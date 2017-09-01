Must-Have Hot Tech Gadgets For September!
Anokhi Buzz Sep 01, 2017
September is the month for exciting tech gadget releases from the most popular brands. From gaming to fitness to smartphones, this month has something amazing for everyone! Check out our list of hot tech gadgets for September.
Price: $499 US
Features: Starting in September, this new gaming console can be pre-ordered at all major retailers. The device will have 6 teraflops of graphical power, and it’s expected to be a great option for 4K gaming and a true HDR gaming experience. If you have a 4K TV, this console is for you! In fact, a few 4K games are already in development so that gamers can quickly take advantage of the visually enhanced gaming experience.
Price: $700 US
Features: This phone has a screen size of 5.3” with a resolution of 1,440 x 2,560 pixels. Memory capabilities include 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage and an additional 256 GB via microSD. The camera options include a 13 MP secondary camera and a 13 MP primary camera. Some other interesting features include a fingerprint scanner and fast battery charging options available for the 3,090 mAh battery.
Price: $199.99 US
Features: This waterproof fitness tracker includes swimming fitness tracking capabilities. It also includes all the other expected features, plus some cool options — like playing Spotify offline.
Price: $930 US
Features: This phone is highly anticipated because everyone is curious about its features and performance. The screen size is 6.3” with a resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 pixels. The phone will run on the newest version of Android. Memory options include 6 GB of RAM and 64–256 GB of additional storage and microSD options. There is an 8MP secondary camera and a 12 MP primary camera. There’s also a 3,300 mAh battery.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.recode.net
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah Dharmoo is a University of Toronto student majoring in Political Science and English with an ever-present passion for journalism. Particular topics of interest include health and wellness, politics, technology and pop-culture but she also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing....
Anokhi Buzz
