The Difference Between Diffusers, Purifiers, Humidifiers & Vaporizers
Anokhi Buzz Aug 25, 2017
Air care is a great way to ensure that you get the best quality of air at home and for the right reasons. But what’s the difference between diffusers, purifiers, humidifiers and vaporizers? We clear up the cloud of confusion right here!
Diffuser
A diffuser uses essential oils and is great for emitting soft vapours into a room, filling the room with a light scent. Depending on the oils you choose, the mist could offer additional benefits. Saje Natural Wellness sells a variety of essential oils for their diffusers, and each one offers a specific remedy. For example, lavender is good for sleep and relaxation, eucalyptus is good for respiratory issues, jasmine is good for restlessness and calming nerves and lemon is a good for freshening up a space and uplifting your mood.
DIY Diffuser
If you’ve just whipped up a fantastic meal or you want to freshen up your home, we’ve got a simple stove-top diffuser for you. All it requires is a small pot, some water and a few aromatics — like an orange or clementine, cloves, a cinnamon stick, a few drops of vanilla essence, candied ginger slices, dried coconut or nutmeg. When making your aromatic mix, you only need one or two of each item, depending on the size of the pot or the space you want to refresh.
Fill the small pot halfway with water. Add your aromatics of choice — and feel free to mix aromatics. Bring the water to a low simmer and then let the mix simmer on low heat. The fragrance will dissipate throughout the space. Keep an eye on the pot and add more water if necessary. Replace the contents after a few hours of simmering. My favourite combination — a small clementine, a cinnamon stick or two, a nutmeg pod, two tablespoons of dried shredded coconut and three candied ginger slices — smells like fresh baking.
Humidifier
Humidifiers are a great way to add moisture to the air, and they can help with dry air that can affect your nose, mouth and throat to relieve congestion. The main difference between humidifiers and diffusers is that humidifiers are not built for use with essential oils. Oils could damage the internal parts of a humidifier. You also have to be careful where you place the humidifier. You don’t want it too close to wooden furniture, so read the instructions carefully.
There are also two types of humidifiers — cool mist and warm mist. The biggest difference is that a warm mist humidifier heats the water first, so it gives off a gentle, warm mist. But some warm mist humidifiers risk burning small children because the devices include a heating component. Both types of humidifiers are effective in moistening dry air.
Vaporizer
Vaporizers are mostly used for medicinal purposes. They turn specific substances into vapours and are good for helping with congestion, colds and other ailments.
Air Purifier
Air purifiers or air cleaners help eliminate pollutants and other microorganisms from the air. Using an air purifier helps to remove irritants like dander, allergens, dust, mould, second-hand smoke and odours from the air, making the air cleaner to breathe.
Himalayan Rock Salt Lamp
Blending ambience and health, Himalayan rock salt lamps are revered in Feng Shui. They’re a great way to naturally enhance the air quality. Salt attracts moisture, so when the lamp is off, it will slowly draw in the moisture that’s hanging in the air. Once you turn the device on, it will emit a soft vapour using the moisture it collected.
Main Image Photo Credit: HomeSense
Geeta Wahab
Author
A home décor addict, foodie at heart and techie nerd in her soul, Geeta has been with ANOKHI for over 5 years. Starting as an intern in the events section, she is gleefully channeling her love for lifestyle as the Home & Travel Editor. A teacup collector and dessert lover, Geeta is always on ...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Five Reasons to Watch Quirky Rap Dramedy Patti Cake$
-
6 Summer-To-Fall Street Style Trends That He Needs Now!
-
10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists
-
Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School
-
Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!
-
The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017
-
Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
Key Investment Tips For The Single Parent
-
July 2017 Hot Bollywood Films To Watch Now!
-
10 Books By Canadian South Asian Authors You Need To Discover!
-
10 Tips To Make Your Road Trip More Tolerable
-
Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Here's What To Expect From CBC Music's Two South Asian Web Stations
-
Tips On How To Stretch Your Wallet During Wedding Season
-
Our Hot List Of June 2017 Bollywood Films To Watch!
-
The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
No Dad Left Behind: Our Fabulous Father's Day 2017 Gift Guide
-
4 Key Ways To Be An Efficient Investor
-
Our List Of Bollywood's Best-Dressed At Cannes International Film Festival
-
Best Dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet
-
May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!
-
Our Must-Watch List Of May Bollywood Films
-
Top Five Must-See Docs And Bio Films This Spring!
-
Top 10 Looks At The Star-Studded 2017 Met Gala
-
5 Reasons To Read Love In The Empire
-
5 Reasons To See Anusree Roy In "Little Pretty and the Exceptional"
-
Get Reel Digital: April Hollywood Movies You Must See!
-
Cool April Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Buzz: 5 Key Strategies For Generating Retirement Income
-
Mohsin Hamid And 9 Other South Asian Authors You Need To Know Now
-
5 Iconic Fragrances That Exude The Scents of South Asia
-
Karan Johar and Other Single Celebs Embracing Parenthood
-
March 2017's Latest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Air India All-Female Crew & 6 Others Who Made Women's History
-
Our List Of Cool March Bollywood Films To Watch
-
The Best of Milan Fashion Week: Ready-To-Wear Spring/Summer 2017
-
Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action
-
10 Item Numbers To Set The Sizzle On Valentine's Day
-
Our Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2017: All Cupid-Approved!
-
February's Latest Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!
-
5 Reasons to Watch the Oscar-Nominated La La Land
-
The Women's March: A Snapshot From Around The World
-
Update Your Gadget Collection With These Hot January Releases!
-
Designers Sabyasachi & Christian Louboutin Join Forces Again
-
Top Ten Looks: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fashion & Style Gifts For Her, Him And The Kids
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: For People Who Love Travel And Adventure
-
5 Reasons to Watch Netflix's Obama Biopic, "Barry"
Anokhi Buzz
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!