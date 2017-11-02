Warm up your soul with this spicy autumn soup! Check out our 5-ingredient butternut squash soup and garlic naan recipe!

All you need is a Butternut Squash along with some staples around the house and you have an impressive soup that you can serve your guests with, curl up to at home on your couch or pack it for lunch.

Ingredients:

1 Butternut Squash

4 Garlic cloves

1 White Onion

2 Tbsp Maple Syrup

1/2 teaspoon Paprika

Salt & Pepper to taste

1 Liter Boiling water

Method:

In a baking tray place a butternut squash cut in half with the seeds scooped out. Add whole garlic cloves and quartered onion. Season with salt and pepper and bake at 350 for 1 hour or until you can put a knife through the squash. Boil water in a kettle. In a large pot scoop out the butternut squash with a spoon and add the roasted garlic and onion. Pour the boiled water then add paprika and maple syrup. Cook the soup for 30 – 45 minutes on medium to high heat uncovered. Take it off the heat and use a hand blender to blend the soup. You can also cool it and blitz the soup in a blender in batches. Warm up the blended soup for 20 minutes just before serving and enjoy with Garlic Naan.

Garlic Naan: Chop up some garlic and mix it with olive oil. Take frozen or packaged naan and cut into triangles. On a baking sheet place the naan and spoon over garlic and oil mixture. Bake for 12 – 15 minutes at 350 or until crispy. Enjoy with soups and dips!

Main Image Photocredit: thismuslimgirlbakes.blogspot.ca