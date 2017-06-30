10 Tips To Make Your Road Trip More Tolerable
Anokhi Buzz List It! Jun 30, 2017
It’s road trip season! So bust your road trip woes with our road trip tips!
Taking road trips with family or friends can be a lot of fun. But sometimes as we South Asians like to do, is cram too many of us in a small car and drive around endlessly. Let us rescue you with 10 ways geared to make your road trip more enjoyable and less daunting.
1. Pack Snacks
If you are not having a good time on a road trip, you are most likely hangry (hungry and angry). Make sure that you bring a variety of snacks for everyone. Ditch chips for potato filled bread pakoras – these store well and taste just as good at room temperature. If you do crave something crunchy then bhel travels well in ziplock bags. Even dare to try making Indian Snack Bars.
2. Catch Some ZZZZs
Feeling irritable? It could be the lack of sleep catching up to you. Be sure to bring along with you earplugs, sleeping eye masks and maybe a neck pillow so you can take a nap on the go. You can purchase one from Amazon for $12.97 CDN that comes with its own bag.
3. Pump Up Some Tunes
Fighting over whose playlist is the best? Sit back, relax and leave the DJing to Gaana music app. Gaana radio allows you to pick a genres that play both Bollywood songs and English hits. It has a vast music library and searching songs is a breeze. Best of all it is compatible with iOS, Windows phone, Blackberry and Android.
4. Offline Maps
If you are traveling where you will not have data, Google’s got your back! Google Maps allows you to download maps of individual cities to be used offline. Even on airplane mode all you gotta do is turn your location on and punch in the address and Google Maps will guide you. You can search for restaurants, points of interest and the closest McDonalds just as usual without internet or wifi. Another really good option is MAPS.ME that can be used offline and lets you manage your trips.
5. Play Games & Stay Busy
Bring along iPads and Nintendos for the long drive. But what happens when the battery runs out? Be sure to give yourself and the kids a digital break. You can play old school road trip games like 20 questions or name countries, cities or foods alphabetically. You’ll be surprised that these games will turn into conversations, the conversations into stronger bonds and everlasting memories. One really good option is to play Canadian Trivia Game available at Walmart for $24.99 CDN.
6. Colouring Books
Colouring Books take no space to store and crayons keep well in a ziplock bag. You can take them out to distract the kids for some time. With crayons if the kids colour the seats, you can wipe it right off. You can get colouring books for Frozen or Transformers available at Party City Canada for $1.29 CDN and crayons easily at the dollar store.
7. Story Time
You can’t really read a book on a roadtrip. There isn’t enough light and an odd bump here and there ruins the magic. Buy you can listen to a book! Audible app narrates books to you. You can listen to inspiration books, self help books or maybe turn on Harry Potter to enjoy with the kids. The entire series is available on the app that you can access for 14.95 per month.
8. Restaurant Finder
Getting tired of coffee stops and eating at McDonalds — find restaurant in the area with LocalEats. Missing Indian food? Search by cuisine and let the app be your guide.
9. Emergency Kit
Traveling by yourself, friends or kids — you should always be ready to tackle an emergency situation. Having an emergency kit ready in your car is key. Keep flares, torch and a jack handy for car related emergencies. Also have bandaids, Tylenol and Pepto Bismol handy for personal emergencies. You can purchase a ready made kit online at at various locations including Wayfair.ca for $71.99 CDN.
10. Handle Those Parking Tickets
When traveling, it is a nuisance getting a parking ticket in a foreign city. The brand new Ticketpay app helps you by letting you pay or fight a ticket with just one finger. All you have to do is have an account with your payment information then either punch in the ticket number and date or take a picture or upload one from your gallery and the ticket is taken care of. And you can continue to blaze your road trip trail with peace of mind.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.mesxp.com
Naemah Abid
Author
Born in Saudi Arabia and originally from Pakistan, this Canadian immigrant is all too familiar with airport life. After taking her first pleasure trip abroad post-graduation, Naemah was hit with the travel bug. Find this frequent traveller sharing pictures and experiences, offering up advice and tra...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Here's What To Expect From CBC Music's Two South Asian Web Stations
-
Tips On How To Stretch Your Wallet During Wedding Season
-
Our Hot List Of June 2017 Bollywood Films To Watch!
-
The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
No Dad Left Behind: Our Fabulous Father's Day 2017 Gift Guide
-
4 Key Ways To Be An Efficient Investor
-
Our List Of Bollywood's Best-Dressed At Cannes International Film Festival
-
Best Dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet
-
May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!
-
Our Must-Watch List Of May Bollywood Films
-
Top Five Must-See Docs And Bio Films This Spring!
-
Top 10 Looks At The Star-Studded 2017 Met Gala
-
5 Reasons To Read Love In The Empire
-
5 Reasons To See Anusree Roy In "Little Pretty and the Exceptional"
-
Get Reel Digital: April Hollywood Movies You Must See!
-
Cool April Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Buzz: 5 Key Strategies For Generating Retirement Income
-
Mohsin Hamid And 9 Other South Asian Authors You Need To Know Now
-
5 Iconic Fragrances That Exude The Scents of South Asia
-
Karan Johar and Other Single Celebs Embracing Parenthood
-
March 2017's Latest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Air India All-Female Crew & 6 Others Who Made Women's History
-
Our List Of Cool March Bollywood Films To Watch
-
The Best of Milan Fashion Week: Ready-To-Wear Spring/Summer 2017
-
Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action
-
10 Item Numbers To Set The Sizzle On Valentine's Day
-
Our Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2017: All Cupid-Approved!
-
February's Latest Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!
-
5 Reasons to Watch the Oscar-Nominated La La Land
-
The Women's March: A Snapshot From Around The World
-
Update Your Gadget Collection With These Hot January Releases!
-
Designers Sabyasachi & Christian Louboutin Join Forces Again
-
Top Ten Looks: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fashion & Style Gifts For Her, Him And The Kids
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: For People Who Love Travel And Adventure
-
5 Reasons to Watch Netflix's Obama Biopic, "Barry"
-
Top 5 Must-Watch Films at Reel Asian International Film Festival
-
Bollywood Films To Watch For In November 2016
-
7 Great Hallowe'en Movies You Might Be Too Afraid To Watch!
-
10 On-Screen Bollywood #CoupleGoals
-
Our Favourite Diwali Bollywood Blockbusters
-
5 Reasons To Watch India In A Day
-
#TIFF16 Red Carpet Style Highlights: The Looks We Loved From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
South Asian Films Creating Buzz At #TIFF2016
-
5 Reasons To Watch "Baar Baar Dekho"
-
Get Reel: Films To Watch At This Year's Toronto International Film Festival 2016
-
M.I.A. & Zayn Malik Join Forces For 'Freedun'
-
10 Pakistani Singers Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood
Anokhi Buzz
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!