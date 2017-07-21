Decor Tips To Make Your Small Balcony Look Huge!

Having an itty bitty balcony used to be a challenge but not any more with the variety of furniture and accessories available. You just have to be practical and smart when it comes to the space. So get ready with our decor tips for your small balcony.

First things first, measure your balcony. Know what you want to do with the space. Whether it’s a place to sit and have a meal, a smoking nook, a place to have a drink or to sunbathe, or a place to grow a couple plants, knowing what you want will help guide the furniture hunt. As you shop, keep a little measuring tape handy or pick up brochures with sizes to ensure the furniture will fit with a little wiggle room. Leaving a bit of space around the furniture will alleviate feeling cramped or stuck when you are out there.

Truly knowing what you want for the space will narrow the hunt greatly and keep your eyes open to options. Don’t be afraid to get creative. Do some research and check out all retailers that may have outdoor furniture, you never know what may work in the space or be repurposed to work.

Double Purpose

Some furniture is so versatile it can be used both indoor and outdoor as long as you take care of it. The Alexandria Metal Gold Chair from CB2 is a great statement piece that’s compact and is great for just about anywhere, both inside and out. The Blox 32-inch Tall Galvanized Hi-Gloss Planter is another fantastic option from CB2 that can have a dual purpose, for use inside and out, use them as planters or stands for other décor pieces inside.

Accessories and Plants

Accessorizing and having a few plants does not have to be daunting with a tight space as long as you do it well. Look for tall, lean accessories, or bold pops of colour and choose plants that can go indoor once the temperature starts to drop. Choose these pieces based off the furniture you want to put out there. Ensure that you take the plant growth into consideration when purchasing furniture. Give room for the blooms.

Furniture Options

Bistro or conversation sets are perfect for tiny balconies. Sets have become more readily available as living spaces have gotten smaller and loads of retailers are stocking these sets for super reasonable prices. Sears offers the Cambridge 3 piece Bistro Set (see main image) with foldaway table which is perfect to have a spot to eat or relax with a little more space. IKEA also has the Vaddo Outdoor table which is foldable to take down and Vasteron Stools which are stackable, perfect for smaller spaces and super easy to store.

If a set isn’t your thing, fold out lawn chairs, loungers, a sling chair like the Pineapple Sling Chair from HomeSense or benches are perfect. Canadian Tire has some great bench with storage options available that will help the small space go further.

The foldability to the sets are a great feature because you can just fold and tuck them away or if they can manage inclement weather, just covering them up allows for outside storage. Walmart offers up fantastic weather resistant pieces like the hometrends Tuscany 3-Piece Patio Lounge Set, which is great for lounging in all weather. Knowing what you want, where it will go, and where it goes off season are important parts of shopping tor tight spaces.

Main Image Photo Credit: Cambridge 3-pc Bistro Set. IKEA