza patterns or a doughnut with sprinkles for under $10 to add a little more to your outdoor occasions (available at HomeSense).

Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard
Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard: Watermelon Pool Float. Photo Credit: Winners

Staying hydrated is always a goal, after all, it is summer and drinks are where it’s at. So also scoop up a pair of these Inflatable Cup Holders from Sears to match the pool float and relax away. They are sold in pairs, so just make sure you have enough for everyone.

Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard
Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard: Inflatable Cup Holders. Photo Credit: Sears

 

Tabletop

For those not piling into the pool, this Outdoor Bar Cart from HomeSense adds a bright pop of colour and is a great way to usher drinks around the event.

Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard
Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard: Outdoor Bar Cart. Photo Credit: HomeSense

Dress up any outdoor space with home accessories from Attiser like the Amethyst Amore Placemats or the Southern Nights French Country Set. Their bright and fun hand-stamped paisley and other prints help add a hint of South Asian to any set up.

Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard
Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard: Southern Nights French Country Set. Photo Credit: Attiser

Hanging Out

For a fun and comfy touch to furniture, the egg chair has been making its way back giving backyards that retro vibe. Check out the Acapulco Aqua Red Egg Outdoor Chair from CB2. This trend, similarly to the pool float, has been big on the outdoor living scene this season and is an inexpensive way to jazz up any backyard space no matter how big or small.

Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard
Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard: Acapulco Aqua Red Egg Outdoor Chair. Photo Credit: CB2

Never forget the faithful hammock. Major retailers have dressed up the patterns available on hammocks and have been making them more available as they are a simple way to relax outside once you have a great spot to put them. When you are picking up a hammock though, please ensure you have the right straps to hang it with.

White or Metallic chic

Retailers are adding pops of bright white to furniture contrasting bright hues, updating neutrals and balancing metallic. The Biscayne Sectional backyard set from Leon’s is a versatile set to mix and match to any space and gives a cool vibe to any space. Dress this up with bold patterns, metallic and lot of greenery for a classy backyard.

Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard
Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard: Biscayne Sectional. Photo Credit: Leon’s

However, if there was one accessory to build a look around it would be the CANVAS Vik Outdoor Fire Table from Canadian Tire. This warmer, cooler, versatile table top unit answers so many things. Chic and neutral it fits with just about any space and is a great statement piece.

 

Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard
Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard: CANVAS Vik Outdoor Fire Table. Photo Credit: Canadian Tire
TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Geeta Wahab

Geeta Wahab

Author

A home décor addict, foodie at heart and techie nerd in her soul, Geeta has been with ANOKHI for over 5 years.  Starting as an intern in the events section, she is gleefully channeling her love for lifestyle as the Home & Travel Editor. A teacup collector and dessert lover, Geeta is always on ...

COMMENTS

Decor Tips To Make Your Small Balcony Look Huge!

Direct From Italy: Our Fabulous Butternut Squash Pasta Recipe

DIY: Add Zing To Your Summer With Our Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe

Keep That Glow With Our Beauty Hacks To Stay Oil-Free

DIY: Vasanti Cosmetics Highlighter Takes You From AM To PM

DIY: Music Festival Essentials You Need Now!

DIY: Get Your Eid Makeup On-Point From Dawn To Dusk!

Tips On How To Stretch Your Wallet During Wedding Season

Beauty Trends at Cannes International Film Festival 2017

DIY: Must-Have Liquid Matte Lipsticks

DIY: Vegetarian Kebabs Recipe With A Tandoori Twist

Check Out Our Favourite Spring 2017 Nail Trends!

Body Fantasies Scents Will Have You Ready To Indulge In This Summer!

DIY: Treat Dark Circles And Shadows With Vasanti Cosmetics

Give Rice A Healthy Twist With Our Cauliflower Rice Recipe!

DIY Review of Charlotte's Bum Butter With Our Must-Have Tips!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anokhi DIY

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology
Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard

Get Some Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard
Current News
Priyanka Chopra To Produce New Show On Madhuri Dixit

Priyanka Chopra To Produce New Show On Madhuri Dixit

FEATURED

Business & Technology
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
Business & Technology

Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"
Fashion & Beauty

Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'
Culture & Lifestyle

Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'
Business & Technology

Protecting Your Privacy Online
Fashion & Beauty

Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

Trending

New Music
Coke Studio

Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!
Tips & Tricks Galore
Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard

Get Some Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard
Tips & Tricks Galore

T.A.P.E Announces Latest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event!
Pop Culture News
Priyanka Chopra To Produce New Show On Madhuri Dixit

Priyanka Chopra To Produce New Show On Madhuri Dixit

Popular

Anokhi DIY
Vaddo Table & Vasteron Stools. Photo Credit: IKEA

Decor Tips To Make Your Small Balcony Look Huge!
Anokhi DIY

T.A.P.E Announces Latest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event!
Tips & Tricks Galore
Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard

Get Some Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard
Tips & Tricks Galore
Presenters for #ThisIsMyStyle

T.A.P.E Announces Presenters For #ThisIsMyStyle Event
Pop Culture News
Priyanka Chopra To Produce New Show On Madhuri Dixit

Priyanka Chopra To Produce New Show On Madhuri Dixit
New Music
Coke Studio

Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!