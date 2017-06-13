Check out our hot list of June 2017 tech gadgets worth your upgrade dime and time!

Microsoft Surface Pro

Price: $896 USD

Features: This device is expected to be part laptop, part tablet, and is expected to keep its sleek, portable design by being 8.5mm thin. The screen size is 12.3” with a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels, and it also has PixelSense and 10-point multi-touch. The processor is an Intel Core i7 processor which is a 7th-generation Kaby Lake processor. Battery life facilitates 13.5 hours of usage. Memory capabilities include 4-16GB plus 128-512GB SSDS storage depending on the model. Also, there is a 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Moto Z2 Play

Price: $499 USD

Features: The smartphone has a 5.5” screen with a resolution of 1080×1920 pixels and is water resistant. The processor is a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor. Memory options include 3-4GB RAM and an additional 32GB-64GB storage. Battery performance will be decent through the use of a 3000mAh battery.

Asus ZenFone AR

Price: $1333 USD

Features: The smartphone has been recognized as being one of the first to have 8GB RAM. It is also the second smartphone to include Google’s Tango and Daydream designs. The screen size is 5.7” with 1440×2560 pixels. The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC. Camera options include a 8MP front camera and a rear camera that facilitates 4K filming. Lastly, there is 256GB of storage with an additional 128GB in microSD storage.

Yu Yureka Black

Price: $140 USD

Features: The smartphone is being launched and sold in India this month. It has 5” screen with a resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. The processor is a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430. Storage options include 32GB and an additional 64GB via microSD card. There is also a 8 MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera. Last but not least, there is a 3000mAh battery.

Main Image Photo Credit: tech.firstpost.com