You’ve seen our best beauty looks from TIFF 2017. Now it’s time to for our list of the best red carpet fashion moments from the Toronto International Film Festival. So get ready for some serious style inspo with our best-dressed at TIFF 2017!

The whirlwind that was the 42nd annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) descended upon the infamous northern city once again this year, running for two weeks between September 7 and 17.

Since its humble beginnings in 1976, the film festival remains “one of the most beloved cinematic events in the world, universally regarded as an ideal platform for filmmakers to launch their careers and to premiere their new work.” Films featured at TIFF are often Oscar contenders, which makes being part of the prestigious festival a great feat. Plus, TIFF also serves as a platform and creative voice for more sensitive or off-colour subject matter in a safe space, which is important.

And while TIFF’s growth over the years has been monumental, showcasing an estimated 400 films in 2016, this year’s festival was scaled back. This more stringent selection process serves two purposes. Firstly, it ensures that the chosen films are held to the highest standard—as opposed to the previous approach of throwing all the films at the wall and hoping something would stick. Secondly, this approach creates a more worthwhile viewing experience for audiences.

But, aside from the incredible talent that was featured on screens across Toronto this past year and the stimulating conversations about the content, fashion is also a crucial aspect of the festival! Thankfully, despite the cutbacks to this year’s film lineup, there was no shortage of slay-all-day outfits that celebs rocked at TIFF.

Check out our top choices below. We promise you won’t regret it!

Mary J. Blige

The 46-year-old, multi-talented powerhouse looked stunning in a form-fitting black Gucci dress. The number sported ruffles down the front and oversized white cuffs that added some flair and contrast to the outfit. With her bright white curls swept to the side, Blige accessorized with chunky statement rings, large hoops and Chanel booties that had the sweetest little stars and bows down the front. Hail Mary, am I right?

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike looked ethereal and positively glowing on the TIFF red carpet in a delicate tulle Alexander McQueen gown decorated with colourful Medieval-themed embroidery and flowers. She let the dress’s detailed work speak for itself, opting to pull her hair back and add a deep red lip.

Rachel McAdams

This mint-coloured Elie Saab lingerie-inspired ensemble, complete with lace and ruffles, was a refreshing look on McAdams. She seems to be a true chameleon when it comes to fashion! The floor-length gown was tasteful, playful and sexy — leaving just the right amount to the imagination. The talented actress rounded out the look with dark eyes, dark rouge lips, wavy hair and some minimalistic rings!

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet looked pure and angelic in a white Badgley Mischka halter dress that clung to her womanly curves in all the right ways! She took the simple dress to the next level with the stark contrast of black embroidery around her waist, neck and back, which made for an even sexier look! Kate accessorized with light makeup and minimal De Beers diamond jewels that added just a touch more glam to the overall look.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie looked comfortable and glamorous in a silky off-white Givenchy jumpsuit at TIFF this year. She accessorized with off-white peep-toe heels and minimal make-up. With her hair down, wild and free, the talented mom looked happy and healthy!

Priyanka Chopra

This black Zaid Affas maxi was one of my favourite looks that Chopra wore during TIFF 2017! The halter-style dress featured a daring slit up the front and textured fabric. She accessorized with an oversized belt to highlight her petite waist. The mega-talented South Asian beauty wore her hair half up and half down with a fun curl framing her face. She completed the look with some eyeliner and a nude lip.

Priyanka Chopra (Again!)

Okay, I’m a little Priyanka-crazy, but honestly, the girl is on fire. She was this year’s guest of honour, and so she deserves an extra mention! Truthfully, I loved this outfit because, aside from the fact that it’s stunning, Priyanka was daring enough to rock this look. Priyanka owned this dazzlingly bright pink Fendi plaid blazer and pleated skirt with “studded boots” and a pink lip.

