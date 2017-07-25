Direct From Italy: Our Fabulous Butternut Squash Pasta Recipe

Direct from the Amalfi Coast, we have a fabulous Butternut Squash Pasta recipe for your tastebuds’ delight!

I LOVE Italian food…I mean who doesn’t??? One of the best things I love about Italian food is that it is SO easy to make and yet is full of flavour. Two years ago I had embarked on a cooking trip to Italy and I was fortunate to cook with some of the well known chefs in Amalfi. One of the dishes we cooked was this simple Pasta with Butternut Squash. Easy to make and delicious…this is sure to become one of your favourite “go-to” Italian dish too!

Ingredients:

Butternut Squash – half, chopped into small bite-sized pieces

Garlic – 2 cloves, chopped finely or minced

Extra Virgin Olive Oil – 1 Tbsp (good quality), 1 Tbsp for garnish

Parsley – half cup, chopped finely (reserve some for garnish)

Celery Stock – 1 stock, cut into big chunks

Salt and Pepper – to taste (but I add extra pepper!)

Red Chilli Flakes – 1 Tsp (or to taste)

Vegetable stock – 2 cups (approx)

Pasta – I like to use Fettuccini

Method:

In a pot add the vegetable stock and add ¼ cup chopped parsley and celery in it. Heat the stock (not boil). Once heated through lower the temperature and simmer for about 5 mins. In another pot, boil water (add salt to the water) and cook your pasta al dente. Heat a skillet and once hot add olive oil and the garlic and sauté for a few seconds. Add the squash and sauté for about 2 minutes. With the heat on medium high, put a ladle full of heated stock in the pan, mix and let it boil for a few seconds and cover tightly. After a couple of minutes, check the amount of stock left and add more stock again and cover again and let it cook again. Repeat this method until the squash is fully cooked through and soft but not mushy. (Here you are cooking the squash in the flavored stock) Add salt to taste and cook for about 1-2 minutes. You will still have some stock left in the pan. If you don’t then add a laddle full and cook for a couple of more minutes. Once your pasta is al dente, take the pasta out and place in the pan along with the squash and mix well. Add fresh cracked pepper and garnish it with fresh chopped parsley, some fresh grated parmesan cheese and a drizzle of olive oil.

Enjoy your Butternut Squash Pasta Recipe!

Main Image Photo Credit: Pooja Rao