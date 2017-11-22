Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home
Anokhi Buzz Nov 22, 2017
They’re both warm, cozy and something you always look forward to — and those are just a few ways the holidays and home are like two peas in a pod. Check out our Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — for your home!
The Stocking Stuffers
Perfect little home-oriented stocking stuffers are a popular choice from Indigo this year. There are small versions of everything to meet just about everyone’s needs.
The Host
Get ready for dinners and holiday parties galore this season with a perfect host gift from Winners or HomeSense.
Your First Holiday
Having the holidays at your own place for the first time is a very special feeling, and there are lots of options out there to decorate your home to your unique taste.
Special Order Home Décor Gifts
Buying something for someone else’s place can be a challenge, but focusing on something that’s uniquely “them” or just plain classy is always a safe route.
Main Image Photo Credit: Winners
Geeta Wahab
Author
A home décor addict, foodie at heart and techie nerd in her soul, Geeta has been with ANOKHI for over 5 years. Starting as an intern in the events section, she is gleefully channeling her love for lifestyle as the Home & Travel Editor. A teacup collector and dessert lover, Geeta is always on ...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Fashion Picks For Her And Him
-
Three Reasons 'The Breadwinner' Could Be An Oscar Winner
-
Five Times Aziz Ansari Stole The Show
-
Fashion For A Worthy Cause: #Cashmere17 Collection Highlights
-
Three Reasons Why 'The Florida Project' Is The Best Film Of 2017
-
Check Out How Bollywood Celebrated Diwali!
-
October Must-Have Tech Gadgets So Good You'll Be Spooked!
-
Our Awesome List Of Must-Watch October Bollywood Movies
-
Our Fave Moments From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
-
Our Top 3 Reasons Why Omertà Is A Film You Need To Check Out
-
Our Fave Best-Dressed Stars At Toronto International Film Festival 2017
-
A Roundup Of Our Top TIFF 2017 Highlights
-
TIFF 2017: Five Thoughts On Star-Studded Fest Favourite 'Downsizing'
-
Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Our Fave Fashion Moments
-
Our Top Reasons Why We're Excited About #TIFF2017
-
Must-Have Hot Tech Gadgets For September!
-
The Difference Between Diffusers, Purifiers, Humidifiers & Vaporizers
-
Five Reasons to Watch Quirky Rap Dramedy Patti Cake$
-
6 Summer-To-Fall Street Style Trends That He Needs Now!
-
10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists
-
Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School
-
Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!
-
The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017
-
Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
Key Investment Tips For The Single Parent
-
July 2017 Hot Bollywood Films To Watch Now!
-
10 Books By Canadian South Asian Authors You Need To Discover!
-
10 Tips To Make Your Road Trip More Tolerable
-
Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Here's What To Expect From CBC Music's Two South Asian Web Stations
-
Tips On How To Stretch Your Wallet During Wedding Season
-
Our Hot List Of June 2017 Bollywood Films To Watch!
-
The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
No Dad Left Behind: Our Fabulous Father's Day 2017 Gift Guide
-
4 Key Ways To Be An Efficient Investor
-
Our List Of Bollywood's Best-Dressed At Cannes International Film Festival
-
Best Dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet
-
May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!
-
Our Must-Watch List Of May Bollywood Films
-
Top Five Must-See Docs And Bio Films This Spring!
-
Top 10 Looks At The Star-Studded 2017 Met Gala
-
5 Reasons To Read Love In The Empire
-
5 Reasons To See Anusree Roy In "Little Pretty and the Exceptional"
-
Get Reel Digital: April Hollywood Movies You Must See!
-
Cool April Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Buzz: 5 Key Strategies For Generating Retirement Income
-
Mohsin Hamid And 9 Other South Asian Authors You Need To Know Now
-
5 Iconic Fragrances That Exude The Scents of South Asia
-
Karan Johar and Other Single Celebs Embracing Parenthood
-
March 2017's Latest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Air India All-Female Crew & 6 Others Who Made Women's History
-
Our List Of Cool March Bollywood Films To Watch
-
The Best of Milan Fashion Week: Ready-To-Wear Spring/Summer 2017
-
Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action
Anokhi Buzz
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!