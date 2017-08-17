DIY: 4 Key Ways For Newlyweds To Get Their Finances In Order

DIY: 4 Key Ways For Newlyweds To Get Their Finances In Order

Aug 17, 2017

Kunjal Mehta

by  

Now that the wedding festivities have ended, it’s time for reality. Kunjal Mehta from Edward Jones Investments has 4 key ways for Newlyweds to get their finances in order. 

A marriage is a new financial start. When couples get together there are adjustments to be made, goals to be set, and financial adventures to take. Share information. Both partners should be fully aware of each other’s financial situations, from spending to debt to investments. With full financial disclosure, you’ll be better equipped to plan together. Review and establish goals. The sooner you set financial goals, the better your chances of reaching them.

Budget! Budget! Budget! 

Do you want to buy a new home or move up in the housing market? What about a retirement savings strategy? How much will those goals cost and how long will it take to reach them? Budget. Create a budget that will allow you to save and invest enough to reach your goals.

4 Key Ways For Newlyweds To Get Their Finances In Order
4 Key Ways For Newlyweds To Get Their Finances In Order: Never underestimate the power of a good budget. Photo Credit: weddingwish.co

A good budget will help identify how much you earn and spend, and how to divert more income to savings. Decide how finances will be managed. Will one spouse be responsible for a larger percentage of bills and expenses, or will they be shared equally? Will you have joint savings and investments? Who will physically handle financial transactions?

Pay Down Debt: 

This is stating the obvious but most-often overlooked in the afterglow of a wedding.  If you owe money, particularly high-interest debt such as credit card balances, formulate a plan to pay it off. Consider ways to reduce borrowing costs-for example, setting up a home equity line of credit if you own a house and quickly paying off any amounts you borrow.

4 Key Ways For Newlyweds To Get Their Finances In Order
4 Key Ways For Newlyweds To Get Their Finances In Order: After the wedding spending spree it’s time to buckle down and get rid of debt. Photo Credit: Financial Post

Get Life Insurance:

Reality check: Life insurance is a necessity when you’re married. The last thing you want is for your spouse or family to be left in dire financial straits if something happens to you. Consider disability and critical care insurance as well. Make or update wills. Both partners should have up-to-date wills. This means jointly discussing estate planning needs and goals. You should also have powers of attorney for financial and personal care, in case one of you is unable to manage your financial or personal affairs because of illness or injury.

4 Key Ways For Newlyweds To Get Their Finances In Order
4 Key Ways For Newlyweds To Get Their Finances In Order: It’s never too early to start thinking about your life insurance. Photo Credit: RinggitPlus.com

Establish An Emergency Fund: 

Keep six to nine months’ combined living expenses in an emergency fund. If you run into financial difficulty-perhaps one of you could fall ill or lose your job-an emergency fund can help you get through. One final tip. It’s a good idea to get help from financial experts. At this stage of life couples can benefit from professional advice, including the services of a financial advisor. With the right advice you can ensure your financial life together gets started on the right note.

Speak with your financial advisor to create a long-term strategy that can help meet your needs today and into the future.

Reported by: Kunjal Mehta, Financial Advisor – Edward Jones Investments. 3621 Hwy 7 East, Markham ON, L3R0G6. Office: (905)947-1165, Mobile: (647)[email protected]

Edward Jones, Member Canadian Investor Protection Fund.

* Insurance and annuities are offered by Edward Jones Insurance Agency (except in Quebec). In Quebec, insurance and annuities are offered by Edward Jones Insurance Agency (Quebec), Inc.

 Kunjal Mehta  is a GTA-based Financial Advisor serving the Province of Ontario in partnership with Edward Jones Investments. His vision for his practice is to help clients achieve their financial goals utilizing his skill and knowledge that have been developed over the course of a 10-year career in the Financial Services Industry and Capital Markets Trading.

Main Image Photo Credit: RinggitPlus.com 

 

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

COMMENTS

T.A.P.E's Final Round Of Speakers For Sunday's #ThisIsMyStyle Event!

6 Summer-To-Fall Street Style Trends That He Needs Now!

10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists

T.A.P.E’s Newest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event

DIY: Tips On How to Be Your Own Best Friend

Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School

George Clooney Funds Schools in Lebanon | Priyanka+Madhuri Collaborate | Kendrick+Rihanna's 'Loyalty'

Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards

Get Some Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard

T.A.P.E Announces Latest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event!

Priyanka Chopra To Produce New Show On Madhuri Dixit

Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!

Decor Tips To Make Your Small Balcony Look Huge!

T.A.P.E Announces Presenters For #ThisIsMyStyle Event

Direct From Italy: Our Fabulous Butternut Squash Pasta Recipe

IIFA 2017 | Aladdin cast announced | Mindy Kaling Pregnant?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology
4 Key Financial Tips For Newlyweds

DIY: 4 Key Ways For Newlyweds To Get Their Finances In Order
Current News
Style

6 Summer-To-Fall Street Style Trends That He Needs Now!

FEATURED

Business & Technology
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
Business & Technology

Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"
Fashion & Beauty

Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'
Culture & Lifestyle

Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'
Business & Technology

Protecting Your Privacy Online
Fashion & Beauty

Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

Trending

Fashion & Style
Style

6 Summer-To-Fall Street Style Trends That He Needs Now!
List It!
International

10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists
List It!
4 Key Financial Tips For Newlyweds

DIY: 4 Key Ways For Newlyweds To Get Their Finances In Order
List It!

T.A.P.E's Final Round Of Speakers For Sunday's #ThisIsMyStyle Event!

Popular

Anokhi Today

T.A.P.E's Final Round Of Speakers For Sunday's #ThisIsMyStyle Event!
Anokhi Today
4 Key Financial Tips For Newlyweds

DIY: 4 Key Ways For Newlyweds To Get Their Finances In Order
Anokhi Today
Newest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle

T.A.P.E’s Newest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event
Fashion & Style
Style

6 Summer-To-Fall Street Style Trends That He Needs Now!
List It!
International

10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists
Tips & Tricks Galore
Be Your Own Best Friend

DIY: Tips On How to Be Your Own Best Friend