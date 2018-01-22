Anokhi Buzz / Our List Of Must-Have Tech Gadgets For The New Year!

Our List Of Must-Have Tech Gadgets For The New Year!

Anokhi Buzz Jan 22, 2018

Maresah Dharmoo

by  

Step into the 2018 with our list of must-have tech gadgets for the New Year! 

 

Nokia 1

Price: $99 USD

Features: The price of this smartphone is a sure selling point and so is the simplicity. This is for all users that want a phone that offers a basic amount of options. The phone will run on Android Go, which will allow the phone to have less apps and the ability to delete items that a user does not want. The phone’s screen will offer 720HD in resolution and memory options offer 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

Sony Xperia XZ Pro

Price: $933 USD

Features: The smartphone’s specifications include a 5.7” screen with a stellar 4K display. The phone will also run on a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Camera capabilities include a 18MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor. Memory features will allow 6GB RAM and an additional 128GB of internal storage.

Huawei Mate 10

Price: $825USD

Features: This smartphone is expected to be released in the US this month. There is a regular and Pro version of this smartphone. This phone is aiming to rival with other top brands in terms of design and expected features. The phone has a 5.0” screen and the pro version has a 6” screen with a resolution of 2,160×1,080-pixels. Camera options include a 12MP front camera and a 20MP rear camera.

Lenovo Miix 630

Price: $799 USD

Features:  At only 2.93 pounds, this tablet is light weight and already includes a keyboard and stylus. It comes equipped with a 12.3” screen that offers 4K resolution. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-a-chip processor with Adreno 540 graphics. Memory capabilities include 4GB RAM and 64GB-256GB additional storage. The tablet also offers an impressive 20 hour battery life.

