Healthy Spelt & Quinoa Flour Chapatti-Roti Recipe

Anokhi DIY Awesome Recipes Sep 28, 2017

Pooja Rao

by  

If you are carb-conscious but still want to enjoy the good old chapatti/roti, then you should definitely give this healthy spelt & quinoa flour chapatti-roti recipe a try.  These rotis are soft and fluffy — you’d never guess that it’s spelt.

Ingredients:

  • 5 parts Spelt flour to 1 part Quinoa flour
  • Slighly Warm Water (enough to form into a sticky dough – about 1/3 of the amount of dough)
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil – 1-2 Tbsp
Healthy Spelt & Quinoa Flour Chapatti-Roti Recipe: The quinoa element is a surprising twist! Photo Credit: Forbes.com

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients to make the roti dough.  Separate the dough into balls which are slightly larger than a golf ball.
  2. Heat a non-stick pan or Tawa.
  3. Roll out the dough to a nice chapatti size.
  4. Place the rolled dough on the palm of one hand and flip it over on to the tawa or pan.
  5. When the color changes on the bottom and bubbles appear on top, turn it over. Once both sides are done, use kitchen tongs to remove the roti from the pan.
  6. Serve hot rotis with your favorite curry, subzi, or simply some tangy mango pickle.
Healthy Spelt & Quinoa Flour Chapatti-Roti Recipe: Yes roti can be healthy when made right! Photo Credit: Pooja Rao

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.werecipes.com

