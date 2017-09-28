Healthy Spelt & Quinoa Flour Chapatti-Roti Recipe
Anokhi DIY Awesome Recipes Sep 28, 2017
If you are carb-conscious but still want to enjoy the good old chapatti/roti, then you should definitely give this healthy spelt & quinoa flour chapatti-roti recipe a try. These rotis are soft and fluffy — you’d never guess that it’s spelt.
Ingredients:
- 5 parts Spelt flour to 1 part Quinoa flour
- Slighly Warm Water (enough to form into a sticky dough – about 1/3 of the amount of dough)
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil – 1-2 Tbsp
Method:
- Combine all ingredients to make the roti dough. Separate the dough into balls which are slightly larger than a golf ball.
- Heat a non-stick pan or Tawa.
- Roll out the dough to a nice chapatti size.
- Place the rolled dough on the palm of one hand and flip it over on to the tawa or pan.
- When the color changes on the bottom and bubbles appear on top, turn it over. Once both sides are done, use kitchen tongs to remove the roti from the pan.
- Serve hot rotis with your favorite curry, subzi, or simply some tangy mango pickle.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.werecipes.com
Pooja Rao
Author
A self-taught home-cook with a passion for what cooking really stands for…Pooja believes that food really feeds the soul not just the stomach. Realtor by profession but a foodie at heart, Pooja’s love for food earned her a spot as one of the Top100 on MasterChef Canada. Follow h...
COMMENTS
