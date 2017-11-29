Anokhi Buzz / Bollywood / Our Must-Watch List Of Bollywood Films For The Holidays And The New Year!

Our Must-Watch List Of Bollywood Films For The Holidays And The New Year!

Anokhi Buzz Bollywood Nov 29, 2017

Vallisa Chauhan

by  

As we get ready for the holiday season, we round up our must-watch films from Bollywood to watch this December and January! Check out our must-watch list of Bollywood films for the holidays and the New Year! 

Fukrey Returns

Director: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Cast: Pulkit SamratPriya AnandVarun Sharma

Release Date: December 15th, 2017

Bollywood films for the holidays and The New Year
Bollywood films for the holidays and the New Year: Fakery Returns. Photo Credit: http://mtwiki.blogspot.co.uk/

Although Fukrey wasn’t supported by a very popular cast, it did have a great storyline and good acting, and it’s back with a sequel. Pulkit Sharma reprises his role as Hunny, Varun Sharma reprises his as Choocha, Ali Fazal reprises his as Zafar, and Richa Chadda reprises hers as Bholi Punjaban. Bholi was just released from prison and is in no mood to spare the person who put her away in the first place! There’s a twist in the story since Choocha can now predict the future, and of course this ability can only bring laughter.

 

Tiger Zinda Hai

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast: Salman KhanKatrina KaifParesh Rawal

Release Date: December 22nd, 2017

Bollywood films for the holidays and The New Year
Bollywood films for the holidays and the New Year: Tiger Zinda Hai. Photo Credit: https://shyfyy.wordpress.com

This film is the highly anticipated second instalment to the franchise with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, following the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger. The film is based on the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL. Shooting took place in Abu Dhabi, Austria, Greece and Morocco. The first track that came out “Swag Se Swaget,” and it left fans wanting more — with Katrina and Salman swooning across the screen in beautiful locations.

 

Mangal Ho

Director: Pritish Chakraborty

Cast: Pritish Chakraborty, Aanushka Ramesh, Sanjay Mishra

Release Date: December 29th, 2017

Bollywood films for the holidays and The New Year
Bollywood films for the holidays and the New Year: Mangal Ho. Photo Credit: https://pritishsc.wordpress.com

Indian sci-fi is hard to come by, but this picture is hitting screens very shortly. It’s Pritish Chakraborty’s second film as a writer and director, but it will also mark his debut as an actor. Actor Annu Kapoor plays an eccentric genius scientist while the versatile Sanjay Mishra plays a miserly Bengali businessperson. Mangal Ho’s story is about the first Indian civilization on Mars.

 

Mukkabaaz

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan

Release Date: January 12th, 2018

Bollywood films for the holidays and The New Year
Bollywood films for the holidays and the New Year: Mukkabaaz. Photo Credit: http://www.bollywoodmdb.com/

Everyone loves a sports film, and that’s exactly what Mukkabaaz is. A low-caste boxer trains at a gym controlled by a local don known as Mishra. He falls in love with Mishra’s niece, but Mishra doesn’t approve of this match. The boxer works on winning the girl’s — and her hand in marriage — while also becoming a successful boxer. But he must also avoid retaliation from the don!

 

2.0

Director: Shankar

Cast: RajnikanthAkshay KumarAmy JacksonSudhanshu Pandey

Release Date: January 26th, 2018

Bollywood films for the holidays and The New Year
Bollywood films for the holidays and the New Year: 2.0. Photo Credit: https://in.glamsham.com

If one sci-fi film wasn’t enough for you, you’ll be pleased to know that another is following with 2.0. The film is a sequel to the successful 2010 Tamil film Enthiran, and it features Rajnikanth reprising his roles as Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti. Shankar held initial discussions with Kamal HaasanAamir Khan and Vikram about taking on another role, though none of the three actors signed on to appear in the film. Subsequently, the team held talks with Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger for the role, and he agreed to work on the film for a record remuneration.

Unfortunately, producers had to decide not to take on Schwarzenegger, and after talks with many actors — including Hrithik Roshan and Neil Nitin Mukesh — they decided to cast Akshay Kumar. The official launch coincided with Rajnikanth’s birthday, and the music was composed by award winner A.R. Rahman.

 

Padman

Director: R. Balki

Cast: Akshay KumarSonam KapoorRadhika Apte

Release Date: January 26th, 2018

Bollywood films for the holidays and The New Year
Bollywood films for the holidays and the New Year: Padman.  Photo Credit: www.twitter.cotwim

Akshay Kumar doesn’t often have two films come out on the same day! Padman is based on his wife, Twinkle Khanna’s, book, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, which is inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham. The Tamil Nadu–based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham revolutionized menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin machine. The film was due to release in April but was moved back three months.

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.newsnation.in

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Vallisa Chauhan

Vallisa Chauhan

Author

Vallisa is a Film and TV graduate and a Radio Producer based in the UK. To follow Vallisa you can catch her on twitter @vallisac or on facebook at facebook.com/vallisac she is also an avid instagram user @vallisac ...

COMMENTS

Our Holiday Beauty Gift Guide 2017: Perfect Picks For The Beauty Geek

Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home

Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Fashion Picks For Her And Him

Three Reasons 'The Breadwinner' Could Be An Oscar Winner

Five Times Aziz Ansari Stole The Show

Fashion For A Worthy Cause: #Cashmere17 Collection Highlights

Three Reasons Why 'The Florida Project' Is The Best Film Of 2017

Check Out How Bollywood Celebrated Diwali!

October Must-Have Tech Gadgets So Good You'll Be Spooked!

Our Awesome List Of Must-Watch October Bollywood Movies

Our Fave Moments From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018

Our Top 3 Reasons Why Omertà Is A Film You Need To Check Out

Our Fave Best-Dressed Stars At Toronto International Film Festival 2017

A Roundup Of Our Top TIFF 2017 Highlights

TIFF 2017: Five Thoughts On Star-Studded Fest Favourite 'Downsizing'

Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Our Fave Fashion Moments

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anokhi Buzz

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology

Our Must-Watch List Of Bollywood Films For The Holidays And The New Year!
Current News

DIY: Brown Sugar Cheesecake Recipe Sweeten Up The Holiday Season

FEATURED

Anokhi Today

Tonight Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — Full List Of Celebrities & Sponsors!
Anokhi Today

1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards—More Celebrity Attendees!
Anokhi Today

2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017—VVIP & VIP Tickets Sold Out!
Anokhi Today

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — New Celebrity Announcements!
Anokhi Today

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — Performers & Charity Partner Announced!
Anokhi Today

5 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017—Tickets On Sale Now!

Trending

Interviews

ANOKHI TODAY Special Report: Russell Peters Is The Indian Detective!
Awesome Recipes

DIY: Brown Sugar Cheesecake Recipe Sweeten Up The Holiday Season
Trends

Our Holiday Beauty Gift Guide 2017: Perfect Picks For The Beauty Geek
Bollywood

Our Must-Watch List Of Bollywood Films For The Holidays And The New Year!
Bollywood

Tonight Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — Full List Of Celebrities & Sponsors!

Popular

Awesome Recipes

DIY: Brown Sugar Cheesecake Recipe Sweeten Up The Holiday Season
Bollywood

Our Must-Watch List Of Bollywood Films For The Holidays And The New Year!
Bollywood

Tonight Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — Full List Of Celebrities & Sponsors!
Trends

Our Holiday Beauty Gift Guide 2017: Perfect Picks For The Beauty Geek
Interviews

ANOKHI TODAY Special Report: Russell Peters Is The Indian Detective!
Interviews

1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards—More Celebrity Attendees!