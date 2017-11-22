Anokhi Buzz / Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home

Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home

Anokhi Buzz Nov 22, 2017

Geeta Wahab

by  

They’re both warm, cozy and something you always look forward to — and those are just a few ways the holidays and home are like two peas in a pod. Check out our Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — for your home! 

 

The Stocking Stuffers

Perfect little home-oriented stocking stuffers are a popular choice from Indigo this year. There are small versions of everything to meet just about everyone’s needs.

 

Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home
Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home: 15-Piece Tool Set, $18, Indigo. Photo Credit: Indigo

 

Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home
Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home: Expressions Mini Tin Candle – Slay All Day, $10, Indigo. Photo Credit: Indigo

 

The Host

Get ready for dinners and holiday parties galore this season with a perfect host gift from Winners or HomeSense.

Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home
Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home: After Dinner Games, $12.99, HomeSense. Photo Credit: Homesense

 

Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home:
Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home: Stainless Steel Nutcracker, $19.99, Winners. Photo Credit: Winners

 

Your First Holiday

Having the holidays at your own place for the first time is a very special feeling, and there are lots of options out there to decorate your home to your unique taste.

 

Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home
Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home: CANVAS Red Canadian Passport Ornament, $5.49, Canadian Tire. Photo Credit: Canadian Tire

 

Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home:
Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home: Holiday Living 30-in LED Mixed Pine Flocked Artificial Wreath, $49.99, Lowes. Photo Credit: Lowes

 

Special Order Home Décor Gifts

Buying something for someone else’s place can be a challenge, but focusing on something that’s uniquely “them” or just plain classy is always a safe route.

 

Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home
Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home: Alba Truffle Slicer, $135, Alessi. Photo Credit: Alessi

 

Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home
Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home: Typography Map (shown: Edmonton Neighbourhoods City Map – Edmonton Map – Edmonton Art) -, $40, CNDPrints on Amazon. Photo Credit: Amazon

 

 

Main Image Photo Credit: Winners 

 

