Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!

Anokhi Buzz Jun 27, 2017

Maresah Dharmoo

These hot July 2017 tech gadgets should be on your must-have list! 

 

Huawei Honor 9

Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets
Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets: The Huawei Honor 9. Photo Credit: www.swedroid.se

Price: $340-$440 USD

Features: This hot new phone offers a screen size of 5.15” and a resolution of 1,080 x 1,920 pixels. You get a 12 MP rear camera as well as an 8 MP front camera. The memory capabilities include 4 to 6 GB of RAM, 64 to 128 GB of storage, and an additional 256 GB of optional storage via a microSD card. The Honor 9’s sound and mic features include active noise cancellation and a dedicated mic. You also get a 3,200 mAh battery.

 

Nokia 6

Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets
Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets: The Nokia 6. Photo Credit: www.ndtv.com

Price: $233 USD

Features: This phone will launch in India with a 5.5” screen and a fingerprint sensor. A Snapdragon 430 SoC and 3 GB RAM speak to solid performance. Storage features include a handset with 32 GB of storage and an additional 128 GB of storage through a microSD card. Plus, the Nokia 6 will offer a 16MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera.

 

Samsung Galaxy J3 and J5

Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets
Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets: The Samsung Galaxy J3 and J5. Photo Credit: www.youtube.com

Price: $155-$170 USD

Features: The J3 and J5 are affordable options for tech lovers who appreciate modern features on a budget. The J5 has a 5.2” screen, a 13 MP front camera, and a 13 MP rear camera. The processor is a 1.6GHz CPU with an octa-core chipset. The J5 offers 16 GB of memory with an additional 256 GB via a microSD card. You get a 300 mAh battery. When it comes to the J3, you’re looking at a 5” screen and a 13 MP rear camera. Memory capabilities include 2 GB of RAM and an additional 256 GB of expandable storage. The processor is a 1.4GHz quad-core CPU, and the J3 comes a equipped with a 2,400 mAh battery.

 

Lenovo IdeaPad

Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets
Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets: The Lenovo IdeaPad. Photo Credit: www.cnet.com

Price: $556 USD

Features: Lenovo has six IdeaPad laptops in the works whose features and pricing vary. The Lenovo IdeaPad 320 and 320S are the most affordable models. They come in a variety of colours with 14″ to 15” screens. These laptops are ideal for people who just browse the Internet and watch videos.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.cnet.com

Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
