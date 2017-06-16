Anokhi DIY / Fashion & Beauty / Beauty Trends at Cannes International Film Festival 2017

Beauty Trends at Cannes International Film Festival 2017

Anokhi DIY Fashion & Beauty Jun 16, 2017

Marriska Fernandes

by  

Sure, the fashion game was on point on the iconic red carpet but we couldn’t help but drool over the fabulous beauty trends at Cannes International Film Festival as well! Check out our faves! 

This year, Cannes was once again the epitome of fashion, style and beauty as some of the season’s hot trends made the rounds. Bollywood celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet with flamboyance and sported some of the hottest beauty trends. Here are some of the top Cannes 2017 beauty trends.

Smoky Eyes
Smoky eyes in colours like gold and green were pretty hot on the red carpet. Deepika Padukone sported emerald green eye shadow matching her chic green gown. Style queen Sonam Kapoor chose to go gold with her gold outfit. These smoky looks certainly kept these leading ladies at the top of the trends list.

 

Beauty Trends at Cannes
Beauty Trends at Cannes: Deepika Padukone at Cannes Film Festival 2017. Photo Credit: instagram.com/thevalgarland

 

Beauty Trends at Cannes
Beauty Trends at Cannes: Sonam Kapoor at Cannes Film Festival 2017. Photo Credit: instagram.com/namratasoni

Bold Lips
Bold hues were splashing all over the red carpet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sported a splash of colour for each day at Cannes. From coral to magenta, Ash complemented her brilliantly bright lips with striking blue eyeliners. Deepika also sported burgundy lips on the carpet as did Amy Jackson.

Beauty Trends at Cannes: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival 2017
Beauty Trends at Cannes: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival 2017. Photo Credit: instagram.com/charlottewillermakeup

 

Beauty Trends at Cannes
Beauty Trends at Cannes: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival 2017. Photo Credit: instagram.com/charlottewillermakeup

 

Beauty Trends at Cannes
Beauty Trends at Cannes: Deepika Padukone at Cannes Film Festival 2017. Photo Credit: instagram.com/deepikapadukone

 

Beauty Trends at Cannes
Beauty Trends at Cannes: Amy Jackson at Cannes Film Festival 2017. Photo Credit: instagram.com/iamamyjackson

Winged Eyeliners
Apart from Ash’s winged eyeliner looks, even Shruti Hassan sported black winged eye looks that created a smoky look.

Beauty Trends at Cannes
Beauty Trends at Cannes: Shruti Hassan at Cannes Film Festival 2017. Photo Credit: instagram.com/shrutzhaasan

Soft Pink
Sonam Kapoor sported a lot of pink in her beauty palette at Cannes. From baby pink lips and eye shadow to hot pink, she went for a romantic, wispy do. Looks like these divas have called the shots for this season’s trends!

Beauty Trends at Cannes
Beauty Trends at Cannes: Sonam Kapoor at Cannes Film Festival 2017. Photo Credit: instagram.com/sonamkapoor

 

Beauty Trends at Cannes
Beauty Trends at Cannes: Sonam Kapoor at Cannes Film Festival 2017. Photo Credit: instagram.com/sonamkapoor

 

Main Image Photo Credit: L-R: instagram.com/thevalgarland, instagram.com/charlottewillermakeup, instagram.com/namratasoni

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Marriska Fernandes

Marriska Fernandes

Author

Marriska is a passionate writer/blogger. Being born and raised in Dubai, this twenty-something is now exploring her new hometown, Toronto.  She has a passion for fashion, entertainment and pop culture. Her portfolio includes a tete-a-tete with Nelly Furtado, Veronica Chail, Hema Malini, Sonu So...

COMMENTS

DIY: Must-Have Liquid Matte Lipsticks

DIY: Vegetarian Kebabs Recipe With A Tandoori Twist

Check Out Our Favourite Spring 2017 Nail Trends!

Body Fantasies Scents Will Have You Ready To Indulge In This Summer!

DIY: Treat Dark Circles And Shadows With Vasanti Cosmetics

Give Rice A Healthy Twist With Our Cauliflower Rice Recipe!

DIY Review of Charlotte's Bum Butter With Our Must-Have Tips!

DIY: Review Of Monika Deol’s STELLAR* Makeup Collection With Tips

DIY: Bread Pudding Recipe With South Asian Spices

DIY: This Spring's Top New Beauty Products To Try Out

DIY: Reinvented Makki Ki Ghaat Cornmeal Porridge Recipe

DIY: Body Contour Tips To Accentuate Your Assets In A Sari

DIY Healthy Turkey Keema Masala Recipe

5 Key Beauty Products For Your Winter Hair Care

Check Out These 3 Naan Pizza Recipes Perfect For Your Tastebuds

DIY: Curried Cauliflower Florets Recipe

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anokhi DIY

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology

Dave Chappelle Returns | Priyanka Chopra back in Bollywood | Forbes Highest Paid Celebs
Current News

Our Hot List Of June 2017 Bollywood Films To Watch!

FEATURED

Business & Technology
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
Business & Technology

Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"
Fashion & Beauty

Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'
Culture & Lifestyle

Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'
Business & Technology

Protecting Your Privacy Online
Fashion & Beauty

Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

Trending

All Episodes

Dave Chappelle Returns | Priyanka Chopra back in Bollywood | Forbes Highest Paid Celebs
Fashion & Beauty

Beauty Trends at Cannes International Film Festival 2017
List It!

Our Hot List Of June 2017 Bollywood Films To Watch!
List It!
T-Fal Multicooker with accessories

The T-Fal Multicooker Series Is The Condo Dweller's Dream Appliance
Inspiration

OCTV: T.A.P.E. #ThisIsMyBeauty Fireside Chat With Melinda Shankar Pt. 1
Business & Technology

The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!

Popular

All Episodes

Dave Chappelle Returns | Priyanka Chopra back in Bollywood | Forbes Highest Paid Celebs
Fashion & Beauty

Beauty Trends at Cannes International Film Festival 2017
List It!

Our Hot List Of June 2017 Bollywood Films To Watch!
List It!
T-Fal Multicooker with accessories

The T-Fal Multicooker Series Is The Condo Dweller's Dream Appliance
Inspiration

OCTV: T.A.P.E. #ThisIsMyBeauty Fireside Chat With Melinda Shankar Pt. 1
Business & Technology

The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!