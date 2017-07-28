Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!

Coke Studio’s upcoming 10th season has fans on the edge of their seats. The fusion of classic and emerging talent with unique collaborations of music is bound to mesmerize, again!

What can you expect from Season 10?

The usual Coke Studio suspects include the likes of:

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Ali Sethi

Ali Zafar

Momina Mustehsan

Qurat-ul-Ain Baloch

Farhan Saeed

Humaira Channa

Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi

Some debut vocals to look forward to:

Danyal Zafar

Aima Baig

Sanwal Esakhelvi

While waiting for another power packed performance in Season 10, check out these Top 10 viewed Coke Studio songs from seasons before:

1. “Tajdar-E-Haram” by Atif Aslam, Season 8

Aslam is known for chart busting tunes, but his tribute to the Sabri Brothers garnered him an almost 88 million views on YouTube.

2. “Afreen Afreen” by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan & Momina Mustehsan, Season 9

“Afreen Afreen” by the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan had taken over the nation. This newer rendition by his nephew and newcomer Mustehsan did the same with over 80 million views.

3. “Tera Woh Pyar” by Momina Mustehsan & Asim Azhar, Season 9

Young bloods Mustehsan and Azhar stole the show with a newer version of this song which has over 47 million views.

4. “Man Aamadeh Am” By Gul Panrra & Atif Aslam, Season 8

To nobody’s surprise, Aslam pushed out another hit alongside Pashto singer Gul Panrra. Their song has almost 43 million views.

5. “Alif Allah – Jugni” by Arif Lohar & Meesha Shafi, Season 3

This fusion duet with Lohar’s traditional vocals and Shafi’s soulful, husky voice is still as popular today almost 7 years later. The song has over 34 million views on YouTube.

6. “Sammi Meri Waar” by Umair Jaswal & Quratulain Balouch, Season 8

Jaswal’s natural rockstar vocals with Balouch’s soulful tone took this traditional track up a couple of hundred notches. “Sammi Meri Waar” has garnered over 19 million YouTube views.

6. “Rang” by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan & Amjad Sabri, Season 9

7. “Tu Kuja Man Kuja” by Shiraz Uppal & Rafaqat Ali Khan, Season 9

8. “Shamaan Pai Gaiyaan” by Rachel Viccaji & Kashif Ali

9. “Chaap Tilak” by Abida Parven & Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Season 7

10. “Main Raasta” by Momina Mustehsan & Junaid Khan

Main Image Photo Credit: www.brecorder.com