We know finding the perfect gift for Mom on Mother’s Day can send people into a frenzy, so we’ve compiled some inspiring and simple gifts to set you apart this Mother’s Day! Check out our Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017.

It’s that time of year again when we all rack our brains to figure out what to get the woman who rolls her eyes at us, feeds us at all hours of the day and basically cleans up our lives whenever we need it — the woman whom we’ve had the most memorable sleepovers with! Yes, it’s almost Mother’s Day.

I mean, what do you get the woman who has seen you through it all, including the bad hair decisions and life phases you sorely regret? It’s a battle to find the perfect gift for the woman who says, “I don’t need anything, just your love and a clean house.” But don’t worry. We’ve got some great gift ideas and tips to make this a fret-free Mother’s Day!

Jewelled Love

No matter what kind of mother you have, you can’t go wrong with bling. You just can’t. The Montreal-based company founded by South Asian-French designer Aliya Dossa, Fervor Montreal, produces luxurious yet affordable fine and fashion jewelry pieces. They have everything from elegant gems to beautiful bangles and luxurious rings. You can find any piece of jewelry that’s missing from mom’s jewelry box right here.

Is your mom a bit senti? Give her a gift that tells a story from Rosena Sammi Jewelry. Rosena Sammi Jewelry is a global-chic yet attainable luxury brand defined by glamorous Indian design elements melded into a modern aesthetic, embodying the passion and spirit of its founder, Rosena Sammi.

Sammi’s unique collections — like Who’s Sari Now, where all products are made from upcycled saris and support girls rescued from the Red Light District in India — are crafted with quality. Each product has its own personality.

Each collection represents vivid colour and brings out the culture of each piece. Check out their Mother’s Day Edit Collection for fabulous, personal pieces.

Spoil the mom in your life with an exquisite pearl piece from the Caroline Neron‘s SS17 collection. Mounted on brass chains plated in silver, gold and rose gold, these elegant pieces are most often adorned with Swarovski crystals and freshwater pearls.

Glamorous with a bohemian twist and ranging from chokers to rings to bracelets, these affordable baubles make the quintessential gift for any woman.

Cooking Some Love

For endless cooking possibilities, this is the gift for the mom who’s always in the kitchen! The TEFAL 45 in 1 Multicooker is the superhero of all cookware.

Thanks to its 45 functions, you can bake, make soups, steam, stew, brown and fry — all in one appliance. Retailing at $299.99 CAD, the 45-in-1 features a patented spherical aluminium bowl with five layers that will ensure optimum cooking results.

A carrying handle makes the 45-in-1 Multicooker easy to move around your kitchen. The bowl, steam basket, utensils, measuring cup and inner lid are all removable and dishwasher safe, which ensures washing up is a breeze.

This must-have device’s large 5L capacity will allow your mom to cook butter chicken and biryani for the entire family! It’s available on TEFAL’s website, or you can purchase it at Canadian Tire.

Does your mom bake the best desserts and pastries? Make her life simpler by gifting her this unique flour shaking-rolling pin, available at Uncommon Goods.

This is not your grandmother’s rolling pin. The hollow ceramic design incorporates a flour shaker and ruler to make rolling out dough quick and simple. Simply remove the rubber seal at the end of the pin, fill with flour, and shake out a little from the other end whenever flour dusting is required. Measure the diameter of rolled dough and pastries using the ruler for perfect results every time. I guess you could say it’s a gift for you and mom!

Charity Love

So, your mom already has everything? Honour her with a gift that has a lasting impact on other people’s lives! Mother’s Day gifts from the Gifts of Hope catalogue are something she will treasure for years to come.

Their unique gift ideas include a Mama Kit, which aids expectant mothers in countries like Nigeria with safe deliveries. Then there’s the NewBorn Check-Up that ensures mothers and babies in countries like Ghana receive the proper care in the first days after the baby is born. You can also consider the Mom Shop, a gift that economically empowers women to earn a living for themselves and their families.

These Gifts of Hope are also matched by Plan International Canada’s funding partners, which means the value of every dollar donated stretches even further to create real change in the lives of mothers and their families in developing countries.

Visit plangifts.com to choose from more than 40 gift ideas (starting from $10 CDN). Simply order online and receive an accompanying photo greeting card.

Fashionable Love

For the fashion-inspired mom who borrows her daughter’s clothes, TOPSHOP has launched an exciting new campaign dedicated to the brand’s maverick spirit and irreverence. The 11-piece dress collection comprises a vibrant palette of statement floral prints, bold solid colours and luxe fabrics — including shimmering jacquards and soft satin crepe.

