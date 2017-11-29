As we get ready for the holiday season, we round up our must-watch films from Bollywood to watch this December and January! Check out our must-watch list of Bollywood films for the holidays and the New Year!

Fukrey Returns

Director: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Priya Anand, Varun Sharma

Release Date: December 15th, 2017

Although Fukrey wasn’t supported by a very popular cast, it did have a great storyline and good acting, and it’s back with a sequel. Pulkit Sharma reprises his role as Hunny, Varun Sharma reprises his as Choocha, Ali Fazal reprises his as Zafar, and Richa Chadda reprises hers as Bholi Punjaban. Bholi was just released from prison and is in no mood to spare the person who put her away in the first place! There’s a twist in the story since Choocha can now predict the future, and of course this ability can only bring laughter.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal

Release Date: December 22nd, 2017

This film is the highly anticipated second instalment to the franchise with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, following the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger. The film is based on the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL. Shooting took place in Abu Dhabi, Austria, Greece and Morocco. The first track that came out “Swag Se Swaget,” and it left fans wanting more — with Katrina and Salman swooning across the screen in beautiful locations.

Mangal Ho

Director: Pritish Chakraborty

Cast: Pritish Chakraborty, Aanushka Ramesh, Sanjay Mishra

Release Date: December 29th, 2017

Indian sci-fi is hard to come by, but this picture is hitting screens very shortly. It’s Pritish Chakraborty’s second film as a writer and director, but it will also mark his debut as an actor. Actor Annu Kapoor plays an eccentric genius scientist while the versatile Sanjay Mishra plays a miserly Bengali businessperson. Mangal Ho’s story is about the first Indian civilization on Mars.

Mukkabaaz

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan

Release Date: January 12th, 2018

Everyone loves a sports film, and that’s exactly what Mukkabaaz is. A low-caste boxer trains at a gym controlled by a local don known as Mishra. He falls in love with Mishra’s niece, but Mishra doesn’t approve of this match. The boxer works on winning the girl’s — and her hand in marriage — while also becoming a successful boxer. But he must also avoid retaliation from the don!

2.0

Director: Shankar

Cast: Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey

Release Date: January 26th, 2018

If one sci-fi film wasn’t enough for you, you’ll be pleased to know that another is following with 2.0. The film is a sequel to the successful 2010 Tamil film Enthiran, and it features Rajnikanth reprising his roles as Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti. Shankar held initial discussions with Kamal Haasan, Aamir Khan and Vikram about taking on another role, though none of the three actors signed on to appear in the film. Subsequently, the team held talks with Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger for the role, and he agreed to work on the film for a record remuneration.

Unfortunately, producers had to decide not to take on Schwarzenegger, and after talks with many actors — including Hrithik Roshan and Neil Nitin Mukesh — they decided to cast Akshay Kumar. The official launch coincided with Rajnikanth’s birthday, and the music was composed by award winner A.R. Rahman.

Padman

Director: R. Balki

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte

Release Date: January 26th, 2018

Akshay Kumar doesn’t often have two films come out on the same day! Padman is based on his wife, Twinkle Khanna’s, book, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, which is inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham. The Tamil Nadu–based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham revolutionized menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin machine. The film was due to release in April but was moved back three months.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.newsnation.in