Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Our Fave Fashion Moments

Some would say it’s a bit bizarre. Others might say it’s brilliant. But one thing you can definitely say is that it’s original. This week, we saw not one but two of three fashion weeks. Check out our Toronto Fashion Week highlights!

In the heart of the downtown core, fashion elites, media and influencers flocked to the swanky Yorkville fashion district and Toronto’s historic venue, the Great Hall, to view a series of runway presentations, fashion installations and exhibits.

Day 1

We had the pleasure to attend a “first” for fashion week — an “In Conversation” discussion with fashion writer and CNN Style host Derek Blasberg, who interviewed French couturier and prèt-a-porter designer Jean Paul Gaultier. Blasberg and Gaultier covered three topics: Men in Skirts, Madonna and Made to Measure. The talk satisfied our day-one fashion appetites.

Day 2

Inspired by cabaret icon Marlene Dietrich, Narces’s S/S 18 collection featured custom designs of feathered beaded minis, sequin layered cocktail dresses and red carpet glam jumpsuits.

Over at the Great Hall, RE/SET fashion presentation, Hilary MacMillan’s collection stayed true to a summer vibe with botanical prints and crisp finishes.

The fashion night ended with an art exhibit and fashion installation featuring avant-garde legend Salvador Dalí. This curated collection of sculptures, paintings and six designs took inspiration from the surrealist icon.

Day 3

Our fashion week ended at the tents in Yorkville with crowd favourite Hayley Elsaesser. Elsaesser didn’t disappointed with her vibrant pastels and quirky prints.

Main Image Credit: George Pimentel and Ming Su Photography