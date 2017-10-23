Anokhi DIY / DIY Recipe: Dry Moong Dal For A Healthy Snack

DIY Recipe: Dry Moong Dal For A Healthy Snack

Anokhi DIY Oct 23, 2017

Vasudha Sharma

by  

The humble dry Moong Dal gets reinvented as a delicious dry snack and yet retains its health factor. Check out our recipe for dry moong dal! 

Dhuli Moong Dal or skinless Green Gram finds place in every Indian kitchen as a quick and light lentil soup that is served with rice or roti. But in addition to its soupy preparation, Dhuli Moong can also be had dry as a spicy snack.

Let’s run through the recipe:

Recipe for Dry Moong Dal
Recipe for Dry Moong Dal: Split Green Gram or Dhuli Moong Dal is usually had as a lentil soup in Indian cooking with rice or roti. Photo Credit: www.fitnessvsweightloss.com

Ingredients:

  • Dhuli Moong Dal (Skinless Green Gram) – 1/2 Cup
  • Cooking Oil of Ghee (Clarified Butter) – 2 to 3 tablespoon
  • Chopped Onion – Half
  • Cumin Seeds – 1/2 teaspoon
  • Asafoetida or Hing – 1/2 pinch
  • Turmeric – 1/4 teaspoon
  • Coriander Powder – 1/2 teaspoon
  • Red Chilli Powder – 1/4 teaspoon
  • Salt – 3/4 teaspoon or to taste
  • Finely chopped Ginger – 1/2 inch
  • Finely chopped Green Chilli – 2
  • Juice of one lemon
  • Finely chopped green Coriander

 

Recipe for Dry Moong Dal
Recipe for Dry Moong Dal: Dry Moong Dal is a healthy snack that is rich in potassium, protein and is a slow-digesting carbohydrate. Photo Credit: www.kitchen.desibantu.com

 

Method:

  1. Thoroughly wash Dhuli Moong Dal to remove impurities. Rinse until water turns clear.
  2. Soak Dhuli Moong Dal for half an hour in water.
  3. Take the soaked 1/2 cup Dhuli Moong Dal in a Pressure Cooker and add about a quarter cup water. Add a quarter teaspoon salt.
  4. Pressure cook the washed and soaked Dhuli Moong daal for just one whistle/one pressure surge.
  5. Turn off the heat and release half the steam built inside the Pressure Cooker. Let the remaining steam release on its own.
  6. We don’t want the Dal grain to get soggy. We want the grain to remain soft yet firm.
  7. After one whistle, close the heat. We don’t want to fully cook the grain. We want it to remain whole
  8. Now in another pain, heat oil or Ghee.
  9. Add cumin seeds to the hot oil. They will begin to sizzle immediately if the oil is of the right temperature.
    Recipe for Dry Moong Dal
    Recipe for Dry Moong Dal: Cumin seeds or Jeera are the starting point of every Indian dish. Photo Credit: www.khoobsurati.com

     

  10. Now add Asafoetida or Hing, which is a staple ingredient in Indian cooking. Don’t get put off by its pungent smell. It lends a wonderful flavour to the dish and helps in digestion of the food being cooked.
  11. Once the cumin seeds appear brown and are giving out a smokey flavour, add chopped Onion.
  12. Lightly fry the chopped onion till they turn translucent and slightly golden-brown.
  13. Add spices like turmeric, coriander power, red chilli powder, finely chopped ginger and green chilli.
  14. Lightly heat the onion-spice mix  for a minute or two, ensuring they don’t burn. You can lift the pan from the flame/stove to reduce the heat-contact.
  15. Now that the base of your dish is ready, add the pressure-cooked Dal and a quarter teaspoon more of salt or as per your taste. Mix well.
  16. Squeeze one lemon and add coriander leaves to your dry moong dal dish. These two additions bring the dish together by adding hints of tanginess from the lemon and freshness from the Coriander.

Your Dry Moong Dal dish is ready to be enjoyed with flat breads or as a standalone snack. In vegetarian fare, Moong dal is counted as a protein-rich food. And for dieters it’s a great option as it is a slow-digesting carbohydrate.

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.kitchen.desibantu.com

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

COMMENTS

Step-By-Step Candle-Lit Diwali DIY Beauty Tips

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Holistic Health Mantra For Her Post-Baby Body

Scrumptious Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice And Peas Recipe

Healthy Spelt & Quinoa Flour Chapatti-Roti Recipe

DIY: Keep That Summer Vibe Going With This Spicy And Succulent Lamb Recipe!

The Best Beauty Looks At TIFF 2017 & DIY Tips!

Key Financial and Life Tips To Get You And Your Kids Ready For School

4 Key Rules To Avoid Relationship Roadblocks

Delicious And Healthy Tuna Cutlets Recipe

DIY: Tips On How to Be Your Own Best Friend

Get Some Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard

Decor Tips To Make Your Small Balcony Look Huge!

Direct From Italy: Our Fabulous Butternut Squash Pasta Recipe

DIY: Add Zing To Your Summer With Our Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe

Keep That Glow With Our Beauty Hacks To Stay Oil-Free

DIY: Vasanti Cosmetics Highlighter Takes You From AM To PM

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anokhi DIY

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology

DIY Recipe: Dry Moong Dal For A Healthy Snack
Current News

Check Out How Bollywood Celebrated Diwali!

FEATURED

Anokhi Today

ANOKHI TODAY: 6 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017!
Anokhi Today

ANOKHI TODAY: 7 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 – First Round Of Sponsors Announced
Anokhi Today

Gurinder Chadha's Personal Quest To Make "Viceroy's House"
Anokhi Today

Must-Note Thanksgiving Prep Tips & Recipes By T-Fal
Anokhi Today

Actor Vas Saranga Is The Millennials' Leading Man
Anokhi Today

ANOKHI TODAY: Save The Date For The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & The ANOKHI List Nominations Now Open!

Trending

Bollywood

Check Out How Bollywood Celebrated Diwali!
Bollywood

Taking In The Legendary Culinary Culture Of Coorg
Fashion & Style

#ThisIsMyStyle Fashion Showcase: The Anokhi Prestige Experience Summer Event
Fashion & Style

October Must-Have Tech Gadgets So Good You'll Be Spooked!
Fashion & Style

DIY Recipe: Dry Moong Dal For A Healthy Snack
Fashion & Style

ANOKHI TODAY: 6 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017!

Popular

Anokhi Today Special Report: Vineet Kumar Singh & Zoya Hussain Talk 'The Brawler'
Anokhi DIY

DIY Recipe: Dry Moong Dal For A Healthy Snack
Anokhi DIY

ANOKHI TODAY: 6 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017!
Fashion & Style

#ThisIsMyStyle Fashion Showcase: The Anokhi Prestige Experience Summer Event
Bollywood

Check Out How Bollywood Celebrated Diwali!
Beauty & Grooming

Step-By-Step Candle-Lit Diwali DIY Beauty Tips