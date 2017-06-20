With 15 weekends from Memorial Day to Labor Day and the possibility of attending 30 or more wedding events during the season, your wallet is in serious danger. Here are some budget-friendly ideas for the wedding guest geared to keep from falling in debt this wedding season.

July is approaching and you’re wondering how you’re going to survive the rest of the wedding season without taking out a second mortgage on your home just to cover the expenses of outfits, jewelry, and wedding gifts.

With the need to get the latest trend in Indian outfits and the hefty price tag that comes along with it, we’ve compiled a list of tips that will put an ease to all the credit card swiping you’ll be doing this wedding season.

For Absolute Affordability— For an endless variety of ethnic wear at ridiculously affordable prices, Cbazaar has it all. Cbazaar is an online clothing and accessories boutique that has been serving the general public since 1998.

They ship world-wide, offer customized measurements, and have a Ready to Ship collection. Cbazaar offers clothing needs for men, women, and kids at almost 60% off of retail prices. Cbazaar has even partnered up with famous designer, Ritu Kumar, have a team of over 350 fashion designers, and offer a glamorous Bollywood Collection, where the fashion of the celebrities becomes available to you!

Keeping Eyes on the Size—Fashion is important, but having the right look in the right size is even more important. Starting out with just one retail outlet in Jaipur, India in 2000 that turned wildly successful, Utsav Fashion had their online boutique up and running by 2003.

Their affordable collection encompasses over 50,000 of the latest styles at 30% to 60% off with a dedicated collection of Ready to Wear styles in plus size, as well as exclusive tailoring section for stitching Indian styles in bigger sizes. They even curate collections by festivals, colors, body types, zodiac signs, weddings, types of ethnic work – and more. The best part? They offer special discounts when ordering in bulk.

For Unique and Chic—Want creative control of what you wear? Not only does Andaaz Fashion offer a great selection of ethnic wear and accessories for any occasion, they also offer custom design outfits. If you’ve got a vision, Andaaz Fashion’s in house designers are there continuously crafting and creating new ideas and styles that come to life at the press of a button. They have great shipping deals and offer easy returns.

For Discounted Designer— If you won’t get caught in anything other than designer wear, but can’t take the hit to your wallet one more time, then Kalki Fashion is the site for you.

Kalki Fashion is known for their exclusive boutique in Mumbai and have brought their designer wear to the web at great discounted prices. They have been recognized by India TV, The Times of India, India Today, and Bollywood Hungama, just to name a few. They have a section of celebrity outfits, you can purchase at discounts of up to 50%. Check out their Annual Sale section too! They offer 30-day returns and free shipping as long as you meet their price threshold.

For Savvy Swappers —The idea of “hand me downs” just got extremely literal thanks to websites like Once Wear, Vintage Desi, and Didi’s Wardrobe. All three websites give you the chance to sell your gently used or new clothes, well as buy gently used or new clothes.

The selling process is fairly easy, consisting of taking pictures, filling out descriptions and setting your own prices. The buying process is just as simple. Find an outfit you like, at the price you like and it’s yours! Ethnic wear on sites like these are often up to 80% off, including designer outfits. Vintage Desi is the only website that categorizes their outfits by local and international designers, promising the best possible prices on exclusive designer pieces.

Rent It!—Thanks to websites like Borrow It Bindaas, Dress to Empress (Canada-based), and Your Sarista (Canada-based), it’s possible to look fabulous for just one night. All three sites offer rental services, which means you choose an outfit from their special selection of saris, lenghas, and anarkalis, specify your size, and you get your outfit mailed to you in 2 convenient sizes.

When you’re done, just send the outfits back in their pre-stamped packages, they take care of dry cleaning too! If you love your outfit, you can buy it. With Your Sarista, they have specialists who will come to your house and drape your sari for you! If that’s not a Cinderella story, I don’t know what is.

Great Gift Tips: Okay, so you’ve managed to save money on clothes and accessories, but you’re still cringing on the fact that you’ve got to splurge to get the special couple a gift. Here are some gift options that don’t require giving cash and automatically make you look like a caring, gifting ninja.

Weddings can be so stressful for the bride and groom, so why not help them de-stress? Instead of giving cash, include gift cards or vouchers to a couples massage. It’ll be a gift the couple will be sure to remember and appreciate. You can find a deal that suits your budget with websites like Groupon and Local Flavor.

If you know the couple well, you can cater to their likes and hobbies by gifting tickets to an event. Are they music lovers? Send them to a concert. Are they foodies? Send them to a food festival. The possibilities are endless and the budget options are extremely open. Since the bride and groom have probably been pulling out their hair since day one of wedding planning, this gift should inspire some fun! Browse websites like Ticketmaster or Breakaway Experiences to find the perfect adventure.

Weddings can be pure chaos, so as a gift, send the couple to a place that embodies only peace and nature: a winery. Wineries can be the perfect gift to calm the storm. Some local wineries include lunch, tours of the vineyard and much more. Reserving a spot for the couple can be extremely affordable if you call up your local wineries and vineyards. If you need some help, check out Viator.

Alright, so you can only spare chump change for the gift, but don’t want to look cheap? Sending a thoughtful gift to the home of the couple can be the perfect escape. Let the couple know you care about their marriage by sending them monogrammed towels, couples mugs, his and hers pillowcases, personalized picture frames, etc. The options are absolutely endless and budget friendly. Check out Uncommon Goods, Not on the High Street, and even Etsy for unique gift options.

Now that you’ve armed yourself with some moola saving tips, you can thoroughly enjoy the free food of these festivities and please, don’t forget to dance all night long.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.myshaadi.in