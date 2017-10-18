Anokhi Buzz / October Must-Have Tech Gadgets So Good You’ll Be Spooked!

October Must-Have Tech Gadgets So Good You’ll Be Spooked!

Anokhi Buzz Oct 18, 2017

Maresah Dharmoo

by  

Gear up for some October must-have tech gadgets with our fave list right here! 

iPhone X

October Must-Have Tech Gadgets
October Must-Have Tech Gadgets. Photo Credit: www.cnet.com

Price: $999 US

Features: The device has a 5.8” screen with 2,436 × 1,125 resolution. The screen features a Super Retina display and a modern curve design. The camera features include dual 12 MP cameras and an extremely detailed design that can use new face recognition software to unlock the smartphone. The iPhone X will also be water- and dust-resistant, and the device includes wireless charging. It will be released at the beginning of November.

Google Pixelbook Laptop

October Must-Have Tech Gadgets
October Must-Have Tech Gadgets. Photo Credit: www.theverge.com

Price: $999 US

Features: This device is 12.3” with a touchscreen, and it includes a seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor. The memory and storage capabilities include 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. There’s also a voice-activated assistant that responds to commands. Plus, the laptop gives users the option of using a stylus — though the stylus costs an additional $99. You can currently pre-order the Pixelbook, and it will be available this Halloween.

Amazon Fire HD 10

October Must-HaveTech Gadgets
October Must-Have Tech Gadgets. Photo Credit: ebookfriendly.com

Price: $150 US

Features: This tablet has a 10.1” screen with 1,920 x 1,200 resolution. The memory capabilities include 32 GB–64 GB plus additional microSD storage of 256 GB. The tablet will include the voice command software Alexa. The new Fire’s battery life offers 10 hours of use. Plus, there are front and rear cameras. The device will be available shortly.

Amazon Kindle Oasis Waterproof Edition

October Must-HaveTech Gadgets
October Must-Have Tech Gadgets. Photo Credit: venturebeat.com

 

Price: $250 US

Features: The pricing for this new Kindle depends on the storage options. There’s an 8 GB model and a 32 GB model. This upgraded e-reader includes superior waterproofing that allows for total submersion so that users can feel comfortable reading anywhere. The screen size is 7” with a display of 300 pixels per inch. The battery has also been upgraded to last longer. Other noteworthy features include Audible use and user preference changes for fonts. The device will be available this Halloween.

Main Image Photo Credit: techcrunch.com

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Maresah Dharmoo

Maresah Dharmoo

Author

Maresah Dharmoo is a University of Toronto student majoring in Political Science and English with an ever-present passion for journalism. Particular topics of interest include health and wellness, politics, technology and pop-culture but she also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing....

COMMENTS

Our Awesome List Of Must-Watch October Bollywood Movies

Our Fave Moments From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018

Our Top 3 Reasons Why Omertà Is A Film You Need To Check Out

Our Fave Best-Dressed Stars At Toronto International Film Festival 2017

A Roundup Of Our Top TIFF 2017 Highlights

TIFF 2017: Five Thoughts On Star-Studded Fest Favourite 'Downsizing'

Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Our Fave Fashion Moments

Our Top Reasons Why We're Excited About #TIFF2017

Must-Have Hot Tech Gadgets For September!

The Difference Between Diffusers, Purifiers, Humidifiers & Vaporizers

Five Reasons to Watch Quirky Rap Dramedy Patti Cake$

6 Summer-To-Fall Street Style Trends That He Needs Now!

10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists

Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School

Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards

Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anokhi Buzz

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology

October Must-Have Tech Gadgets So Good You'll Be Spooked!
Current News

Step-By-Step Candle-Lit Diwali DIY Beauty Tips

FEATURED

Anokhi Today

ANOKHI TODAY: 6 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017!
Anokhi Today

ANOKHI TODAY: 7 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 – First Round Of Sponsors Announced
Anokhi Today

Gurinder Chadha's Personal Quest To Make "Viceroy's House"
Anokhi Today

Must-Note Thanksgiving Prep Tips & Recipes By T-Fal
Anokhi Today

Actor Vas Saranga Is The Millennials' Leading Man
Anokhi Today

ANOKHI TODAY: Save The Date For The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & The ANOKHI List Nominations Now Open!

Trending

Anokhi DIY

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Holistic Health Mantra For Her Post-Baby Body
Beauty & Grooming

Step-By-Step Candle-Lit Diwali DIY Beauty Tips
Beauty & Grooming

October Must-Have Tech Gadgets So Good You'll Be Spooked!
Beauty & Grooming

ANOKHI TODAY: 6 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017!
Beauty & Grooming

T.A.P.E: #ThisIsMyStyle: Highlights Part I

Popular

Anokhi Today Special Report: Vineet Kumar Singh & Zoya Hussain Talk 'The Brawler'
Anokhi Today

ANOKHI TODAY: 6 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017!
Beauty & Grooming

Step-By-Step Candle-Lit Diwali DIY Beauty Tips
Beauty & Grooming

ANOKHI TODAY: 7 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 – First Round Of Sponsors Announced
Beauty & Grooming

October Must-Have Tech Gadgets So Good You'll Be Spooked!
Beauty & Grooming

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Holistic Health Mantra For Her Post-Baby Body