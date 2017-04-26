Anokhi DIY / Body Fantasies Scents Will Have You Ready To Indulge In This Summer!

Body Fantasies Scents Will Have You Ready To Indulge In This Summer!

Anokhi DIY Apr 26, 2017

Just sit back, take a whiff, and get transported to your happy place with these intoxicating scents by Body Fantasies. (Sorry, but flip flops and sand not included.)

What’s a day without being able to slather on your favourite moisturizer or body spray and know that you’ll conquer the day smelling like a goddess? Thanks to Body Fantasies, you won’t ever have to worry about that. They’ve created a luxurious line with a range of exhilarating scents and fragrances, ready to tickle every nose out there. They’ve included body sprays, moisturizers, body washes and more. Whether you prefer sweet, fruity, musky or sexy, they’ve got a scent for you.  What’s even better is that they are affordable at just $8.99 CDN, readily available at Shoppers Drug Mart and Wal-Mart, and they do not test on animals.

 

Body Fantasies Sweet Crush

Feel the excitement of being swept off your feet with Body Fantasies Signature Sweet Crush Fragrance Body Spray. A lush sweetness of pink jasmine and sugared berries is swirled with a creamy blend of vanilla capturing the moment of irresistible temptation sure to make your heart flutter.

  • Formulated with only the finest quality fragrance oils in flirty, uplifting scents.
  • On-the-go size for your purse, car or exercise bag.
  • Top notes: red berries, pineapple cassis.
  • Middle notes: green apple, star jasmine, lily of the valley.
  • Dry down: cashmere wood, crystalized sugar, musk.

DIY Tip: To make this scent last all day long, spray on the inner part of your elbow where the skin is the thinnest.

Body Fantasies
Body Fantasies Sweet Crush Fragrance Body Spray, $8.99 CDN. Photo Credit: http://bodyfantasies.pdcbrandsusa.com

Body Fantasies Coconut Fantasy

Imagine sipping a frosted beverage on a sunny beach. Body Fantasies Signature Coconut Fantasy is a tropical, fruity sensation, with starfruit, pineapple and coconut, combined with exotic florals. It captures the essence of any vacation, near or far.

  • 8oz of coconut body spray with an easy-to-spray top.
  • Top notes: starfruit nectar, white pineapple, waterfall accord.
  • Middle notes: sugared orchid, wild amazon jasmine.
  • Dry down: teak, sweet musk, coconut palm, cream of coconut.

DIY Tip: Give your hair a dose of this tropical scent by spraying it onto your hair brush and combing through your hair.

Body Fantasies
Body Fantasies Coconut Fantasy Fragrance Body Spray, $8.99 CDN. Photo Credit: http://bodyfantasies.pdcbrandsusa.com

 

Body Fantasies Signature Fresh White Musk

Their best-selling fragrance. Wrap yourself up in this special blend of moisturizers, including shea butter and vitamin E. Fresh White Musk is made with natural scents of bright white floral and a mix of soft musks and is guaranteed to make you feel fresh, bright and energized.

DIY Tip: Just like body spray, you can put a dab of moisturizer behind your ears to not only moisturize, but be reminded of the scent all day long.

Body Fantasies
Body Fantasies Fresh White Musk Fragrance Moisturizer, $8.99 CDN. Photo Credit: http://bodyfantasies.pdcbrandsusa.com

 

Body Fantasies Signature Twilight Mist Moisture Infused Fragrance Body Wash

Many body washes or shower gels infused with fragrance can dry out your skin, but Body Fantasies has you covered with moisture infused body washes. Twilight Mist takes you to a mesmerizing and mysterious level. It’s like a suspense novel in a bottle. You’ll become infatuated with this scent in no time.

  • Top notes: mandarin, coconut, fresh plum.
  • Middle notes: magnolia, tuberose, tiger, orchid, violet.
  • Dry notes: sandalwood, creamy musk, tonka bean, vanilla.

DIY Tip: Sure, you can lather up in the shower, but wouldn’t you rather grab a good book, a glass of wine and get in the tub? A swirl of Twilight Mist in running water and you’ll feel pampered like never before.

 

Body Fantasies
Body Fantasies Twilight Mist Body Wash, $8.99 CDN.  Photo Credit: http://bodyfantasies.pdcbrandsusa.com/

 

You can find everything Body Fantasies has to offer right here.

Main Image Photo Credit: Body Fantasies

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

