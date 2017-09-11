Anokhi Buzz / Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Our Fave Fashion Moments

Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Our Fave Fashion Moments

Anokhi Buzz Sep 11, 2017

Tessa Johnson

by  

Some would say it’s a bit bizarre. Others might say it’s brilliant. But one thing you can definitely say is that it’s original. This week, we saw not one but two of three fashion weeks. Check out our Toronto Fashion Week highlights! 

In the heart of the downtown core, fashion elites, media and influencers flocked to the swanky Yorkville fashion district and Toronto’s historic venue, the Great Hall, to view a series of runway presentations, fashion installations and exhibits.

Day 1

We had the pleasure to attend a “first” for fashion week — an “In Conversation” discussion with fashion writer and CNN Style host Derek Blasberg, who interviewed French couturier and prèt-a-porter designer Jean Paul Gaultier. Blasberg and Gaultier covered three topics: Men in Skirts, Madonna and Made to Measure. The talk satisfied our day-one fashion appetites.

Toronto Fashion Week Highlights
TFW — Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: TFW — Yorkville-In Conversation with Jean Paul Gaultier hosted by CNN Style‘s Derek Blasberg. Photo Credit: George Pimentel

 

Toronto Fashion Week Highlights
Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Jean Paul Gaultier at TFW — Yorkville. Photo Credit: George Pimentel

Day 2

Inspired by cabaret icon Marlene Dietrich, Narces’s S/S 18 collection featured custom designs of feathered beaded minis, sequin layered cocktail dresses and red carpet glam jumpsuits.

Toronto Fashion Week Highlights:
Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Narces, Spring/Summer 2018 Signature Collection. Photo Credit: George Pimentel

 

Toronto Fashion Week Highlights
Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Narces, Spring/Summer 2018 Signature Collection. Photo Credit: George Pimentel

Over at the Great Hall, RE/SET fashion presentation, Hilary MacMillan’s collection stayed true to a summer vibe with botanical prints and crisp finishes.

Toronto Fashion Week Highlights
Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: RE/SET at The Great Hall Hilary MacMillan, Spring/Summer Collection 2018. Photo Credit: Ming Su Photography

 

Toronto Fashion Week Highlights
Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: RE/SET at The Great Hall, Hilary MacMillan, Spring/Summer Collection 2018. Photo Credit: Ming Su Photography

The fashion night ended with an art exhibit and fashion installation featuring avant-garde legend Salvador Dalí. This curated collection of sculptures, paintings and six designs took inspiration from the surrealist icon.

Toronto Fashion Week Highlights
Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: TFW — Yorkville, Dali x Yorkville Village, an art exhibit and installation presented by Yorkville Village. Photo Credit: George Pimentel

 

Toronto Fashion Week Highlights
Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: TFW Yorkville, Dali x Yorkville Village, an art exhibit and installation presented by Yorkville Village. Photo Credit: George Pimentel

 

Toronto Fashion Week Highlights
Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: TFW Yorkville, Dali x Yorkville Village, an art exhibit and installation presented by Yorkville Village. Photo Credit: George Pimentel

Day 3

Our fashion week ended at the tents in Yorkville with crowd favourite Hayley Elsaesser. Elsaesser didn’t disappointed with her vibrant pastels and quirky prints.

Toronto Fashion Week Highlights
Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: TFW — Yorkville, Hayley Elsaesser, Spring/Summer 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: George Pimentel

 

Toronto Fashion Week Highlights
Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: TFW — Yorkville, Hayley Elsaesser, Spring/Summer 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: George Pimentel

 

Main Image Credit: George Pimentel and Ming Su Photography

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Tessa Johnson

Tessa Johnson

Author

ANOKHI Magazine's fashion editor, Tessa Johnson is a Fashion Business Management graduate from George Brown College who started as an intern at ANOKHI Media in the fashion department, then started to test her writing skills writing travel pieces for Online Exclusives: Hotspot! Five years la...

COMMENTS

Our Top Reasons Why We're Excited About #TIFF2017

Must-Have Hot Tech Gadgets For September!

The Difference Between Diffusers, Purifiers, Humidifiers & Vaporizers

Five Reasons to Watch Quirky Rap Dramedy Patti Cake$

6 Summer-To-Fall Street Style Trends That He Needs Now!

10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists

Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School

Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards

Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!

The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017

Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards

Key Investment Tips For The Single Parent

July 2017 Hot Bollywood Films To Watch Now!

10 Books By Canadian South Asian Authors You Need To Discover!

10 Tips To Make Your Road Trip More Tolerable

Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anokhi Buzz

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology

Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Our Fave Fashion Moments
Current News

ANOKHI TODAY: Save The Date For The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & The ANOKHI List Nominations Now Open!

FEATURED

Business & Technology
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
Business & Technology

Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"
Fashion & Beauty

Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'
Culture & Lifestyle

Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'
Business & Technology

Protecting Your Privacy Online
Fashion & Beauty

Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

Trending

Anokhi Buzz

Our Top Reasons Why We're Excited About #TIFF2017
Anokhi Buzz

Key Financial and Life Tips To Get You And Your Kids Ready For School
Anokhi Buzz

ANOKHI TODAY: Save The Date For The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & The ANOKHI List Nominations Now Open!
Anokhi Buzz

Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Our Fave Fashion Moments
Anokhi Buzz
Monika Deol

Open Chest Power Series Interview With Monika Deol

Popular

Anokhi Buzz

Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Our Fave Fashion Moments
Anokhi Buzz
Monika Deol

Open Chest Power Series Interview With Monika Deol
Anokhi Buzz

Key Financial and Life Tips To Get You And Your Kids Ready For School
Anokhi Buzz

ANOKHI TODAY: Save The Date For The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & The ANOKHI List Nominations Now Open!
Anokhi Buzz

Our Top Reasons Why We're Excited About #TIFF2017
Our Society
Food

ANOKHI TODAY: Special Report: Taste Of India Food Festival Marks Canada's 150th Birthday