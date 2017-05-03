Top 10 Looks At The Star-Studded 2017 Met Gala
A fashionable spring tradition returned to New York when the stylish set descended on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute for the Met Gala 2017.
The “Super Bowl of fashion” is held as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The lavish annual affair typically occurs on the first Monday in May.
Each year has its own theme, and attendees are encouraged to embrace their wildest fashion dreams. This year, the theme was Rei Kawakubo‘s designs. Kawakubo is a truly unique and unprecedented Japanese fashion designer. The theme for 2017 was inspired by her work, Comme des Garçons, which is meant to capture the art of the in-between.
Despite not having a formal education or experience in the fashion industry directly, Kawakubo went on to become a fashion icon. She founded Comme des Garçons and co-founded Dover Street Market. The fact that Kawakubo’s work is this year’s Met Gala theme is immensely important, as the event preceded her exhibit Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between at the Met. Why is this a big deal, you ask? “Rei Kawakubo will be the first living designer since Yves Saint Laurent in 1983 to be the sole subject of the Met’s blockbuster fashion exhibit.”
The essential takeaway about Kawakubo’s work has been described as follows. “What Ms. Kawakubo creates is not all even recognizably clothing. The pieces may be elaborately bulbous or bulging; tatty or fraying; they may or may not make allowances for their wearer’s arms, or faces, or vanity. Many designers work with the goal of making women look good. Ms. Kawakubo seems to work with the goal of making women look again.”
With that in mind, the carefully selected guests — many of whom were celebs — came out in droves to the fashion event of the season! The only questions that remain now are who embraced the theme and who wore it best.
Check out our top ten picks below!
Mindy Kaling
The supremely funny, talented and quirky South Asian beauty opted for a more elegant look at the gala. She arrived via subway, wearing a Prabal Gurung gown that she accented with a more playful Edie Parker clutch!
Rihanna
Riri maintained her reign over the Met Gala’s red carpet in a unique and stunning floral ensemble from Comme des Garçons, which she paired with killer custom-made lace-up DSquared2 heels (in the iconic shade that Kawakubo is famous for). Even her hair, nails, accessories and makeup accented the eccentric designer’s visions. Slay, girl, slay!
Céline Dion
Although Céline Dion is a titan in the music industry, she had yet to attend the Met Gala. The Canadian beauty made her red carpet debut in a leggy Versace number that was dazzling and futuristic with her bold and edgy headpiece that certainly made you want to look again!
Helen Lasichanh
Helen Lasichanh embraced the theme of the night and donned a Comme des Garçons piece that was “sewn with pink fabric accents to look as if her arms were tucked into her pockets,” which was easily one of the boldest yet comfiest looks of the night!
Priyanka Chopra
The red-hot South Asian star Priyanka Chopra made a fierce debut at this year’s Met Gala in nothing but a strategically placed Ralph Lauren trench coat, complete with a train that rivals Rihanna’s gown at last year’s gala.
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne was shining bright like a diamond — literally. The young bombshell fully committed to her avant-garde silver Chanel suit and carried the theme all the way from her head to her toes.
Katy Perry
Photo Credit: www.eonline.com
Katy Perry’s Maison Margiela Artisanal gown by John Galliano was certainly confusing with its sheer veil and futuristic headgear that featured metal springs, mirrors and the word “witness” (perhaps to challenge people to look in the mirror and witness the state of the world — who knows?). Nonetheless, it’s safe to say that the mega-talented star’s outfit got people to do a double-take, which captures the essence of Kawakubo’s work. Well done, Ms. Perry!
Lily Aldridge
Photo Credit: www.nytimes.com
Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge had a powerful yet subtle presence on the red carpet at this year’s gala. She wore a silky, elegant and sexy Ralph Lauren dress that was complemented with a train and bold cuts, which she dared to pair with red (Kawakubo’s colour of choice) latex Balenciaga boots and a fuchsia veil over her face.
Zendaya
Zendaya was mesmerizing in this playful parrot print Dolce & Gabbana dress, which was beautifully accented by her decision to opt for a natural hairdo — and the fact that she exuded confidence by totally owning her look!
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner absolutely rocked a sheer and chic La Perla Haute Couture gown made up of 85,000 crystals. While the dress was edgy in and of itself, it also featured a high slit, low back and cutouts for some added sizzle!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.bollywoodlife.com
