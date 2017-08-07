Anokhi Buzz / Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School

Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School

Anokhi Buzz Aug 07, 2017

Maresah Dharmoo

by  

It’s that time again! We’ve got what you need to stand out at school with our three hottest tech gadgets for the new semester. 

Moto Z2 Force

Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School
Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School: MotoZ2Force. Photo Credit: www.gigjets.com

Price: $720 USD

Features: This smartphone has a screen size of 5.5”. One of the most noteworthy features is the two 12 MP rear cameras with the latest advanced features to maximize quality when capturing videos and taking pictures. There’s also a 5 MP front camera. Memory capabilities include 6 GB of RAM and an additional 128 GB of storage.

 

Nintendo 2 DS XL

Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School
Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School: Nintendo 2 DS XL. Photo Credit: www.polygon.com

Price: $149.99

Features: If you or your kids have always wanted a Nintendo DS, this new model is the best choice. The device is cheaper than all the other models, and it can play every single Nintendo DS game. This portable gaming system has a 4.88” screen size, a colour support of 16.7 million colours, and a resolution of 400 x 240 pixels. The control buttons are the usual setup, but the colour of the controls is now turquoise, and the exterior colour of the system is black. Memory capabilities include 4 GB and the use of a microSDHC memory card. The device also has an Internet browser and a 3D digital camera.

 

Nokia 8

Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School
Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School: Nokia 8. Photo Credit: http://www.rrbresult.co.in

Price: TBD

Features: For this highly anticipated smartphone, Nokia is still deliberately keeping a lot of information quiet. Due to this secrecy, we’re seeing quite a bit of speculation about the types of features that will be offered among tech experts. New information that was just released indicates that the smartphone is expected to have a 5.3” screen size with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Lastly, its memory facilitates the use of 4–6 GB of RAM and an additional (and impressive!) 64 GB of storage.

 

Main Image Photo Credit: Nintendo

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Maresah Dharmoo

Maresah Dharmoo

Author

Maresah Dharmoo is a University of Toronto student majoring in Political Science and English with an ever-present passion for journalism. Particular topics of interest include health and wellness, politics, technology and pop-culture but she also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing....

COMMENTS

Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards

Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!

The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017

Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards

Key Investment Tips For The Single Parent

July 2017 Hot Bollywood Films To Watch Now!

10 Books By Canadian South Asian Authors You Need To Discover!

10 Tips To Make Your Road Trip More Tolerable

Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!

Here's What To Expect From CBC Music's Two South Asian Web Stations

Tips On How To Stretch Your Wallet During Wedding Season

Our Hot List Of June 2017 Bollywood Films To Watch!

The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!

No Dad Left Behind: Our Fabulous Father's Day 2017 Gift Guide

4 Key Ways To Be An Efficient Investor

Our List Of Bollywood's Best-Dressed At Cannes International Film Festival

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anokhi Buzz

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology
Be Your Own Best Friend

DIY: Tips On How to Be Your Own Best Friend
Current News

George Clooney Funds Schools in Lebanon | Priyanka+Madhuri Collaborate | Kendrick+Rihanna's 'Loyalty'

FEATURED

Business & Technology
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
Business & Technology

Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"
Fashion & Beauty

Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'
Culture & Lifestyle

Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'
Business & Technology

Protecting Your Privacy Online
Fashion & Beauty

Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

Trending

Tips & Tricks Galore
Be Your Own Best Friend

DIY: Tips On How to Be Your Own Best Friend
Tips & Tricks Galore
Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School

Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School
All Episodes

George Clooney Funds Schools in Lebanon | Priyanka+Madhuri Collaborate | Kendrick+Rihanna's 'Loyalty'
Fashion & Beauty

Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards
Tips & Tricks Galore
Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard

Get Some Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard
Tips & Tricks Galore

T.A.P.E Announces Latest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event!

Popular

Anokhi DIY
Vaddo Table & Vasteron Stools. Photo Credit: IKEA

Decor Tips To Make Your Small Balcony Look Huge!
Tips & Tricks Galore
Be Your Own Best Friend

DIY: Tips On How to Be Your Own Best Friend
Tips & Tricks Galore
Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School

Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School
Tips & Tricks Galore

T.A.P.E Announces Latest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event!
All Episodes

George Clooney Funds Schools in Lebanon | Priyanka+Madhuri Collaborate | Kendrick+Rihanna's 'Loyalty'
Fashion & Beauty

Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards