Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!
Anokhi Buzz New Music Jul 28, 2017
Coke Studio’s upcoming 10th season has fans on the edge of their seats. The fusion of classic and emerging talent with unique collaborations of music is bound to mesmerize, again!
What can you expect from Season 10?
The usual Coke Studio suspects include the likes of:
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Ali Sethi
Ali Zafar
Momina Mustehsan
Qurat-ul-Ain Baloch
Farhan Saeed
Humaira Channa
Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi
Some debut vocals to look forward to:
Danyal Zafar
Aima Baig
Sanwal Esakhelvi
While waiting for another power packed performance in Season 10, check out these Top 10 viewed Coke Studio songs from seasons before:
1. “Tajdar-E-Haram” by Atif Aslam, Season 8
Photo Credit: YouTube
Aslam is known for chart busting tunes, but his tribute to the Sabri Brothers garnered him an almost 88 million views on YouTube.
2. “Afreen Afreen” by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan & Momina Mustehsan, Season 9
Photo Credit: YouTube
“Afreen Afreen” by the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan had taken over the nation. This newer rendition by his nephew and newcomer Mustehsan did the same with over 80 million views.
3. “Tera Woh Pyar” by Momina Mustehsan & Asim Azhar, Season 9
Photo Credit: YouTube
Young bloods Mustehsan and Azhar stole the show with a newer version of this song which has over 47 million views.
4. “Man Aamadeh Am” By Gul Panrra & Atif Aslam, Season 8
Photo Credit: YouTube
To nobody’s surprise, Aslam pushed out another hit alongside Pashto singer Gul Panrra. Their song has almost 43 million views.
5. “Alif Allah – Jugni” by Arif Lohar & Meesha Shafi, Season 3
Photo Credit: YouTube
This fusion duet with Lohar’s traditional vocals and Shafi’s soulful, husky voice is still as popular today almost 7 years later. The song has over 34 million views on YouTube.
6. “Sammi Meri Waar” by Umair Jaswal & Quratulain Balouch, Season 8
Photo Credit: YouTube
Jaswal’s natural rockstar vocals with Balouch’s soulful tone took this traditional track up a couple of hundred notches. “Sammi Meri Waar” has garnered over 19 million YouTube views.
6. “Rang” by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan & Amjad Sabri, Season 9
Photo Credit: YouTube
7. “Tu Kuja Man Kuja” by Shiraz Uppal & Rafaqat Ali Khan, Season 9
Photo Credit: YouTube
8. “Shamaan Pai Gaiyaan” by Rachel Viccaji & Kashif Ali
Photo Credit: YouTube
9. “Chaap Tilak” by Abida Parven & Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Season 7
Photo Credit: YouTube
10. “Main Raasta” by Momina Mustehsan & Junaid Khan
Photo Credit: YouTube
Main Image Photo Credit: www.brecorder.com
Nomaan Khan
Author
After spending some time in a completely different field, Nomaan decided to drop it all and switch to Mohawk College to pursue his longtime interest in the world of Journalism. His experience working in multimedia platforms has helped him develop exceptional skills in thinking on his ...