Sophisticated necklines and elegant scoop-backs draw attention to delicate silhouettes, while standout split sleeves and oversized ruffles give traditional shapes a modern update. Stylist Tamara Rothstein and photographer Laura Jane Coulson capture TOPSHOP’s iconic individuality and unique energy in a series of 14 images.

Pretty, sheer tops are tucked under structured dresses. Bright ankle socks give strappy sandals an impactful colour pop. Biker jackets are an unexpected and debonair choice for outerwear. The campaign will be available in select TOPSHOP sections at Hudson’s Bay stores and on thebay.com

Every mom wants a new handbag to show off at her kitty parties, right? With proud Canadian company Poppy and Peonies, your special lady can be walking around in style with a chic and stylish handbag in no time.

From bright colours to sassy neutrals, this brand has taken care of every handbag essential, providing totes, satchels, wristlets, wallets and more. The goal was trendy, affordable and versatile bags that can be worn multiple ways — perfect for the mom in your life.

Their Mother’s Day collection features bright and stylish bags in all shapes and sizes that are unique in every which way!

Sweet Love

If Mom has a sweet tooth, look no farther! Sweet Silk Confections by Shefalee has been called “French Chocolate meets Indian Mithai!” Their decadent pairings of flavours will impress any lucky lady who receives this unique gift. Their bites of heaven include a Signature Collection, Truffle Collection and Vegan Fruit Collection.

All collections are elegantly packed in a cream diamond-embossed box tied with a satin ribbon and include flavours such as Almond Orange Chocolate, Coconut Chocolate Ganache, Pistachio White Rose, Walnut Apple Spice and so much more.

Creator Shefalee Patel entered the barfi business after a career in civil engineering. According to the New York Times, she decided to start Sweet Silk because she wanted to apply her newfound cooking techniques to making Indian desserts more upscale.

Collections are available all year round and can be purchased at the Sweet Silk Shop. Is your mouth watering yet?

Floral Love

Does your mom love classic flowers but hate how they wither away so quickly? Euphorie Des Fleurs offers exquisite floral arrangements with refined designs. They provide real roses as well as fresh preserved roses that can last a year or more!

If you like to splurge on mom, check out their Mother’s Day Specials, but if you’re looking for something a bit simpler and more elegant, check out their popular floral arrangement here.

Fragrance Love

Nothing says “love” like the scent of an aromatic perfume. I’m sure your mom has her go-to perfume scents, but surprise her with Lisa Ray’s fragrance Jasmine of India.

Lisa Ray‘s Jasmine of India blends awakening notes of orange blossom, cardamom, ginger, frankincense and myrrh with the exotic Jasmine flower. The inspiration for all The 7 Virtues fragrances is to support farmers in recovering countries. With supporting notes of orange blossom, patchouli and vetiver, this gorgeous scent unites the entire collection of peace fragrances.

This vegan fragrance is cruelty-free, made without parabens, phthalates and sulphates, and beautifully blends floral and wood scents. For just $70 CAD, this fragrance is available for purchase at Hudson’s Bay.

Beauty Love

Mothers are radiant as they are, but this Mother’s Day, make your mom feel even more beautiful with Anokha Skin Care. Herbal methods and pure ingredients drive this South Asian brand curated by plastic surgeon Dr. Nina Naidu.

Key ingredients derive from plants and active botanicals native to South Asia, including jasmine, rosewater, sandalwood and neem. Selected modern ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and panthenol, have been added to enhance the efficacy of the system.

The products are free of parabens, sulfates, petrolatum and artificial colours. You can find all of their products here.

Fun Love

Is your mom more of a laid-back type? Does she enjoy the simpler, funnier things in life? Sanskriti Box has some great gift ideas for the mom with a sense of humour!

South Asian mom, Anjali Kumar Bharadwa, felt she wanted to create a unique way to keep kids connected to their culture.

Sanskriti Box does just that by offering a monthly subscription box for kids and one-time gifts for moms or anyone else in the family! Whose mom doesn’t drink chai? Give her this gift to get her laughing and appreciating a cup of chai even more!

Inspiration Love

Our mothers have inspired us all at one point or another, so why not give your mom a little inspiration this Mother’s Day?

Women Rising is a compilation of women’s voices, sharing their stories of heartache, loss, struggle and the wonderful lessons they learned while going through these difficult moments in their lives.

Written by 18 authors — including our very own contributor Dimple Mukherjee — this book is sure to stimulate and motivate your mom this year in the best ways possible! It’s available for purchase on Amazon for only $20 CDN, and if that wasn’t enough, you can take you mom to a live event featuring a book signing and much more.

There we go. Crisis averted! These great gifts are sure to give your mom all the feels this Mother’s Day!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.thesun.co.uk