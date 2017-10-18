October Must-Have Tech Gadgets So Good You’ll Be Spooked!
Anokhi Buzz Oct 18, 2017
Gear up for some October must-have tech gadgets with our fave list right here!
Price: $999 US
Features: The device has a 5.8” screen with 2,436 × 1,125 resolution. The screen features a Super Retina display and a modern curve design. The camera features include dual 12 MP cameras and an extremely detailed design that can use new face recognition software to unlock the smartphone. The iPhone X will also be water- and dust-resistant, and the device includes wireless charging. It will be released at the beginning of November.
Price: $999 US
Features: This device is 12.3” with a touchscreen, and it includes a seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor. The memory and storage capabilities include 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. There’s also a voice-activated assistant that responds to commands. Plus, the laptop gives users the option of using a stylus — though the stylus costs an additional $99. You can currently pre-order the Pixelbook, and it will be available this Halloween.
Price: $150 US
Features: This tablet has a 10.1” screen with 1,920 x 1,200 resolution. The memory capabilities include 32 GB–64 GB plus additional microSD storage of 256 GB. The tablet will include the voice command software Alexa. The new Fire’s battery life offers 10 hours of use. Plus, there are front and rear cameras. The device will be available shortly.
Amazon Kindle Oasis Waterproof Edition
Price: $250 US
Features: The pricing for this new Kindle depends on the storage options. There’s an 8 GB model and a 32 GB model. This upgraded e-reader includes superior waterproofing that allows for total submersion so that users can feel comfortable reading anywhere. The screen size is 7” with a display of 300 pixels per inch. The battery has also been upgraded to last longer. Other noteworthy features include Audible use and user preference changes for fonts. The device will be available this Halloween.
Main Image Photo Credit: techcrunch.com
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah Dharmoo is a University of Toronto student majoring in Political Science and English with an ever-present passion for journalism. Particular topics of interest include health and wellness, politics, technology and pop-culture but she also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing....
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Our Awesome List Of Must-Watch October Bollywood Movies
-
Our Fave Moments From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
-
Our Top 3 Reasons Why Omertà Is A Film You Need To Check Out
-
Our Fave Best-Dressed Stars At Toronto International Film Festival 2017
-
A Roundup Of Our Top TIFF 2017 Highlights
-
TIFF 2017: Five Thoughts On Star-Studded Fest Favourite 'Downsizing'
-
Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Our Fave Fashion Moments
-
Our Top Reasons Why We're Excited About #TIFF2017
-
Must-Have Hot Tech Gadgets For September!
-
The Difference Between Diffusers, Purifiers, Humidifiers & Vaporizers
-
Five Reasons to Watch Quirky Rap Dramedy Patti Cake$
-
6 Summer-To-Fall Street Style Trends That He Needs Now!
-
10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists
-
Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School
-
Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!
-
The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017
-
Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
Key Investment Tips For The Single Parent
-
July 2017 Hot Bollywood Films To Watch Now!
-
10 Books By Canadian South Asian Authors You Need To Discover!
-
10 Tips To Make Your Road Trip More Tolerable
-
Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Here's What To Expect From CBC Music's Two South Asian Web Stations
-
Tips On How To Stretch Your Wallet During Wedding Season
-
Our Hot List Of June 2017 Bollywood Films To Watch!
-
The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
No Dad Left Behind: Our Fabulous Father's Day 2017 Gift Guide
-
4 Key Ways To Be An Efficient Investor
-
Our List Of Bollywood's Best-Dressed At Cannes International Film Festival
-
Best Dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet
-
May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!
-
Our Must-Watch List Of May Bollywood Films
-
Top Five Must-See Docs And Bio Films This Spring!
-
Top 10 Looks At The Star-Studded 2017 Met Gala
-
5 Reasons To Read Love In The Empire
-
5 Reasons To See Anusree Roy In "Little Pretty and the Exceptional"
-
Get Reel Digital: April Hollywood Movies You Must See!
-
Cool April Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Buzz: 5 Key Strategies For Generating Retirement Income
-
Mohsin Hamid And 9 Other South Asian Authors You Need To Know Now
-
5 Iconic Fragrances That Exude The Scents of South Asia
-
Karan Johar and Other Single Celebs Embracing Parenthood
-
March 2017's Latest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Air India All-Female Crew & 6 Others Who Made Women's History
-
Our List Of Cool March Bollywood Films To Watch
-
The Best of Milan Fashion Week: Ready-To-Wear Spring/Summer 2017
-
Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action
-
10 Item Numbers To Set The Sizzle On Valentine's Day
-
Our Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2017: All Cupid-Approved!
-
February's Latest Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!
-
5 Reasons to Watch the Oscar-Nominated La La Land
-
The Women's March: A Snapshot From Around The World
-
Update Your Gadget Collection With These Hot January Releases!
Anokhi Buzz
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!