Here’s What To Expect From CBC Music’s Two South Asian Web Stations
Anokhi Buzz New Music Jun 21, 2017
Searching for music from your favourite South Asian artists? CBC Music and Raoul Juneja have got your back!
CBC Music joined forces with Juneja, one of Canada’s top media experts on urban and South Asian music, to highlight some of the best artists from Canada and abroad.
Juneja acted as a guide for CBC Music, making sure South Asia’s musical heritage was brought front and centre and giving artists a worldwide platform.
Here are the two stations launched in celebration of South Asian heritage:
1.South Asian Mix
This first station originally hit the airwaves in 2014 during South Asian Heritage Month.
It offers the perfect blend of English and South Asian hip-hop, R&B and pop music brought to you by seasoned and emerging artists.
Here’s a small taste of what listeners can expect:
Canada’s Delhi 2 Dublin, a world music group who play a fantastic fusion of Bhangra, Electronic, Funk, Dub Reggae, Hip Hop, and eve Celtic music.
Delhi 2 Dublin’s “TumbiWOW” official video. Photo Credit: YouTube
Canadian musician, Subir ‘Master-D’ Dev who has revolutionized Bangla music.
Subir ‘Master-D’ Dev’s “Desichick” official music video. Photo Credit: YouTube
Britain’s Sonna Rele, who was discovered online by R&B legend Ne-Yo and offered her a record deal.
Sonna Rele with Ne-Yo. Photo Credit: YouTube
British rapper Raxstar who raps for a cause and is dedicated to female empowerment.
Raxstar’s video “Bandbook”. Photo Credit: YouTube
2. Bhangra Plus
This most recent web station is chockfull of your contemporary Bollywood hits and showcases Punjabi bhangra tunes from all your favourite music maestros.
You can expect to hear hits by these artists and more:
Canada’s En Karma, a group of friends who are dedicated to creating music that gets people moving and grooving.
Delhi 2 Dublin’s video for “En Karma”. Photo Credit: YouTube
Jonita Gandhi, dubbed Toronto’s nightingale and made her way into Bollywood as a playback singer.
Jonita Gandhi’s “Tu Tu Hai Wohi (The Unwind Mix)”. Photo Credit: YouTube
India’s Miss Pooja, who is the largest-selling female bhangra artist worldwide and known for reviving Punjabi duets.
Miss Pooja’s music video for “Sohnea”. Photo Credit: YouTube
Songs by A.R. Rahman, who is described as the “world’s most prominent and prolific film composer.” Rahman has two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe under his belt.
“O Sona Tere Liya”. Photo Credit: YouTube
Main Image Photo Credit: www.cbcmusic.ca
Nomaan Khan
Author
After spending some time in a completely different field, Nomaan decided to drop it all and switch to Mohawk College to pursue his longtime interest in the world of Journalism. His experience working in multimedia platforms has helped him develop exceptional skills in thinking on his ...
COMMENTS
