Here’s our list of cool June 2017 Bollywood films from India as well as hot releases from Bangladesh and Pakistan that all are coming out this month!

A Death in the Gunj

Director: Konkona Sen Sharma

Cast: Kalki Koechelin, Ranvir Shorey, Om Puri

Release Date: June 2, 2017

This film is an Indian thriller directed by actress-turned-director Konkona Sen Sharma. It’s set the winter of 1979 in Bihar, India. The film starts with a very boring family vacation but takes a twist when guests start playing with the spirits. It’s all very uneventful until the holiday is coming to a close and an unexpected event takes place.

The world premiere of this film took place at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016. The film was then chosen as the opening film for the Mumbai Film Festival in October 2016. It’s now set to hit screens this June.

Hanuman Da’ Damdaar

Director: Ruchi Narain

Cast: Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Kunal Khemu, Chunky Pandey

Release Date: June 2, 2017

This jungle adventure animated film has Salman Khan take on the voice of Hanuman, and Raveena Tandoon takes on the role of Anjani. Anjani has forgotten how her son almost lost his life and now, to protect him, she shelters him while trying to stop him from harming himself again.

She stops him from leaving the house until his father returns from war and is upset at how his son is scared of enjoying himself. The boy is sad that his father isn’t proud of him, so he begs God to make him the bravest boy in the world. His wish is answered, taking him on different jungle adventures.

Salman Khan unveiled the motion picture for the film in line with the holy festival of Hanuman Jayanti in April 2017, and the trailer was released a week later.

Dobaara: See Your Evil

Director: Prawaal Raman

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Adil Hussain, Lisa Ray, Rhea Chakraborty,

Release Date: June 2, 2017

Dobaara: See Your Evil is a horror film and a remake/adaptation of the American film Oculus. With the diverse cast including our very own Lisa Ray, the film centres around the concept of what’s believed to be a haunted mirror and the contradictory views between a brother and sister dealing with the killing of their parents a decade ago.

Dear Maya

Director: Sunna Bhatnagar

Cast: Manisha Koirala, Madiha Imam, Shreya Chaudhary

Release Date: June 2, 2017

Manisha Koirala plays a middle-aged, lonely lady from the hills of Shimla who embarks on a journey to find the person behind a series of love letters she received. Dear Maya was directed by debut director Sunaina Bhatnagar, and the film marked Manisha’s return to the big screen. She took a break after being diagnosed with cancer.

Behen Hogi Teri

Director: Ajay K Pannalal

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shruti Haasan, Gulshan Grover, Mrunal Jain

Release Date: June 2, 2017

Living in India can be difficult when you’re expected to treat everyone you meet of the opposite sex as your sister. This is exactly what happens to Gattu, who has used that Indian concept since he was in school. Gattu figures out he’s in love with his neighbour, Binny, but by default he has to treat her as his sister. This dynamic can only lead to the hysterically funny film you now see before you.

The music was composed by British producer and The ANOKHI List member Rishi Rich after his move to Mumbai. It also features music by Yo Yo Honey Singh. One of the songs in the film also features the vocals of Rishi’s childhood friend, Juggy D.

Raabta

Director: Dinesh Vijan

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon

Release Date: June 9, 2017

Raabta is based on the journey of love. They say when a body dies, 21 grams of the body is made up of the soul, which transcends space and time.

This is exactly what happened to Shiv and Saira, two ordinary souls going about their lives until their paths crossed and they realized they were supposed to be together. Unaware of their connection that spans hundreds of years, the two are drawn to each other, and an emotional roller coaster follows with love, intrigue, entertainment and life. Two souls reunite and become one.

