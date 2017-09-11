Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Our Fave Fashion Moments
Anokhi Buzz Sep 11, 2017
Some would say it’s a bit bizarre. Others might say it’s brilliant. But one thing you can definitely say is that it’s original. This week, we saw not one but two of three fashion weeks. Check out our Toronto Fashion Week highlights!
In the heart of the downtown core, fashion elites, media and influencers flocked to the swanky Yorkville fashion district and Toronto’s historic venue, the Great Hall, to view a series of runway presentations, fashion installations and exhibits.
Day 1
We had the pleasure to attend a “first” for fashion week — an “In Conversation” discussion with fashion writer and CNN Style host Derek Blasberg, who interviewed French couturier and prèt-a-porter designer Jean Paul Gaultier. Blasberg and Gaultier covered three topics: Men in Skirts, Madonna and Made to Measure. The talk satisfied our day-one fashion appetites.
Day 2
Inspired by cabaret icon Marlene Dietrich, Narces’s S/S 18 collection featured custom designs of feathered beaded minis, sequin layered cocktail dresses and red carpet glam jumpsuits.
Over at the Great Hall, RE/SET fashion presentation, Hilary MacMillan’s collection stayed true to a summer vibe with botanical prints and crisp finishes.
The fashion night ended with an art exhibit and fashion installation featuring avant-garde legend Salvador Dalí. This curated collection of sculptures, paintings and six designs took inspiration from the surrealist icon.
Day 3
Our fashion week ended at the tents in Yorkville with crowd favourite Hayley Elsaesser. Elsaesser didn’t disappointed with her vibrant pastels and quirky prints.
Main Image Credit: George Pimentel and Ming Su Photography
Tessa Johnson
Author
ANOKHI Magazine's fashion editor, Tessa Johnson is a Fashion Business Management graduate from George Brown College who started as an intern at ANOKHI Media in the fashion department, then started to test her writing skills writing travel pieces for Online Exclusives: Hotspot! Five years la...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Our Top Reasons Why We're Excited About #TIFF2017
-
Must-Have Hot Tech Gadgets For September!
-
The Difference Between Diffusers, Purifiers, Humidifiers & Vaporizers
-
Five Reasons to Watch Quirky Rap Dramedy Patti Cake$
-
6 Summer-To-Fall Street Style Trends That He Needs Now!
-
10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists
-
Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School
-
Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!
-
The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017
-
Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
Key Investment Tips For The Single Parent
-
July 2017 Hot Bollywood Films To Watch Now!
-
10 Books By Canadian South Asian Authors You Need To Discover!
-
10 Tips To Make Your Road Trip More Tolerable
-
Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Here's What To Expect From CBC Music's Two South Asian Web Stations
-
Tips On How To Stretch Your Wallet During Wedding Season
-
Our Hot List Of June 2017 Bollywood Films To Watch!
-
The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
No Dad Left Behind: Our Fabulous Father's Day 2017 Gift Guide
-
4 Key Ways To Be An Efficient Investor
-
Our List Of Bollywood's Best-Dressed At Cannes International Film Festival
-
Best Dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet
-
May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!
-
Our Must-Watch List Of May Bollywood Films
-
Top Five Must-See Docs And Bio Films This Spring!
-
Top 10 Looks At The Star-Studded 2017 Met Gala
-
5 Reasons To Read Love In The Empire
-
5 Reasons To See Anusree Roy In "Little Pretty and the Exceptional"
-
Get Reel Digital: April Hollywood Movies You Must See!
-
Cool April Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Buzz: 5 Key Strategies For Generating Retirement Income
-
Mohsin Hamid And 9 Other South Asian Authors You Need To Know Now
-
5 Iconic Fragrances That Exude The Scents of South Asia
-
Karan Johar and Other Single Celebs Embracing Parenthood
-
March 2017's Latest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Air India All-Female Crew & 6 Others Who Made Women's History
-
Our List Of Cool March Bollywood Films To Watch
-
The Best of Milan Fashion Week: Ready-To-Wear Spring/Summer 2017
-
Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action
-
10 Item Numbers To Set The Sizzle On Valentine's Day
-
Our Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2017: All Cupid-Approved!
-
February's Latest Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!
-
5 Reasons to Watch the Oscar-Nominated La La Land
-
The Women's March: A Snapshot From Around The World
-
Update Your Gadget Collection With These Hot January Releases!
-
Designers Sabyasachi & Christian Louboutin Join Forces Again
-
Top Ten Looks: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fashion & Style Gifts For Her, Him And The Kids
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
Anokhi Buzz
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!