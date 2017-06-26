DIY: Music Festival Essentials You Need Now!
Anokhi DIY Jun 26, 2017
The Woodstock vibe is coming back as day or weekend-long music festivals and popping up all over the world. Here are our music festival essentials you need to make your fest experience fabulous!
Performance packed fests have fans in a tizzy to enjoy their summer days but as much as you may get caught up in the excitement, it is imperative to do a thorough read of what is and is not prohibited at the event. Concerts and festival organizers are very specific with their entrances and each one has slightly different requirements.
Organizers are just trying to ensure the safety of their attendees so somethings are banned all events such as laser pointers, lawn chairs, selfie sticks, and some lists go on. In the last few months, some festival goers have also come under fire for wearing culturally sensitive or offensive clothing, so some organizers have put a nix on that as well, making it a little more challenging to rock a unique look but fear not, we have a little DIY mention below to help with that.
With all events, personal safety should be your number goal alongside having a great time. When getting ready, consider your personal safety, comfort, and then add some style to it.
Personal Safety:
Safety should be the number one thing when getting ready to head out, planning ahead of time means full fun at the festival. Consider a water bottle like the Hydaway which is compact and useful, avoid wearing anything dangly that can pose a choking or pulling hazard, packing portable chargers to keep your phone alive, finding a meeting spot with friends, having a map of the site on hand, picking up some ear plugs ahead of time, a small bag that you can wear close to your body like the SPIbelt Small Personal Item Belt – Unisex is perfect to tuck all your valuables in and keep it close to you is a start.
Comfort:
There should definitely be a no questions asked approach when it comes to comfort during the festival season, so spray on the sunscreen and bug spray or get a nifty Bugband Wristband to ward off pesky bugs. However, nothing sucks more than feel blah because you aren’t comfortable and there is no shortage of cute and comfy shoes and caps available at all major retailers. Don’t forget the sunglasses and a light sweater for the night time too. Check out this festival fun and ready rolled up MEC Festival Blanket, compact for easy travel and designed to keep the tush dry while relaxing and rolls up easily when you are done.
Style:
Festivals have become breeding grounds for new styles but that doesn’t mean you have to adopt them. Cultural appropriation isn’t cool even if your outfit looked good, so it’s a good idea to just stick with a basic style and then jazz it up. Bright clothing, shoes, and funky backpacks like the ones offered at Parkland MFG or 7 A.M. Enfant are a great fashionable and functional pieces you can don for the weekend.
DIY Headbands:
Supplies:
- Hair elastic
- Fabric glue
- Ribbon
- Scissors
Step 1: measure length of ribbon to fit snugly around your head, snip
Step 2: take one end of the ribbon and wrap it around the elastic, and fasten with fabric glue, hold until secured
Step 3: make sure the length of the ribbon is flat against your head, shiny side up, and fasten the other end around the elastic, secure with glue
That’s it! A simple headband within a matter of minutes. Add flowers, sequins, beads, feathers, or any other little trinkets that catch your eye.
Main Image Photo Credit: Huffington Post
Geeta Wahab
Author
A home décor addict, foodie at heart and techie nerd in her soul, Geeta has been with ANOKHI for over 5 years. Starting as an intern in the events section, she is gleefully channeling her love for lifestyle as the Home & Travel Editor. A teacup collector and dessert lover, Geeta is always on ...
COMMENTS
Anokhi DIY
