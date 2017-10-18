October Must-Have Tech Gadgets So Good You’ll Be Spooked!

Gear up for some October must-have tech gadgets with our fave list right here!

iPhone X

Price: $999 US

Features: The device has a 5.8” screen with 2,436 × 1,125 resolution. The screen features a Super Retina display and a modern curve design. The camera features include dual 12 MP cameras and an extremely detailed design that can use new face recognition software to unlock the smartphone. The iPhone X will also be water- and dust-resistant, and the device includes wireless charging. It will be released at the beginning of November.

Google Pixelbook Laptop

Price: $999 US

Features: This device is 12.3” with a touchscreen, and it includes a seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor. The memory and storage capabilities include 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. There’s also a voice-activated assistant that responds to commands. Plus, the laptop gives users the option of using a stylus — though the stylus costs an additional $99. You can currently pre-order the Pixelbook, and it will be available this Halloween.

Amazon Fire HD 10

Price: $150 US

Features: This tablet has a 10.1” screen with 1,920 x 1,200 resolution. The memory capabilities include 32 GB–64 GB plus additional microSD storage of 256 GB. The tablet will include the voice command software Alexa. The new Fire’s battery life offers 10 hours of use. Plus, there are front and rear cameras. The device will be available shortly.

Amazon Kindle Oasis Waterproof Edition

Price: $250 US

Features: The pricing for this new Kindle depends on the storage options. There’s an 8 GB model and a 32 GB model. This upgraded e-reader includes superior waterproofing that allows for total submersion so that users can feel comfortable reading anywhere. The screen size is 7” with a display of 300 pixels per inch. The battery has also been upgraded to last longer. Other noteworthy features include Audible use and user preference changes for fonts. The device will be available this Halloween.

Main Image Photo Credit: techcrunch.com