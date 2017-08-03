Get Some Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard
Anokhi DIY Tips & Tricks Galore Aug 03, 2017
It’s not too late to give your backyard the makeover it deserves! With temperatures that can be mild from now through fall you can enjoy your outdoor oasis for a while still. Check out our must-have list to get some serious retro decor vibes for your backyard.
Backyard trends are upping the colour ante as bright colours and patterns are making their way onto furniture and poolside accessories. This summer’s backyard trends can be summed up in three things: cute pool accessories, chic white or metallic digs, and pops of bold colour or pattern. We’ve pulled a few of the sassiest options to get your summer going.
Poolside
Fun pool blow up floats having been making their way to decks since they hit the scene earlier this season. Take a break from the standard pool noodle with floats like this Watermelon Pool Float from Winners. The options are endless with patterns such as doughnuts, pizza, and golden floating swans also available. But the blow up trend doesn’t stop there, the redecorated beach ball is now a thing with pizza patterns or a doughnut with sprinkles for under $10 to add a little more to your outdoor occasions (available at HomeSense).
Staying hydrated is always a goal, after all, it is summer and drinks are where it’s at. So also scoop up a pair of these Inflatable Cup Holders from Sears to match the pool float and relax away. They are sold in pairs, so just make sure you have enough for everyone.
Tabletop
For those not piling into the pool, this Outdoor Bar Cart from HomeSense adds a bright pop of colour and is a great way to usher drinks around the event.
Dress up any outdoor space with home accessories from Attiser like the Amethyst Amore Placemats or the Southern Nights French Country Set. Their bright and fun hand-stamped paisley and other prints help add a hint of South Asian to any set up.
Hanging Out
For a fun and comfy touch to furniture, the egg chair has been making its way back giving backyards that retro vibe. Check out the Acapulco Aqua Red Egg Outdoor Chair from CB2. This trend, similarly to the pool float, has been big on the outdoor living scene this season and is an inexpensive way to jazz up any backyard space no matter how big or small.
Never forget the faithful hammock. Major retailers have dressed up the patterns available on hammocks and have been making them more available as they are a simple way to relax outside once you have a great spot to put them. When you are picking up a hammock though, please ensure you have the right straps to hang it with.
White or Metallic chic
Retailers are adding pops of bright white to furniture contrasting bright hues, updating neutrals and balancing metallic. The Biscayne Sectional backyard set from Leon’s is a versatile set to mix and match to any space and gives a cool vibe to any space. Dress this up with bold patterns, metallic and lot of greenery for a classy backyard.
However, if there was one accessory to build a look around it would be the CANVAS Vik Outdoor Fire Table from Canadian Tire. This warmer, cooler, versatile table top unit answers so many things. Chic and neutral it fits with just about any space and is a great statement piece.
Geeta Wahab
Author
A home décor addict, foodie at heart and techie nerd in her soul, Geeta has been with ANOKHI for over 5 years. Starting as an intern in the events section, she is gleefully channeling her love for lifestyle as the Home & Travel Editor. A teacup collector and dessert lover, Geeta is always on ...
COMMENTS
Anokhi DIY
