TIFF 2017: Five Thoughts On Star-Studded Fest Favourite ‘Downsizing’
Anokhi Buzz Sep 13, 2017
We put Matt Damon’s Oscar-buzzy shrinking-man satire Downsizing under the microscope.
One of the most hotly anticipated arrivals heading into this year’s fest was undoubtedly Alexander Payne’s satirical sci-fi Downsizing. Anytime the director of About Schmidt, The Descendants and Nebraska brings a new film to the Toronto International Film Festival, the phrase “Oscar contender” is inevitably on everyone’s lips.
And even if Payne’s name weren’t attached to the picture, it would be attracting attention. Any movie starring Matt Damon as a suburban underachiever who decides to take advantage of a new Norwegian shrink serum to miniaturize himself and start a new, enviro-friendly life of luxury in a colony of fellow shrinkees is going to turn heads based on premise alone. So now that it’s been screened for critics and film buffs at a couple of festivals, is Downsizing primed to absolutely own award season — or have its chances, like its protagonist, shrunk from sight?
1. If nothing else, it’s unique.
From the film’s opening moments, it’s clear we’re looking at a rare, ambitious cinematic vision — visually, thematically and tonally. From six-inch humans mingling with their regular-sized pals at a house party to newly shrunk patients scraped off medical beds with a medical spatula to a tiny yacht hauling giant bottles of Absolut vodka across the open ocean, it’s a strikingly realized world with an endless supply of novel, amusing sight gags. And Payne uses the singular world he’s wrought to quirkily engage with issues as broad as climate change, consumerism, poverty and the inescapability of human nature. There’s a dearth of silly, satirical sci-fi on the market, and on that front, Downsizing is a welcome arrival.
2. A cast of Hollywood giants.
Matt Damon, our finest working everyman actor, brings the expected charm and pathos — plus a bit of sadsack humour — to the role of Paul “please stop mispronouncing my name” Safranek. He’s a man who’s living a comfortable-enough life but can’t shake the feeling he’s missing out on bigger things (pun very much intended). The ensemble around Damon is littered with A-listers (though most amount to little more than cameos). We see Kristen Wiig as Paul’s conflicted wife, Jason Sudeikis as an old high-school pal who convinces Paul to take the plunge into tiny town, Neil Patrick Harris and Laura Dern as the Barbie-and-Ken-ish li’l couple tasked with pitching prospective customers on the wonders of being small, and — most delightfully — Christoph Waltz as a sleezy yet oddly endearing Serbian entrepreneur who makes his fortune as king of the itty-bitty black market.
3. A master filmmaker experiments with his form.
Payne is a perpetual talking point in the Oscar conversation, thanks to his mastery of small, intimate stories that just happen to be studded with Hollywood megastars. His films probe into the perfectly average angst of everyday life with wit and intelligence, somehow making the mundane enthralling. A widower coming to terms with his wife’s passing by taking an RV cross-country. A husband braces against single-fatherhood while grappling with the revelation of his comatose wife’s infidelity. A son finds common ground with his dementia-addled father on a begrudging road trip. These are the stories that have thus far defined him, and so it’s genuinely fascinating to see Payne incorporate the tropes of science fiction into his deeply grounded, deeply human oeuvre.
4. Soft satire.
And yet, as much as the film marks a departure for its director, at its heart Downsizing is another tender, intimate exploration of a man coming to terms with life’s disappointments — which proves to be at odds with the film’s satirical aspirations. The best satire is sharp, but for all of the social issues it takes aims at, Downsizing is too gentle (and too meandering) to really leave a mark.
5. Modest charms.
With so much to marvel at, it’s disappointing that the result is something less than the sum of its parts. The film breezes along with charming exchanges between talented actors, taking a few chuckle-worthy pot shots at modern American life. But it never quite coalesces into a fully formed exploration of either its protagonist or the social ills it sets out to skewer. For a story that’s all about shrinking the human race, Downsizing is the Payne film with the largest scope and the highest stakes. But in growing bigger, his signature intimacy is diluted. All told, the film feels superficial, and while that surface is a sight to behold, Downsizing isn’t as resonant or memorable as its director’s best efforts.
Main Image Photo Credit: tiff.net
Matthew Currie
Author
Having gotten his start with Anokhi Media as an intern in 2009, Matthew Currie was honoured to accept a position as the magazine’s Arts & Entertainment editor earlier this year. A graduate of the Professional Writing program at York University, he’s spent the past four years working as a fre...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Our Fave Fashion Moments
-
Our Top Reasons Why We're Excited About #TIFF2017
-
Must-Have Hot Tech Gadgets For September!
-
The Difference Between Diffusers, Purifiers, Humidifiers & Vaporizers
-
Five Reasons to Watch Quirky Rap Dramedy Patti Cake$
-
6 Summer-To-Fall Street Style Trends That He Needs Now!
-
10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists
-
Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School
-
Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!
-
The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017
-
Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
Key Investment Tips For The Single Parent
-
July 2017 Hot Bollywood Films To Watch Now!
-
10 Books By Canadian South Asian Authors You Need To Discover!
-
10 Tips To Make Your Road Trip More Tolerable
-
Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Here's What To Expect From CBC Music's Two South Asian Web Stations
-
Tips On How To Stretch Your Wallet During Wedding Season
-
Our Hot List Of June 2017 Bollywood Films To Watch!
-
The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
No Dad Left Behind: Our Fabulous Father's Day 2017 Gift Guide
-
4 Key Ways To Be An Efficient Investor
-
Our List Of Bollywood's Best-Dressed At Cannes International Film Festival
-
Best Dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet
-
May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!
-
Our Must-Watch List Of May Bollywood Films
-
Top Five Must-See Docs And Bio Films This Spring!
-
Top 10 Looks At The Star-Studded 2017 Met Gala
-
5 Reasons To Read Love In The Empire
-
5 Reasons To See Anusree Roy In "Little Pretty and the Exceptional"
-
Get Reel Digital: April Hollywood Movies You Must See!
-
Cool April Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Buzz: 5 Key Strategies For Generating Retirement Income
-
Mohsin Hamid And 9 Other South Asian Authors You Need To Know Now
-
5 Iconic Fragrances That Exude The Scents of South Asia
-
Karan Johar and Other Single Celebs Embracing Parenthood
-
March 2017's Latest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Air India All-Female Crew & 6 Others Who Made Women's History
-
Our List Of Cool March Bollywood Films To Watch
-
The Best of Milan Fashion Week: Ready-To-Wear Spring/Summer 2017
-
Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action
-
10 Item Numbers To Set The Sizzle On Valentine's Day
-
Our Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2017: All Cupid-Approved!
-
February's Latest Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!
-
5 Reasons to Watch the Oscar-Nominated La La Land
-
The Women's March: A Snapshot From Around The World
-
Update Your Gadget Collection With These Hot January Releases!
-
Designers Sabyasachi & Christian Louboutin Join Forces Again
-
Top Ten Looks: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fashion & Style Gifts For Her, Him And The Kids
Anokhi Buzz
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!