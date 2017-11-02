Anokhi DIY / Awesome Recipes / DIY: 5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup & Garlic Naan Recipe

DIY: 5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup & Garlic Naan Recipe

Anokhi DIY Awesome Recipes Nov 02, 2017

Naemah Abid

by  

Warm up your soul with this spicy autumn soup! Check out our 5-ingredient butternut squash soup and garlic naan recipe! 

All you need is a Butternut Squash along with some staples around the house and you have an impressive soup that you can serve your guests with, curl up to at home on your couch or pack it for lunch.

Ingredients:

1 Butternut Squash

4 Garlic cloves

1 White Onion

2 Tbsp Maple Syrup

1/2 teaspoon Paprika

Salt & Pepper to taste

1 Liter Boiling water

5-ingredient butternut squash soup and garlic naan recipe
5-ingredient butternut squash soup and garlic naan recipe: Butternut squash is where it’s at! Photocredit: Naemah Abid

Method:

  1. In a baking tray place a butternut squash cut in half with the seeds scooped out. Add whole garlic cloves and quartered onion. Season with salt and pepper and bake at 350 for 1 hour or until you can put a knife through the squash.
  2. Boil water in a kettle.
  3. In a large pot scoop out the butternut squash with a spoon and add the roasted garlic and onion. Pour the boiled water then add paprika and maple syrup.
  4. Cook the soup for 30 – 45 minutes on medium to high heat uncovered.
  5. Take it off the heat and use a hand blender to blend the soup. You can also cool it and blitz the soup in a blender in batches.
  6. Warm up the blended soup for 20 minutes just before serving and enjoy with Garlic Naan.
5-ingredient butternut squash soup and garlic naan recipe
5-ingredient butternut squash soup and garlic naan recipe: Yummy garlic naan is perfect for this soup! Photocredit: www.india.com

Garlic Naan: Chop up some garlic and mix it with olive oil. Take frozen or packaged naan and cut into triangles. On a baking sheet place the naan and spoon over garlic and oil mixture. Bake for 12 – 15 minutes at 350 or until crispy. Enjoy with soups and dips!

Main Image Photocredit: thismuslimgirlbakes.blogspot.ca

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Naemah Abid

Naemah Abid

Author

Born in Saudi Arabia and originally from Pakistan, this Canadian immigrant is all too familiar with airport life. After taking her first pleasure trip abroad post-graduation, Naemah was hit with the travel bug. Find this frequent traveller sharing pictures and experiences, offering up advice and tra...

COMMENTS

DIY: This Lamb Stew Recipe Is Comfort Food At Its Finest

DIY Recipe: Dry Moong Dal For A Healthy Snack

Step-By-Step Candle-Lit Diwali DIY Beauty Tips

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Holistic Health Mantra For Her Post-Baby Body

Scrumptious Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice And Peas Recipe

Healthy Spelt & Quinoa Flour Chapatti-Roti Recipe

DIY: Keep That Summer Vibe Going With This Spicy And Succulent Lamb Recipe!

The Best Beauty Looks At TIFF 2017 & DIY Tips!

Key Financial and Life Tips To Get You And Your Kids Ready For School

4 Key Rules To Avoid Relationship Roadblocks

Delicious And Healthy Tuna Cutlets Recipe

DIY: Tips On How to Be Your Own Best Friend

Get Some Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard

Decor Tips To Make Your Small Balcony Look Huge!

Direct From Italy: Our Fabulous Butternut Squash Pasta Recipe

DIY: Add Zing To Your Summer With Our Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anokhi DIY

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology

Our Valued Sponsors at T.A.P.E #ThisIsMyStyle Event
Current News

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — Performers & Charity Partner Announced!

FEATURED

Anokhi Today

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — Performers & Charity Partner Announced!
Anokhi Today

5 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017—Tickets On Sale Now!
Anokhi Today

ANOKHI TODAY: 6 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017!
Anokhi Today

ANOKHI TODAY: 7 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 – First Round Of Sponsors Announced
Anokhi Today

Gurinder Chadha's Personal Quest To Make "Viceroy's House"
Anokhi Today

Must-Note Thanksgiving Prep Tips & Recipes By T-Fal

Trending

The Reimagined Sari: The Second-Coming Of The Six Yard Drape
Anokhi Today

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — Performers & Charity Partner Announced!
Awesome Recipes

DIY: 5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup & Garlic Naan Recipe
All Episodes

Our Valued Sponsors at T.A.P.E #ThisIsMyStyle Event

Popular

All Episodes

Our Valued Sponsors at T.A.P.E #ThisIsMyStyle Event
Inspiration

T.A.P.E #ThisIsMyStyle Highlights Part II
Inspiration

The Reimagined Sari: The Second-Coming Of The Six Yard Drape
Awesome Recipes

DIY: 5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup & Garlic Naan Recipe
Awesome Recipes

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — Performers & Charity Partner Announced!
Awesome Recipes

5 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017—Tickets On Sale Now!