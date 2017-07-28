Anokhi Buzz / New Music / Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!

Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!

Jul 28, 2017

Nomaan Khan

by  

Coke Studio’s upcoming 10th season has fans on the edge of their seats. The fusion of classic and emerging talent with unique collaborations of music is bound to mesmerize, again!

What can you expect from Season 10?

The usual Coke Studio suspects include the likes of:

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Coke Studio
The world renowned musician is Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s nephew. Photo Credit: www.logincafeblog.com

Ali Sethi

Coke Studio
Sethi is not just an uber talented singer, he’s also a published writer and columnist. Photo Credit: www.pakistani.pk

Ali Zafar

Coke Studio
Zafar is known as the “Prince of Pop”, and has starred in a string of Bollywood films as well. Photo Credit: www.hipinpakistan.com

Momina Mustehsan

Coke Studio
Mustehsan rose to prominence last season alongside Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Photo Credit: www.veryfilmi.com

Qurat-ul-Ain Baloch

Coke Studio
This songstress also lent vocals for Amitabh Bachchan’s film PINK. www.media9.pk

Farhan Saeed

Coke Studio
Saeed is the former lead vocalist for Pakistani band “Jal”.  Photo Credit: www.lyrics.co

Humaira Channa

Coke Studio
Channa is one of Pakistan’s most most reputed singers, ranking after the likes of Noor Jehan. Photo Credit: www.pakium.pk

Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi

Esakhelvi is an award-winning Punjabi musician. www.fankaronline.com

 

Some debut vocals to look forward to:

Danyal Zafar

Coke Studio
Ali Zafar’s younger brother will be making a name for himself in Season 10. Photo Credit: www.aajentertainment.tv

Aima Baig

Coke Studio
Pakistan’s newest sensation, Baig may take Mustehsan’s spot for emerging songstress.  Photo Credit: www.fankaronline.com

Sanwal Esakhelvi

Coke Studio
Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi’s son will be collaborating for the first time alongside his father. Photo Credit: www.pakium.pk

While waiting for another power packed performance in Season 10, check out these Top 10 viewed Coke Studio songs from seasons before:

1. “Tajdar-E-Haram” by Atif Aslam, Season 8

Photo Credit: YouTube

Aslam is known for chart busting tunes, but his tribute to the Sabri Brothers garnered him an almost 88 million views on YouTube.

2. “Afreen Afreen” by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan & Momina Mustehsan, Season 9

Photo Credit: YouTube

“Afreen Afreen” by the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan had taken over the nation. This newer rendition by his nephew and newcomer Mustehsan did the same with over 80 million views.

3. “Tera Woh Pyar” by Momina Mustehsan & Asim Azhar, Season 9

Photo Credit: YouTube

Young bloods Mustehsan and Azhar stole the show with a newer version of this song which has over 47 million views.

4. “Man Aamadeh Am” By Gul Panrra & Atif Aslam, Season 8

Photo Credit: YouTube

To nobody’s surprise, Aslam pushed out another hit alongside Pashto singer Gul Panrra. Their song has almost 43 million views.

 

5. “Alif Allah – Jugni” by Arif Lohar & Meesha Shafi, Season 3

Photo Credit: YouTube

This fusion duet with Lohar’s traditional vocals and Shafi’s soulful, husky voice is still as popular today almost 7 years later. The song has over 34 million views on YouTube.

6. “Sammi Meri Waar” by Umair Jaswal & Quratulain Balouch, Season 8

Photo Credit: YouTube

Jaswal’s natural rockstar vocals with Balouch’s soulful tone took this traditional track up a couple of hundred notches. “Sammi Meri Waar” has garnered over 19 million YouTube views.

6. “Rang” by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan & Amjad Sabri, Season 9

Photo Credit: YouTube

7. “Tu Kuja Man Kuja” by Shiraz Uppal & Rafaqat Ali Khan, Season 9

Photo Credit: YouTube

8. “Shamaan Pai Gaiyaan” by Rachel Viccaji & Kashif Ali

Photo Credit: YouTube

9. “Chaap Tilak” by Abida Parven & Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Season 7

Photo Credit: YouTube

10. “Main Raasta” by Momina Mustehsan & Junaid Khan

Photo Credit: YouTube

Main Image Photo Credit: www.brecorder.com

Nomaan Khan

Nomaan Khan

Author

After spending some time in a completely different field, Nomaan decided to drop it all and switch to Mohawk College to pursue his longtime interest in the world of Journalism. His experience working in multimedia platforms has helped him develop exceptional skills in thinking on his ...

