DIY: Brown Sugar Cheesecake Recipe Sweeten Up The Holiday Season

Nov 27, 2017

Devika Goberdhan

The holidays, although they’re meant to be a grand ol’ time with your nearest and dearest family and friends, often become a mad dash to finish the shopping, the decorating, the food prep, the gift-wrapping and the party going. Check out our brown sugar cheesecake recipe.
Brown Sugar Cheesecake Recipe
Brown Sugar Cheesecake Recipe: Take the stress out of bringing an impressive dish to holiday parties with this luxurious treat. Photo Credit: www.wp.com
It can be overwhelming, to say the least! That’s why I am here: to help you knock at least one of these tasks off of your list with this delectable and simple rich brown sugar cheesecake recipe that is sure to wow any crowd. It’s also a great make-ahead that you can whip up during the week so that you are armed and ready for all of the weekend get-togethers during the holiday season.
This cheesecake recipe calls for a reasonable amount of ingredients that you’ll either already have on hand or are easy to find. For example, this cheesecake recipe calls for brown sugar that adds a unique sweetness and colour to the cake, and ginger, which is commonly used to add zing to South Asian dishes. Most importantly though, these mini desserts call for minimal effort on your part, because let’s face it, you’re only one person and you don’t want to be messing around with a 48-step recipe when you’ve got a million other things to do.
Brown Sugar Cheesecake Recipe: Not only can ginger add a subtle peppery kick to any dish, but it can also has many health benefits, including soothing an aching tummy. Photo Credit: www.saludmovil.com
Ingredients
1¼ cup graham crackers (or crushed Nilla cookies)
¼ teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 packages cream cheese (8 ounces per package)
2 eggs
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon lemon zest
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 cup brown sugar
Optional: ½ cup thinly sliced candied ginger or fresh berries
What You’ll Need
24-cup mini cupcake pan (non-stick)
Themed (or what you have on hand) mini cupcake liners
Brown Sugar Cheesecake Recipe: This recipe proves that graham crackers are for more than just s’mores. Photo Credit: www.frugalfarmwife.com
Instructions
  • The first thing you’ll need to do is prepare your graham cracker base. Begin by pulsing your graham crackers in a food processor (or toss them into a sturdy Ziploc bag and get all of your daily aggressions out with something heavy). Transfer your crumbs to a bowl and mix in six tablespoons of butter until all of your cookie crumbs are coated.
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • Line your cupcake tin with cupcake liners.
  • Using a tablespoon, add a scoop of the crushed cookie base into the muffin tin and, using your fingers, press in the mixture to make sure the base is even. Transfer the filled cupcake pan into the oven to bake for approximately five minutes. This will allow your base to set.
  • While those puppies are in the oven, you can get to work on the best part: the cream cheese mixture. I find it’s easier to work with the cream cheese when it’s at room temperature, and I would highly recommend using a hand mixer (or a stand mixer if you’ve got one). First, you’ll need to add your cream cheese to a bowl (use a deep one to avoid too much splatter) and mix for a couple minutes (it should have a more airy consistency when done). Then, you’ll need to add your eggs (individually) and mix. Now it’s time to add some flavour and sweetness to the mix by tumbling in your brown sugar, lemon juice, ground ginger, salt, lemon zest, and vanilla. Using your mixer, whip up the mixture until it’s all married together in the bowl smoothly.
Brown Sugar Cheesecake Recipe: Now this is a bowl of goodness that I would willingly dive into Photo Credit: www.devilsfoodkitchen.com
  • Once your bases have finished baking, lower the heat to about 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Let them cool down before pouring in your cream cheese mixture.
  • After you’ve filled your cupcake tins with your scrumptious cream cheese elixir, it’s time to pop the tray back into the oven for about 20 minutes (or until the cheesecakes are firm).
  • Now, this is the hard part (no you can’t dive into these sweet treats just yet): once you’ve removed the mini-cheesecakes from the oven, they will need to cool and then chill in the fridge for a minimum of four hours (or more if you can even stand it).
  • If you’d like to, top each mini-cheesecake with candied ginger or fresh berries to beautify it (we often eat with our eyes after after all), plate and devour.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.cloudfront.net
