It’s road trip season! So bust your road trip woes with our road trip tips!

Taking road trips with family or friends can be a lot of fun. But sometimes as we South Asians like to do, is cram too many of us in a small car and drive around endlessly. Let us rescue you with 10 ways geared to make your road trip more enjoyable and less daunting.

1. Pack Snacks

If you are not having a good time on a road trip, you are most likely hangry (hungry and angry). Make sure that you bring a variety of snacks for everyone. Ditch chips for potato filled bread pakoras – these store well and taste just as good at room temperature. If you do crave something crunchy then bhel travels well in ziplock bags. Even dare to try making Indian Snack Bars.

2. Catch Some ZZZZs

Feeling irritable? It could be the lack of sleep catching up to you. Be sure to bring along with you earplugs, sleeping eye masks and maybe a neck pillow so you can take a nap on the go. You can purchase one from Amazon for $12.97 CDN that comes with its own bag.

3. Pump Up Some Tunes

Fighting over whose playlist is the best? Sit back, relax and leave the DJing to Gaana music app. Gaana radio allows you to pick a genres that play both Bollywood songs and English hits. It has a vast music library and searching songs is a breeze. Best of all it is compatible with iOS, Windows phone, Blackberry and Android.

4. Offline Maps

If you are traveling where you will not have data, Google’s got your back! Google Maps allows you to download maps of individual cities to be used offline. Even on airplane mode all you gotta do is turn your location on and punch in the address and Google Maps will guide you. You can search for restaurants, points of interest and the closest McDonalds just as usual without internet or wifi. Another really good option is MAPS.ME that can be used offline and lets you manage your trips.

5. Play Games & Stay Busy

Bring along iPads and Nintendos for the long drive. But what happens when the battery runs out? Be sure to give yourself and the kids a digital break. You can play old school road trip games like 20 questions or name countries, cities or foods alphabetically. You’ll be surprised that these games will turn into conversations, the conversations into stronger bonds and everlasting memories. One really good option is to play Canadian Trivia Game available at Walmart for $24.99 CDN.

6. Colouring Books

Colouring Books take no space to store and crayons keep well in a ziplock bag. You can take them out to distract the kids for some time. With crayons if the kids colour the seats, you can wipe it right off. You can get colouring books for Frozen or Transformers available at Party City Canada for $1.29 CDN and crayons easily at the dollar store.

7. Story Time

You can’t really read a book on a roadtrip. There isn’t enough light and an odd bump here and there ruins the magic. Buy you can listen to a book! Audible app narrates books to you. You can listen to inspiration books, self help books or maybe turn on Harry Potter to enjoy with the kids. The entire series is available on the app that you can access for 14.95 per month.

8. Restaurant Finder

Getting tired of coffee stops and eating at McDonalds — find restaurant in the area with LocalEats. Missing Indian food? Search by cuisine and let the app be your guide.

9. Emergency Kit

Traveling by yourself, friends or kids — you should always be ready to tackle an emergency situation. Having an emergency kit ready in your car is key. Keep flares, torch and a jack handy for car related emergencies. Also have bandaids, Tylenol and Pepto Bismol handy for personal emergencies. You can purchase a ready made kit online at at various locations including Wayfair.ca for $71.99 CDN.

10. Handle Those Parking Tickets

When traveling, it is a nuisance getting a parking ticket in a foreign city. The brand new Ticketpay app helps you by letting you pay or fight a ticket with just one finger. All you have to do is have an account with your payment information then either punch in the ticket number and date or take a picture or upload one from your gallery and the ticket is taken care of. And you can continue to blaze your road trip trail with peace of mind.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.mesxp.com