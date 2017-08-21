Delicious And Healthy Tuna Cutlets Recipe
Anokhi DIY Aug 21, 2017
Sometimes we get stuck when it comes to tuna dishes. Not anymore! Here’s our delicious and healthy tuna cutlets recipe.
For those looking for a healthy, nutritious and quick meal idea here’s the perfect one: Tuna Cutlets. Tuna fish has many health benefits including its ability to reduce cardiovascular conditions, stimulate growth and development, lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, assist with weight loss efforts, boost the immune system, increase energy, maintain the health of the skin, increase red blood cell count, help prevent cancer, protect against various kidney diseases, reduce general inflammation, and inhibit cell membrane damage. This recipe can be whipped up in no time and is perfect for a quick weeknight meal.
Ingredients
3 cans canned tuna (I used white flaked tuna)
1 red onion, diced
2 green chilies, chopped
1 inch or 1 tablespoon ginger, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
1/4 teaspoon red chili powder, or to taste
3/4 teaspoon coriander powder
1/2 teaspoon garam masala
Salt, to taste
Freshly cracked pepper, to taste
Handful of cilantro, chopped
2 eggs
1/4 cup whole wheat breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons plus 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Method
- Heat a nonstick frying pan on medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and add the ginger, garlic and green chilies and sautee until the ginger-garlic turns slightly brown.
- Add the red onions and add some salt and cook until the onions turn soft and are caramelized, stirring occasionally.
- Now add all the spices (red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder and garam masala) and mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes. ( Add a little water if you notice that your spices are burning)
- Add the tuna chunks and mix well to ensure that it is coated well with the spices and onions. Cook for 5 minutes and turn off the heat and let it cool. Sprinkle coriander and mix.
- Once the mixture is cool, add the eggs and the breadcrumbs. Mix well and shape into desired-size round patties.
- Heat olive oil and shallow fry the tuna cutlets until each side is golden brown.
- Serve with quinoa and fresh garden salad.
Main Image Photo Credit: alghad.com
Pooja Rao
Author
A self-taught home-cook with a passion for what cooking really stands for…Pooja believes that food really feeds the soul not just the stomach. Realtor by profession but a foodie at heart, Pooja’s love for food earned her a spot as one of the Top100 on MasterChef Canada. Follow h...
Anokhi DIY