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams looked nothing like her Game of Thrones character, Arya Stark, when she hit the red carpet at TIFF this year. The petite young actress wore a sleek and stylish Emporio Armani shorts-and-lace top combo that embraced her figure perfectly! She accessorized with minimal jewels, such as rings courtesy of JAPR London and Monica Vinader and earrings by Anissa Kermiche. Williams’ makeup was on point with a bright red lip to match her outfit. But what sealed the deal for this outfit were those fiery Christian Louboutins with the satin ties around her ankles. Work it, girl!

Brie Larson

With a smile to match, Brie Larson looked radiant in a multi-coloured Schiaparelli Fall 2017 Haute Couture gown. She rounded out the look with strappy silver heels and subtle jewels by Tiffany & Co.

Nicole Kidman

One of Nicole Kidman’s best red carpet looks at TIFF was this patterned, whimsical and vibrant Valentino dress, complete with a collar. While the dress was bold, the mix of lighter block colours and patterns made it work. The outfit was completed with crimson Chloe Gosselin velvet sandals, a bright lip and light waves that framed her face. Is it me, or can Nicole Kidman pull off just about anything?

Emma Roberts

With her sleek hair, Emma Roberts was the epitome of elegance and chic fashion on the TIFF red carpet, donning a stark white Brandon Maxwell dress. Details accentuated the modest frock, including a layered collar and wide cuffs. Roberts elevated this otherwise minimalistic outfit with “a Stalvey top-handle case and gemstone embellished Chloe Gosselin Helix black ankle-strap” sandal. Can we just take a moment to admire how stunning and sexy these shoes are?!

Diane Kruger

Metallic colours seem to be in this year, and this daring Prabal Gurung silver dress certainly shone on the stunning Diane Kruger with its high slit and asymmetrical wrap. The dress was the perfect mix of sexy and bold while still complementing Diane’s rocking body. She finished off the look with a matching silver pair of Jimmy Choos and added a splash of colour with a L’Afshar clutch.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain brought the fire with her on the TIFF red carpet. I loved the red-on-red pairing. Chastain donned a rosy red Zuhair Murad Resort 2018 dress. The thin-strapped, v-cut neckline was elegantly done, and the bodice hugged her figure before flaring out at the waist. What really elevated this otherwise simple dress was the intricate embellishment and, of course, the pairing of red lipstick with Jessica’s red hair! Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?

Caitlin Carver

Caitlin Carver looked like she was walking on a cloud in a delicate light blue off-the-shoulder Lana Mueller number. This unique dress features a front slit, “an inverted scoop neckline,” whimsical semi-sheer off-shoulder sleeves and a solid cuff. Carver completed the outfit with nude heels, simple drop earrings, dark eyes, a light pink lip, and pulled-back hair.

Halle Berry

Was anyone else drooling over Halle Berry at TIFF? She slew in this Zuhair Murad jumpsuit. The jumpsuit consisted of bell bottom–style black trousers that hugged and flattered her subtle curves and a very lacy embroidered top that featured a deep and highly seductive plunging neckline. I loved the detailing on the top with colours and patterns that catapulted the outfit. She completed her look with a topknot and undersized hoop earrings. Berry is ageing better than a fine wine. Go on with your bad self, girl!

Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult donned a plain suit and a stark white shirt on the red carpet at TIFF. He jazzed up the outfit by adding a stylish tie with colourfully embroidered embellishments.

Drake

I will try to set aside the profound crush I have on Drake, which admittedly makes me a little biased when it comes to him. But, truly, the self-proclaimed “6 God” looked as handsome as ever at TIFF in freshly pressed dress pants, shiny dress shoes and a burgundy leather jacket by Prada.

Dave Franco

Dave Franco was spotted looking fresh-faced at TIFF, wearing a black button-down polo from Topman and a fitted charcoal grey suit with his shiniest dress shoes!

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal looked dapper in his double-breasted black suit on the TIFF red carpet. He added a spot of colour with a forest-green tie that contrasted with his crisp white shirt. Plus, his beard game was on point!

Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf cleaned up well for the red carpet at TIFF with just a little scruff to add an edge to his look. He sported a black suit that he paired with a funky sunflower-patterned shirt.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.hindustantimes.com