They’re both warm, cozy and something you always look forward to — and those are just a few ways the holidays and home are like two peas in a pod. Check out our Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — for your home!

The Stocking Stuffers

Perfect little home-oriented stocking stuffers are a popular choice from Indigo this year. There are small versions of everything to meet just about everyone’s needs.

The Host

Get ready for dinners and holiday parties galore this season with a perfect host gift from Winners or HomeSense.

Your First Holiday

Having the holidays at your own place for the first time is a very special feeling, and there are lots of options out there to decorate your home to your unique taste.

Special Order Home Décor Gifts

Buying something for someone else’s place can be a challenge, but focusing on something that’s uniquely “them” or just plain classy is always a safe route.

Main Image Photo Credit: Winners