Alia Bhatt was originally supposed to play Saira but had to decline due to scheduling difficulties. The film was supposed to release in 2016, but due to casting problems, Asin was then approached for the role. However, she decided she wasn’t going to act anymore post-marriage, and so finally the producers settled on Kriti Sanon to play the lead opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

G Kutta Se

Director: Rahul Dahiya

Cast: Rajveer Singh, Neha Chauhan, Rashmi Singh Somvanshi, Nitin Pandit,

Release Date: June 9, 2017

Based on the concept of dishonour and disrespect, G Kutta Se shows the lives of three separate individuals in a small village not far from Delhi. We have Diksha, a young girl who has been caught on camera in a way that would completely dishonour her family. Next, there’s Kiran, who is in love with the wrong boy and becomes the target of another man’s lustful vengeance, shaming her family. And finally, we have Virender, a young man cruising the streets and using women as he pleases. The film explores the murky world of sexual transgression and honour killings in India.

The film was ready a while ago, but due to the touchy subject matter, it went through a year-long process to achieve its release.

Bank Chor

Director:

Cast: Ritesh Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Rhea Chakraborty,

Release Date: June 16, 2017

Ritesh Deshmukh’s character, Champak, has chosen the worst day ever to try to rob a bank. He has hired two fools from Delhi who have never even pick-pocketed before. And, to top off his luck, he has the worst bunch of hostages — including a high-strung housewife, a hyper chef, a possible undercover cop and Baba Sehgal. To make things just that little bit worse for Champak, CBI officer Amjad Khan is looking after the case. His philosophy? Shoot first, interrogate later. The film promises to be a crazy roller coaster ride with thrills, chills and certainly lots of spills.

Jhol

Director: Shahid Shafaat

Cast: Ali Azmat, Urwa Hocane, Salim Meraj, Nayyar Ejaz, Nausheen Shah & Bilal Ashraf

Release Date: June 23, 2017

Jhol is an upcoming Pakistani action comedy that was previously named Two+Two. It is the directorial debut of Shahid Shafaat and mainly shot in Hyderabad and Karachi. Interestingly, 90% of the film was shot outdoors, offering breathtaking city views. The technical crew for the film was pulled in from China and Singapore, and the stunt director worked with Jet Lee in Hero, bringing a different quality to the production. High-profile model and actress Urwa Hocane was actually offered a Bollywood role but chose to stick to Lollywood, believing Jhol was a much better film to work on.

Tubelight

Director: Kabir Khan

Cast: Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Zhu Zhu

Release Date: June 23, 2017

Following the release of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kabir Khan and Salman Khan have teamed up once again to bring a heart-warming story to the screens. Set in northern India, Tubelight tells the story of one man’s love for his family and his unshakeable belief in himself based in a small town in the hills.

Salman Khan loves releasing his films around festivals, and especially Eid. So the film is scheduled for release on June 23, 2017, as his official Eid release this year. The end credits in the teaser revealed that the story is based on the 2015 movie Little Boy.

Verna

Director: Shoaib Mansoor

Cast: Mahira Khan, Haroon Khan

Release Date: June 25, 2017

Verna is the third film of director Shoaib Mansoor and was made under his own production banner. It’s a social drama based in Pakistan and heavily focused on women in Pakistan. Mansoor has said that he made this film to give women a voice and is trying to encourage women in Pakistan to speak up. Mahira Khan (also featured in The ANOKHI List ) has been chosen to play the lead role in the film and is thrilled about her opportunity. She remarks, “His films always do revolve around a certain social issue/taboo. Yes, this film does the same.” She went on to say, “In Bol he wanted me to just be myself, I don’t think I’ll have it that easy this time! I hope he can manage to bring out the best in me and I am ready give it all I’ve got.”

Boss: Back to Rule

Director: Baba Yadav

Cast: Jeet, Subhashree Ganguly, Nusrat Faria Mazhar

Release Date: June 25, 2017

Boss: Back to Rule is an Indian-Bangladeshi mixed crime action-thriller film directed by Baba Yadav. It’s actually a sequel to the 2013 film Boss: Born to Rule, which was based in Mumbai when the underworld had taken a hit and there was no don running the city.

This is when Surya lands and decides to become the new boss. However, his aim is to help India get rid of all crime. Of course, in the process, he falls in love — and the girl happens to be the police commissioner’s daughter. Boss: Back to Rule picks up where the last film finishes.

