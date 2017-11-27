DIY: Brown Sugar Cheesecake Recipe Sweeten Up The Holiday Season
Anokhi DIY Awesome Recipes Nov 27, 2017
¼ teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 packages cream cheese (8 ounces per package)
2 eggs
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon lemon zest
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 cup brown sugar
Optional: ½ cup thinly sliced candied ginger or fresh berries
- The first thing you’ll need to do is prepare your graham cracker base. Begin by pulsing your graham crackers in a food processor (or toss them into a sturdy Ziploc bag and get all of your daily aggressions out with something heavy). Transfer your crumbs to a bowl and mix in six tablespoons of butter until all of your cookie crumbs are coated.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Line your cupcake tin with cupcake liners.
- Using a tablespoon, add a scoop of the crushed cookie base into the muffin tin and, using your fingers, press in the mixture to make sure the base is even. Transfer the filled cupcake pan into the oven to bake for approximately five minutes. This will allow your base to set.
- While those puppies are in the oven, you can get to work on the best part: the cream cheese mixture. I find it’s easier to work with the cream cheese when it’s at room temperature, and I would highly recommend using a hand mixer (or a stand mixer if you’ve got one). First, you’ll need to add your cream cheese to a bowl (use a deep one to avoid too much splatter) and mix for a couple minutes (it should have a more airy consistency when done). Then, you’ll need to add your eggs (individually) and mix. Now it’s time to add some flavour and sweetness to the mix by tumbling in your brown sugar, lemon juice, ground ginger, salt, lemon zest, and vanilla. Using your mixer, whip up the mixture until it’s all married together in the bowl smoothly.
- Once your bases have finished baking, lower the heat to about 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Let them cool down before pouring in your cream cheese mixture.
- After you’ve filled your cupcake tins with your scrumptious cream cheese elixir, it’s time to pop the tray back into the oven for about 20 minutes (or until the cheesecakes are firm).
- Now, this is the hard part (no you can’t dive into these sweet treats just yet): once you’ve removed the mini-cheesecakes from the oven, they will need to cool and then chill in the fridge for a minimum of four hours (or more if you can even stand it).
- If you’d like to, top each mini-cheesecake with candied ginger or fresh berries to beautify it (we often eat with our eyes after after all), plate and devour.
Devika Goberdhan
Author
Devika is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Within this, her passion and research throughout her graduate studies focused on immigrants in Canada, which is an important topic that has inspired her to share her interests with others! Devika writes on current news...
