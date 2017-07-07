July 2017 Hot Bollywood Films To Watch Now!

Summer is here, and so is our list of July 2017 Hot Bollywood films to watch!

Guest In London

Director: Ashwni Dhir

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Kharbanda, Paresh Rawal and Tanvi Azmi

Release Date: July 7th, 2017

The sequel to the hit film Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge was originally named Atithi in London, but filmmakers decided to change the name to Guest in London. The story follows the life of a live-in couple, Kartik Aaryan’s character and his girlfriend, played by Kriti Kharbanda. Their peaceful environment gets thrown into turmoil with the arrival of Paresh Rawal and Tanvi Azmi’s characters. Of course, they refuse to leave! But as we already know, the result is one big party and a riot of laughter.

Lisa Haydon was set to play the role opposite Aaryan, but Kharbanda was then confirmed. The film was shot in London, Birmingham and New York.

Mom

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Cast: Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Ali

Release Date: July 7th, 2017

God could not be everywhere, so he created moms. Devki, played by Sridevi, is a loving wife and mother with two beautiful daughters and a seemingly loving family, yet somehow the true happiness of being a mother eludes her. Arya believes a mother shouldn’t enter a daughter’s life, and Devki waits patiently for Arya’s love and acceptance. She believes that only a mother can truly understand the silence of a child. After an unfortunate incident, the space between the pair widens to the point of no return. In this situation, a mother needs to make a decision about how to move forward — will she fight for her daughter’s love even if the consequences are hard to handle?

Mom is Sridevi’s 300th film! It’s slated for release in the 50th year of her film career. The music is scored by renowned maestro A.R. Rahman.

Jagga Jasoos

Director: Anurag Basu

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif

Release Date: July 14th, 2017

Jagga Jasoos is a highly anticipated film this summer — not because of its director or script but due to its star cast. Ex-lovers Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor have been making headlines with their promotions of the film after their high-profile split.

Jagga has always been super curious about everything since childhood, so when his dad is killed, he’s filled with rage but also questions for the killer. He gets so hung up that he takes himself away from the world and becomes a loner. As he grows up, his main obsession becomes finding out about the killer. To help with his quest, he finds a loving girl played by Katrina. Their journey takes them to Kolkata and Morocco. Although the plot doesn’t sound that exciting, any film that combines Katrina and Randhir is always a blast.

Project Ghazi

Director: Nadir Shah

Cast: Humayun Saeed, Sheheryar Munawar, Syra Shehroz and Adnan Jaffar

Release Date: July 14th, 2017

Pakistan’s first superhero movie is landing on your screens this July! Project Ghazi revolves around an advanced soldier project spanning over a period of 20 years. The trailer came out full of drama and suspense, following the story of a few soldiers picked for the Ghazi project. But these soldiers have some strange gifts, like extraordinary intelligence, super strength and super speed. Also featured in the trailer is Syra Shahroz, who plays the role of Zara Iftikhar, an investigative scientist trying to solve the mystery behind these soldiers’ superpowers. Of course, the villain of the film is an evil scientist out to get these soldiers.

Munna Micheal

Director: Sabbir Khan

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nidhhi Agerwal

Release Date: July 21st, 2017

As the name suggests, this film is based on a boy from the streets called Munna, played by Tiger Shroff. At a young age, he was a fan of pop star Michael Jackson. This dance film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays a gangster aspiring to dance. Together, these characters promise a recipe for laughter.

This film marks the third collaboration between Shroff and director Khan, after Heropanti and Baaghi. The music for the film was composed by Meet Bros and comprises 10 songs.

Daddy

Director: Ashim Ahluwalia

Cast: Arjun Rampal, Aishwarya Rajesh and Nishikant Kamat

Release Date: July 21st, 2017

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal got involved in the production of this film and actually helped Ashim Ahluwalia write the script. Daddy is a political drama that stars South Asian actress Aishwarya Rajesh. The film had tongues wagging since it’s based on the life of Arun Gawli, notorious for giving police the slip and being found in the storage drawers of his bed. Arjun’s resemblance to the don, who’s currently serving time in Nagpur jail, has gotten people talking. When unveiling the teaser of the film, Arjun was joined by Gawli’s daughters, who are excited to see their father’s life played out on screen.

Lipstick Under My Burka

Director: Alankrita Shrivastava

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aahana Kumra

Release Date: July 21st, 2017

Lipstick Under My Burka has already done the festival rounds in Austin, Tokyo and Mumbai, so people are talking. In January 2017, the Central Board of Film Classifications refused to certify the film, stating, “The story is lady oriented, their fantasy above life. There are contagious [sic] sexual scenes, abusive words, audio pornography and a bit sensitive touch about one particular section of society.” However, filmmakers fought back and got an adults certificate in India.

The film revolves around an 18-year-old burka-clad girl who wants the freedom to be who she wants, a two-timing beautician who wants to escape her town, a housewife with three children who wants a different life as a saleswoman and, finally, a 55-year old widow who finds sexual awakening through a phone romance with a young swimming coach.

Mubarakan

Director: Anees Bazmee

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty

Release Date: July 28th, 2017

Karan and Charan are identical twins, both played by Arjun Kapoor, whose personalities are completely different. Karan grows up in England and Charan is brought up in Punjab. His English upbringing means Karan is street-smart, calculative and flamboyant, whereas his twin, Charan, is very simple, idealistic and honest. Karan is in love with Sweety, and Charan is in a relationship with Nafisa, but Karan’s family tries to fix him up with Binkle, a wealthy girl in London. Karan, the smart one, manages to convince them to set Charan up with Binkle instead, and everyone agrees — apart from, of course, Charan, who wants to marry Nafisa.

